Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners

Champions 1985-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014David Belda (Esp) Burgos BH-Castilla y León
2013Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team
2012Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
2011Xavier Tondo (Esp) Movistar Team
2010Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2007Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
2006Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2005Carlos García Quesada (Esp) Comunidad Valenciana-Elche
2004Koldo Gil (Esp) Liberty Seguros
2003Francisco Mancebo (Esp) iBanesto.com
2002Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp) iBanesto.com
2001Marcos Serrano (Esp) iBanesto.com
2000Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Banesto
1999Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) Banesto
1998Aitor Garmendia (Esp) Banesto
1997Ángel Casero (Esp) Banesto
1996Andrea Peron (Ita) Motorola
1995Santiago Blanco (Esp) Banesto
1994Melchor Mauri (Esp) Banesto
1993Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1992Asiat Saitov (Rus) Kelme-Don Cafe
1991José Rodríguez García (Esp) Seur
1989Federico Echave (Esp) B.H. Sport
1988Raimund Dietzen (Ger) Teka
1987Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
1986Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
1985Jesús Blanco (Esp) Teka

