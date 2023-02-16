Vuelta a Andalucia stage 2 live - Can Pogacar win again?

The stage 2 profile of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Image credit: Vuelta a Andalucia)

Race notes

- The Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is a one of the key early-season stage races. It has often favoured the sprinters but this year has a hillier profile

- Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is over 156km from Diezma to Alcalá la Real

- Tadej Pogacar leads Mikel Landa and Carlos Rodríguez by 38 seconds in the GC