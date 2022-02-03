Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 2 – Live coverage

Refresh

The gap to the front is stable at four minutes now.

Burgos-BH's Oscar Pelegri did attempt to get across but didn't make it and was brought back by the peloton.

That break group has just under four minutes on the peloton as Israel-Premier Tech and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl control the situation behind.

149km to go Ben King, Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), and Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) have jumped away at the front of the day. That sextet is looking like our break of the day.

Valenciana organisation rejects Evenepoel's criticism of crunch climb conditions Stage 4 finish checked over and road surface improved on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

158km to go The battle for the breakaway is on in these early parts of the stage.

Expect the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Elia Viviani, Giacomo Nizzolo, Alexander Kristoff, Juan Sebastian Molano and Matteo Moschetti to be in contention at the end of today.

There are five classified climbs on the menu today, including two second-category tests and a third-category hill inside the final 15 kilometres.

The riders rolling out for today's start. …and we’re underway in sunny Bétera 🇪🇸 Let’s go, team!#RideAsOne #VCV2022 pic.twitter.com/QfTM7OcMf2February 3, 2022 See more