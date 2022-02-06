Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 5 – Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
Who will win the final stage to Valencia?
Behind the Intermarche and QuickStep teams are leading the chase, for Kristoff and Jakobsen respectively.
There's no risk of cross winds and echelons today, with only a slight breeze blowing across the loop around northern Valencia.
60km to go
The attackers almost take a wrong turn on a roundabout.
The peloton will have to be careful.
🚴♂️ RACE: @VueltaCVThe group of @vincenzonibali and @BoaroManuele increased their advantage to one minute and 30 seconds #AstanaQazaqstanTeam #VCV2022📷 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/R5TG6Rr8D1February 6, 2022
The peloton is at 1:55.
The four attackers are:
Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro (Astana), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel - Euskadi).
The four attackers are giving it big licks on the front but the peloton will surely not let them get too much of a lead.
70km to go
After the early crashes and attacks, the race has settled.
The quartet lead by 1:30. The peloton have something to chase.
The peloton is letting them hang out front at 1:00.
There is a new attack, with Vincenzo Nibali in there.
As soon as the racing started there was a crash and split in the peloton, with even Remco Evenepoel going on the attack. However Bora made chase and the race is back together. At least for now.
As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height the riders have just rolled out from the start.
We are ready ✌️#VCV2022 pic.twitter.com/zs218IKA9ZFebruary 6, 2022
However we expect Fabio Jakobsen to be keen to make up for his mistake.
Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won the high-speed sprint finish in Torrevieja on Saturday and so is a threat today.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton after attacks in the crosswinds failed to happen during Saturday's stage and he is set to secure overall victory today.
Today's stage is a 92km loop around Valencia. We're expecting a fast race and fast sprint finish.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
-
