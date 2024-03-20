Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 3 live: Can anyone break Pogacar's dominance in the mountains?
Another day in the Pyrenees with an 18.4 km climb to the Port Ainé finish
For now the peloton is letting Mollema hang out from but someone will surely join him soon.
The riders have just left the start in Sant Joan de les Abadesses and we have the first answer to our questions.
Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek) attacked the moment the flag was dropped.
Race on!
It'll be fascinating to see how Tadej Pogacar's rivals react after he surged away to win alone and take the race lead.
Will the other teams accept his domiance or try to attack him some how?
There are three climbs during the stage: Port de Toses (4 km at 9.1%), Port de Canto (25.5 km at 4.2%) and Port Ainé (18.4 km at 6.7%). All that adds up to just under 4,000 meters of elevation gain and surely an opportunity for a quality breakaway.
Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya is another day in the Pyrenees, with a 176.6 km rider west.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.
