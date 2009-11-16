Image 1 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the weekend and retains the Grand Prix leader's jersey. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) again led from start to finish on the flat Mercer County Park course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 35 Podium (L-R): Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry/Specialized), Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus Mootry). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 35 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing-Seven Cycles) smiles at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 35 Riders near the back of the pack tangle up early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the first barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 35 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus Mootry) looked blazing fast in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was over the barriers in third position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 35 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) racing in fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 35 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry/Specialized) was moving up quickly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 35 Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) racing in the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 35 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) easily handling an off-camber section of course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 35 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing-Seven Cycles) trying to hold off Laura Van Gilder (C3 Sollay). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 35 Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing-Seven Cycles) ran this section faster than most racers were riding it. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 35 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) having no trouble on a muddy uphill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 35 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussures) was not as close to the front as she would have liked. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rounding a tight corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 35 Sue Butler (MonaVie-Cannondale) right before she abandoned the race with breathing difficulties. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 35 Linda Sone (Planet Bike) hammering out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 35 Lauri Webber (Secret Henry's Team) stops to pick up money planted by the crowd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) up the steps one last time. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 35 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus Mootry) having her best cyclo-cross day ever. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 35 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry/Specialized) running her bike on her way to a podium finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) with a comfortable lead on her last lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 35 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus Mootry) with a half lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 35 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus Mootry) was quite happy with second place today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 35 Katerina Nash showed everyone that Springsteen isn't the only boss in New Jersey. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 29 of 35 Amy Dombrovski (Clement/Primus Mootry) rode well to second place. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 30 of 35 Meredith Miller about to negotiate the descent. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 31 of 35 Luna's Katerina Nash was dominant on day two of the Mercer Cup. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 32 of 35 Meredith Miller (Cal. Giant Berry Farm/Specialized) rides to third. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 33 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna) wins in New Jersey. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 34 of 35 Katerina Nash tells journalists about the race following her win. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 35 of 35 The elite women's podium (l-r): Meredith Miller, Katerina Nash and Amy Dombrovski. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

Katerina Nash (Team Luna) soloed into her second consecutive US Gran Prix of Cyclo-Cross round victory at the Mercer Cup presented by My Laps. Her win at the series’ sixth round didn’t come without a fight from the United States of America Under 23 Cyclo-Cross Champion Amy Dombroski (Primus Mootry) who placed second. United States of America Road Champion Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) enjoyed another day on the podium in third place.

“I was pretty tired but I think it was the same for everybody,” Nash said. “We had two days in a row and so we’ve got to do two days in a row. I started and went really hard and had a couple of problems compared to the day before. Amy went with me and pushed the pace pretty hard. I was enjoying all the spectators out here in the switchback, so that was great.”

Nash’s double victory weekend furthered her lead in the USGP series standings. The series moves on to its final two rounds in Portland, Oregon on December 5 and 6.

Dombroski gives Nash a run for her money

Some 35 elite women took part in the 40-minute cyclo-cross race held at the Mercer County Park. Warm temperature dried up much of the water left behind by hurricane Ida, causing the mud to thicken and the ruts to stiffen.

Legendary road cyclist Laura Van Gilder (C3 Sollay-Athletes Serving Athletes) used her renowned sprint to get to the front first and take the hole shot. Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Alison Sydor (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took over the lead by using her strong technical skills to maneuver through the off-camber twists and turns on the first half lap.

Nash took control of the race by the end of the first lap and opened up a 15-second gap on the shattered line of cyclo-crossers. Unlike the previous day, which saw Nash ride away solo with the win, pint-sized Dombroski broke away from a chase group in pursuit of the leader.

“When I was there I was trying to conserve and follow her line,” said Dombroski, who earned the day’s most aggressive rider award. “I tried to do what Katerina does. “She’s got the pistol and the trigger finger. I was trying to stick on her wheel for as long as I could, I did what I could. I tried to make sure that I was right with her when we got to the straight away so that I could get as much rest as possible.”

The crowds went wild when Dombroski made contact with Nash on the second lap and sat behind her in an attempt to catch her breath. However Nash put in one strong effort and powered away from Dombroski through the thick mud.

“She’s just really smooth and I couldn’t ride some of the lines that she was riding and accelerate as hard as she was accelerating,” said Dombroski. “I think my fitness is still coming, but she is awesome. It’s always great following someone who is better than you and see where they are gaining their advantage.”

Nash regained a 20-second advantage and held it all the way to the finish line. Dombroski continued to press on and did not lose any additional time to Nash on the last two laps. “Yesterday nothing seemed spot on right,” said Dombroski. “I had a good start but I kept bobbling. Today everything felt a bit snappier. I had a great warm-up this morning and great pit help, everything went smooth today.”

Georgia Gould (Team Luna) followed the two leaders by riding in third place for most of the race. Much like the previous day, Miller used her powerful road fitness to catch and pass Alison Dunlap (Team Luna) in pursuit of Gould. This time however Miller caught and proceeded to pass Gould on the third lap.

“When I caught Gould I was going to sit on her for a while but I kept thinking that I could go faster than this, so I came around her,” Miller said. “I put my head down and took my chances and went as hard as I could and it worked.”

Both Gould and Dunlap finished the race in fourth and fifth place respectively. Both mountain bikers displayed their strength through the new technical sections that were not included in the course design the previous day.

Sydor, who drifted back following the first lap, founder herself in good company with Van Gilder, Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing-Seven Cycles), Kari Studley (Velo Bella) and the young Kaitlin Antonneau (Planet Bike). Sydor attacked her chase group with half a lap to go to secure sixth place.

Results

Elite Women 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 2 Amy Dombroski (USA) Clement-Primus Mootry 3 Meredith Miller (USA) Team Tibco 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 5 Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Pro Team 6 Alison Sydor (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 7 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Sollay 8 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Mm Racing P/B Seven Cycles 9 Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike 11 Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 12 Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club 13 Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike 14 Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike 15 Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing 16 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Pabst Blue Ribbon 17 Erica Yozell (USA) Visitpa.Com 18 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Vantaggio/Specialized 19 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Nebc/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 20 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 21 Kristin Gavin (USA) Pabst Blue Ribbon 22 Anna Milkowski (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / If 23 Beth Mason (USA) Verge Sport - Test Pilot 24 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team 25 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.Com 26 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon 27 Justine Robidoux (Can) Independant

Women 3/4 1 Laura Winberry (Campmor) 2 Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists) 3 Amy Cutler (Eps/Css/Riptide Cycling) 4 Kathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing) 5 Rachael Mirvish (Hbcc) 6 Jess Kates Galatro (Flying Penguins) 7 Kirsten Begg 8 Martha Bush (Sanchez Houlihan-Lokey) 9 Laura Hanlon (Sports Team, The) 10 Erin Mascelli (Eps/Css P/B Brielle Cyclery) 11 Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella) 12 Julie Holman (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 13 Christine Fort (Quadcycles) 14 Ali Flis (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 15 Caitlin Thompson (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 16 Arianne Caporiccio (Rrv/Pedal Pushers) 17 Sarah Sauvayre (Crca/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 18 Kelly Welker (Mac5Bikes/Mcallister Sign) 19 Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 20 Molly Hurford (Rutgers University) 21 Leslie Conrad (Halter's Cycles) 22 Karen Bechtold (Eps/Css P/B Brielle Cyclery) 23 Melani Hom (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 24 Antonina Esposto (Team Alliance Environmental) 25 Stacy Jargowsky (Sbr Multisports) 26 Tamara Cabalu (Breakaway Racing) 27 Kelly Mcglynn (Www.Halterscycles.Com Unicorn Factory Racing) 28 Tara Walhart (Team Campmor) 29 Sami Tamyalew (Usma Cycling Team) 30 Catherine Probst (Young Medalists)

Master Women 1 Diane Castor-Grim (C3 Serving Athletes) 2 Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition) 3 Lisa Most (Wissahickon/Engin Cycles) 4 Tara Parsons (Crca) 5 Allison Snooks (Munutemen Road Club) 6 Kim Bishop 7 Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing) 8 Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling P/B Bvm Engineering) 9 Tracy Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji)