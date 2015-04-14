Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners
Champions 1985-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|David Belda (Esp) Burgos BH-Castilla y León
|2013
|Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team
|2012
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|2011
|Xavier Tondo (Esp) Movistar Team
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros-Würth
|2005
|Carlos García Quesada (Esp) Comunidad Valenciana-Elche
|2004
|Koldo Gil (Esp) Liberty Seguros
|2003
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2002
|Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Marcos Serrano (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Banesto
|1999
|Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) Banesto
|1998
|Aitor Garmendia (Esp) Banesto
|1997
|Ángel Casero (Esp) Banesto
|1996
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Motorola
|1995
|Santiago Blanco (Esp) Banesto
|1994
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) Banesto
|1993
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1992
|Asiat Saitov (Rus) Kelme-Don Cafe
|1991
|José Rodríguez García (Esp) Seur
|1989
|Federico Echave (Esp) B.H. Sport
|1988
|Raimund Dietzen (Ger) Teka
|1987
|Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
|1986
|Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
|1985
|Jesús Blanco (Esp) Teka
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy