Trending

Powers sweeps USGP weekend in Fort Collins

Jones tops Kabush for second place to secure Rapha-Focus 1-2

Image 1 of 38

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates his second victory of the weekend at the USGP in Fort Collins

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates his second victory of the weekend at the USGP in Fort Collins
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 2 of 38

Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) is back from racing an enduro event in France

Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) is back from racing an enduro event in France
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 3 of 38

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing for nearly the entire race

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing for nearly the entire race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 4 of 38

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) mounting his bike after the barriers

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) mounting his bike after the barriers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 5 of 38

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) mounting his bike at the barriers on lap one

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) mounting his bike at the barriers on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 6 of 38

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the charge back to the top of the venue on lap three

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the charge back to the top of the venue on lap three
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 7 of 38

Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) was battling for the win today

Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) was battling for the win today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 8 of 38

Tim Johnson (Canondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Powers on lap three

Tim Johnson (Canondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Powers on lap three
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 9 of 38

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) leading a group of riders past the pits

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) leading a group of riders past the pits
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) nearing the flyover with Summerhill close behind

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) nearing the flyover with Summerhill close behind
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 38

USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel mid-race

USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel mid-race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 38

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounding a 180-degree turn

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounding a 180-degree turn
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 38

Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry) riding well late in the race

Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry) riding well late in the race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with the race lead

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with the race lead
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 38

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing third behind Trebon and Berden

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing third behind Trebon and Berden
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 38

Adam Craig (Team Giant) turned himself inside out to contend for fourth place

Adam Craig (Team Giant) turned himself inside out to contend for fourth place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 38

Chris Jones rode to a second place finish and secured a Rapha-Focus 1-2 for the day.

Chris Jones rode to a second place finish and secured a Rapha-Focus 1-2 for the day.
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 38

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) outsprinting Berden, Eckmann, and Craig for fourth place

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) outsprinting Berden, Eckmann, and Craig for fourth place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 38

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill on lap one

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 20 of 38

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the race on lap one

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the race on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 21 of 38

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) having a laugh at the start as a spectator ran around with a "Lance is Clean" sign painted on his chest

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) having a laugh at the start as a spectator ran around with a "Lance is Clean" sign painted on his chest
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 22 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the stairs

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the stairs
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 38

A Boo bike made of bamboo

A Boo bike made of bamboo
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 38

Jake Wells (Notubes) running the stairs

Jake Wells (Notubes) running the stairs
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 38

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) running the stairs in third place

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) running the stairs in third place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 38

Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar) running the steps on the flyover

Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar) running the steps on the flyover
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 38

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) dismounting for the flyover

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) dismounting for the flyover
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 38

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) climbing the hill

Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) climbing the hill
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 38

Adam Craig (Team Giant) seemed to be turning the fastest laps during the second half of the race

Adam Craig (Team Giant) seemed to be turning the fastest laps during the second half of the race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 38

Barry Wicks (Team Kona) hammering up the hill

Barry Wicks (Team Kona) hammering up the hill
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 38

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead with two laps to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead with two laps to go
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 38

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 38

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) battling for a podium position with two laps to go

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) battling for a podium position with two laps to go
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 38

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the end of the chase group with two laps to go

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the end of the chase group with two laps to go
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 38

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go

Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 36 of 38

The Elite Men’'s start on a pretty day in Fort Collins

The Elite Men’'s start on a pretty day in Fort Collins
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 38

The Elite Men leaving the pavement at the start

The Elite Men leaving the pavement at the start
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 38 of 38

Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) had a good outing today

Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) had a good outing today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) completed his sweep of the men's racing in Fort Collins, Colorado this weekend with a victory in the fourth round of the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP). The reigning US 'cross champion attacked from a select group late in the race to earn the solo win, while Powers's teammate Chris Jones had his best result of the season to secure a 1-2 finish for Rapha-Focus seven second later. Jones was locked in a tight contest with Canadian Olympian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) but proved too strong in the finale.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team) had another good result in Fort Collins as he outsprinted Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) and Adam Craig (Rabobank-Gian Off-road Team) for fourth place, 39 seconds behind Powers for his second straight fourth place finish of the weekend.

Summerhill got off to a blazing start and was soon joined by Berden, Kabush, Powers, Eckmann plus Cannondale p/b Cyclocross's Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson in the lead. Close behind was a chase group containing Jones, Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada).

Attacks in the lead group soon trimmed it down to Summerhill, Trebon and Berden but Powers found his way back to form a leading quartet. Kabush and Eckmann, too, would come back across while Johnson started to drop back.

Inside of four laps to go Powers surged and rode alone into the lead. Gaps began to form in the pursuit as Berden rode alone in second with Summerhill alone in third. A resurgent Kabush moved into second as both Berden and Summerhill faded slightly and the Canadian would soon find company in the form of Power's teammate Chris Jones.

Powers held a narrow lead over his two pursuers as he got the bell lap, but kept up his efforts to secure the victory. Jones dropped Kabush on the final lap to earn second, with Kabush rounding out the podium in third.

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:00:10
2Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:07
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:00:11
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team0:00:39
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:40
6Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
7Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
8Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
9James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
10Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:09
11Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:28
12Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada0:01:35
13Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:44
14Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:46
15Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
16Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:02:01
17Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder0:03:01
18Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:02
19Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:04
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:18
21Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:25
22Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:29
23Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:03:40
24Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - SRI Importing0:03:43
25Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:44
26Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
27Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:51
28Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:04:00
29Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement0:04:01
30Bjorn Selander (USA)0:04:15
31Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:19
32Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:20
33Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango0:04:23
34Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:24
35Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:34
36Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:04:38
37Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:04:39
38Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team0:04:42
39Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports0:04:44
40John Klish (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
41Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:45
42Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade-Independent Fabrication0:05:09
43Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:10
45Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:05:14
46Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:05:28
47Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise0:05:31
48Brad Cole (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:49
49Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio0:05:56
50Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles0:06:03
51Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes0:07:02
52William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
53Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
54Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
55Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
56Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports
57Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
58Ian Holt (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
59Ryan Travelstead (USA) JBV Coaching
60Thomas Spannring (USA) Epic Endurance Cycling
61Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
62Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
63Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance
64Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
65Brett Pirie (USA) Groove/Subaru
66Jason Holbrook (USA)
67Bill Street (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster
68Brandon Curtis (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
69Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti/Pactimo Pro CX Team
70Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks
71Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC
72Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
73Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
74Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord
DNFZachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
DNFMatt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles
DNFJoachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
DNFTyler Coplea (USA) BMC Racing
DNFKevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
DNSShawn Harshman (USA) Harshman Wealth / Boulder Cycle
DNSTrevor Walz (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
DNSZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNSCraig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
DNSTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNSSean Babcock (USA) Kona
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNSAnthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
DNSBrandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
DNSJesse Rients (USA) KUHL
DNSDavid Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory

Elite men- Overall standings after round 4
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus184pts
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld113
3Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus112
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement109
5Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld95
6Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing84
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld65
8Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing60
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team60
10Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies53
11Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized50
12Jonathan Page (USA)37
13Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada35
14Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder32
15Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar26
16Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team22
17Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective19
18Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16
19Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross12
20Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus12
21Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar9
22Barry Wicks (USA) Kona8
23Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes8
24Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team7
25Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective7
26Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works7
27Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes6
28Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized5
29Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
30Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo5
31Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports3
32Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com3
33Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
34Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing1
35Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team1

U23 men - Overall standings after round 4
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized180pts
2Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada164
3Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized121
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team64
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective60
6Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team60
7Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo53
8Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus50
9Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra49
10Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing42
11Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing40
12Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized36
13Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX31
14Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing21
15Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin20
16Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team20
17Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes17
18Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health17
19Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors16
20Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC15
21Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL12
22Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club11
23Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team11
24Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan10
25Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC Racing9
26Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank8

Latest on Cyclingnews