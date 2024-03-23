Volta a Catalunya stage 6 live - The hardest day in the mountains

Refresh

A look at the stage 5 results and major classification standings ahead of today's race...

He currently lies 2:27 up on Landa and 2:55 up on Vlasov.

Tadej Pogačar is very comfortable in the race lead. Will he face any major challenges from the likes of Mikel Landa and Aleksandr Vlasov today?

Plenty of climbing on the menu today as the riders face the final mountain stage of the week-long race.