'There's a different kind of mentality without them' - Mikel Landa aiming high at the Volta a Catalunya with no Vingegaard or Pogačar

Basque veteran predicts 'good fight between Primoz Roglič and Juan Ayuso' in overall battle after finishing runner-up in 2024

Mikel Landa attacking on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
The Soudal Quick-Step rider anticipates an open and attacking race at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amidst all of the Spring Classics that are taking place in Europe at the moment, the Volta a Catalunya offers an opportunity for the GC specialists to grab some glory during this rather sparse period of the season for them.

However, absent from the start list are the two best GC riders in the world at the moment, defending Volta champion Pogačar is choosing instead to focus on the Spring Classics, whilst Vingegaard has been forced to drop out of the race late on after injuring his hand in a crash in Paris-Nice.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

