Trending

Live coverage

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 5 – Live coverage

By published

Who will win the final stage to Valencia?

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race hub 

2022 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race preview 

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 – Live coverage

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Matteo Moschetti takes sprint win on stage 4

The stage 5 profile

(Image credit: Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana)
Refresh

Behind the Intermarche and QuickStep teams are leading the chase, for Kristoff and Jakobsen respectively.   

There's no risk of cross winds and echelons today, with only a slight breeze blowing across the loop around northern Valencia.  

60km to go

The attackers almost take a wrong turn on a roundabout. 

The peloton will have to be careful. 

See more

The peloton is at 1:55. 

The four attackers are: 

Vincenzo Nibali and Manuele Boaro (Astana), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel - Euskadi).

 

 

The four attackers are giving it big licks on the front but the peloton will surely not let them get too much of a lead. 

70km to go

After the early crashes and attacks, the race has settled.  

The quartet lead by 1:30. The peloton have something to chase.

The peloton is letting them hang out front at 1:00.  

There is a new attack, with Vincenzo Nibali in there.  

As soon as the racing started there was a crash and split in the peloton, with even Remco Evenepoel going on the attack. However Bora made chase and the race is back together. At least for now. 

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height the riders have just rolled out from the start.

See more

However we expect Fabio Jakobsen to be keen to make up for his mistake. 

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) won the high-speed sprint finish in Torrevieja on Saturday and so is a threat today. 

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning ahead of Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 4 a 1931km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VCV2022 on February 05 2022 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished safely in the peloton after attacks in the crosswinds failed to happen during Saturday's stage and he is set to secure overall victory today.

ALTO DE LAS ANTENAS DEL MAIGMO TIBI ALICANTE SPAIN FEBRUARY 04 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Teamm Bora Hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 3 a 1551km stage from Alicante to Alto De Las Antenas Del Maigmo Tibi 1080m VCV2022 on February 04 2022 in Alicante Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Today's stage is a 92km loop around Valencia. We're expecting a fast race and fast sprint finish. 

Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. 

Latest on Cyclingnews