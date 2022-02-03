Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 2 – Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action on a day for the sprinters in Torrent
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race hub
2022 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race preview
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana past winners
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel wins opening stage
Situation
Break: Ben King, Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), and Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
The gap to the front is stable at four minutes now.
Burgos-BH's Oscar Pelegri did attempt to get across but didn't make it and was brought back by the peloton.
That break group has just under four minutes on the peloton as Israel-Premier Tech and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl control the situation behind.
149km to go
Ben King, Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), and Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) have jumped away at the front of the day.
That sextet is looking like our break of the day.
Valenciana organisation rejects Evenepoel's criticism of crunch climb conditions
Stage 4 finish checked over and road surface improved on Tuesday
158km to go
The battle for the breakaway is on in these early parts of the stage.
Expect the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Elia Viviani, Giacomo Nizzolo, Alexander Kristoff, Juan Sebastian Molano and Matteo Moschetti to be in contention at the end of today.
There are five classified climbs on the menu today, including two second-category tests and a third-category hill inside the final 15 kilometres.
The riders rolling out for today's start.
…and we’re underway in sunny Bétera 🇪🇸 Let’s go, team!#RideAsOne #VCV2022 pic.twitter.com/QfTM7OcMf2February 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The races is just getting underway in Bétera.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 2 – Live coverageAll the action on a day for the sprinters in Torrent
-
Egan Bernal undergoes successful surgery on cervical section of spineDoctors report 'excellent clinical results' from procedure
-
Van Wilder looks to Remco Evenepoel for time trial inspirationBelgian all-rounder begins campaign at QuickStep and puts dramatic 2021 DSM exit behind him
-
Valenciana organisation rejects Evenepoel's criticism of crunch climb conditionsStage 4 finish checked over and road surface improved on Tuesday
-
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Instinct makes Grace Brown one of best in the world'We really love her spirit' says team boss Stephen Delcourt
-
Joe Martin Stage Race returns in May with new title sponsorOrganisers partner with Walmart, confirm equal prize purses for pro men and women in eighth edition of UCI stage race
-
Mohoric building solidly at Valenciana towards main season goalsSlovenian national champion takes ninth on first mountain stage
-
Demi Vollering knows what it will take to win the Tour de France FemmesVosges, gravel, teamwork keys to Dutchwoman’s success in hunt to win the yellow jersey
-
Remco Evenepoel lays down the law from the get-go in ValencianaQuickStep-AlphaVinyl star claims victory in opening stage of first 2022 race