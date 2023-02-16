Live coverage

Vuelta a Andalucia stage 2 live - Can Pogacar win again?

By Stephen Farrand
published

Another hilly stage in Spain offers Tour de France winner more opportunities

The stage 2 profile of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol

The stage 2 profile of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol (Image credit: Vuelta a Andalucia)

Race notes

- The Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is a one of the key early-season stage races. It has often favoured the sprinters but this year has a hillier profile

- Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol is over 156km from Diezma to Alcalá la Real 

- Tadej Pogacar leads Mikel Landa and Carlos Rodríguez by 38 seconds in the GC

Refresh

These are the attackers: 

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious),  Joe Dombrowski (Astana),  Iván García Cortina (Movistar), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco-Alula), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural), Davide Bais (Eolo- Kometa), Frederik Frison (Lotto Dstny),  Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel),  Aaron Van Poucke (Team Flanders-Baloise), Alex Colman (Team Flanders-Baloise).

After a fast opening 15km, the 12 attackers have a 1:00 lead on the peloton.

There is an immediate attack by 12 riders, with demon descender Matej Mohorič leading the charge. 

Today's start is perfect for a breakaway to form. 

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates won stage 1 of the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

The riders have left Diezma and face a gradual 40km of descending roads.  

It's only 7C in the Andalucian hills but Pogacar has the leader's yellow jersey to keep him warm. 

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2023 69th Edition 1st stage Puente de Genave Santiago de la Espada 179 km 15022023 Tadej Pogacar SLO UAE Team Emirates photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2023

(Image credit: Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2023)

After Tadej Pogacar's aggressive victory yesterday, we're expecting more of the same today.

Today's 156km stage is another day in the hills above Grenada.   

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol!

