Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 3 – Live coverage

110km to go 110km to go and the gap has dipped slightly, and now stands at 2'30. That's simply due to the slight pressure being put on the front by Jumbo Visma and a gaggle of other sprinters' teams.

And there, near the front of the field is Van Avermaet, the leader of CCC. Tell me has anyone looked as cool, calm and collected in orange since Dennis Bergkamp turned Roberto Ayala inside out to score for Holland in 1998?

Trentin, who is making his debut for CCC, and John Degenkolb, who is doing the same for Lotto Soudal, are also worth watching for in today's sprint finale. Both riders would dearly love to open their accounts nice and early this year before the pressure starts to mount later in the spring.

Along with protecting the race lead UAE Team Emirates will also be looking to set up Alexander Kristoff in the bunch sprint. The big Eastbound and Down fan was third on stage 1 and will be targeting a finish like today's.

120km to go 120km to go and we can see both QuickStep and Jumbo-Visma on the front and setting the pace. It's far from flat out at this point but they just want to make sure that the break don't any serious ideas about the stage. QuickStep have Jakobsen here, while Jumbo Visma have stage 1 winner Groenewegen in their ranks.

Bit of trivia but Pogacar was three when Valverde turned pro back in 2002.

The latest update is that after 44km of racing the break have 2'50 over the main field. At the front of the peloton we can see UAE Team Emirates setting the pace. They, of course, have the race leader in their ranks with Pogacar having won on stage 2 ahead of Alejandro Valverde. Here's the GC standings coming into the race:



1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 7 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:02

To bring you up to speed on this 176km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja, we already have a healthy looking break up the road and over the opening 36km they have built up a 2'44 lead over the pursuing peloton. The leaders are:



Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH), Julen Irizar (Fundación-Orbea), Petr Rikunov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, and Iván Moreno (Equipo Kern Pharma).