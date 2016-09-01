Vuelta a Espana stage 12 highlights - Video
Orica-BikeExchange takes small bunch sprint in Bilbao
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España from a small front group in Bilbao. The Belgian opened his effort early and was a convincing winner ahead of Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo).
Red jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the front group to maintain his 54-second lead over Chris Froome (Sky) in the overall standings, while his teammate Alejandro Valverde remains in third place.
The finale saw the peloton tackle twin ascents of the Alto El Vivero, which summited 13km from the finish line. Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) went clear on the final time up the climb with 17 kilometres remaining. But his lead was cut on the way to the finish and he was caught inside two kilometres to go.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) tried to set up an attack before the descent off El Vivero on the way into Bilbao but Quintana and his Movistar team did not give him any leeway.
Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 12 highlights video.
