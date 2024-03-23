Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 6 live - The hardest day in the mountains
Five climbs, including the brutal Coll de Pradell, lie in wait on 155km stage
A look at the stage 5 results and major classification standings ahead of today's race...
He currently lies 2:27 up on Landa and 2:55 up on Vlasov.
Tadej Pogačar is very comfortable in the race lead. Will he face any major challenges from the likes of Mikel Landa and Aleksandr Vlasov today?
Plenty of climbing on the menu today as the riders face the final mountain stage of the week-long race.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 6!
