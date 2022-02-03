Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 2 – Live coverage

All the action on a day for the sprinters in Torrent

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022 stage 2

The stage 2 profile (Image credit: Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana)

Situation

Break: Ben King, Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), and Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

The gap to the front is stable at four minutes now.

Burgos-BH's Oscar Pelegri did attempt to get across but didn't make it and was brought back by the peloton.

That break group has just under four minutes on the peloton as Israel-Premier Tech and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl control the situation behind.

149km to go

Ben King, Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Ivan Cobo (Kern Pharma), and Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) have jumped away at the front of the day.

That sextet is looking like our break of the day.

Valenciana organisation rejects Evenepoel's criticism of crunch climb conditions

Stage 4 finish checked over and road surface improved on Tuesday

TORRALBA DEL PINAR SPAIN FEBRUARY 02 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl attacks to win the 73rd Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana 2022 Stage 1 a 1667km stage from Les Alqueries to Torralba Del Pinar 735m VCV2022 on February 02 2022 in Torralba Del Pinar Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

158km to go

The battle for the breakaway is on in these early parts of the stage.

Expect the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Elia Viviani, Giacomo Nizzolo, Alexander Kristoff, Juan Sebastian Molano and Matteo Moschetti to be in contention at the end of today.

There are five classified climbs on the menu today, including two second-category tests and a third-category hill inside the final 15 kilometres.

The riders rolling out for today's start.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The races is just getting underway in Bétera.

