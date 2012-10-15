Image 1 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates his second victory of the weekend at the USGP in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 38 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) is back from racing an enduro event in France (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing for nearly the entire race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 38 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) mounting his bike after the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 38 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) mounting his bike at the barriers on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 38 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the charge back to the top of the venue on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 38 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) was battling for the win today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 38 Tim Johnson (Canondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Powers on lap three (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 38 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) leading a group of riders past the pits (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) nearing the flyover with Summerhill close behind (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 38 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel mid-race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 38 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) rounding a 180-degree turn (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry) riding well late in the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the barriers with the race lead (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) racing third behind Trebon and Berden (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 38 Adam Craig (Team Giant) turned himself inside out to contend for fourth place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 38 Chris Jones rode to a second place finish and secured a Rapha-Focus 1-2 for the day. (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 38 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) outsprinting Berden, Eckmann, and Craig for fourth place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 38 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) having a laugh at the start as a spectator ran around with a "Lance is Clean" sign painted on his chest (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) running the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 38 A Boo bike made of bamboo (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 38 Jake Wells (Notubes) running the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) running the stairs in third place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 38 Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar) running the steps on the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 38 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) dismounting for the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 38 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) climbing the hill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 38 Adam Craig (Team Giant) seemed to be turning the fastest laps during the second half of the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 38 Barry Wicks (Team Kona) hammering up the hill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the race lead with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) battling for a podium position with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) at the end of the chase group with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 38 Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) cornering with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 38 The Elite Men’'s start on a pretty day in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 38 The Elite Men leaving the pavement at the start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 38 Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) had a good outing today (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) completed his sweep of the men's racing in Fort Collins, Colorado this weekend with a victory in the fourth round of the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP). The reigning US 'cross champion attacked from a select group late in the race to earn the solo win, while Powers's teammate Chris Jones had his best result of the season to secure a 1-2 finish for Rapha-Focus seven second later. Jones was locked in a tight contest with Canadian Olympian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) but proved too strong in the finale.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team) had another good result in Fort Collins as he outsprinted Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) and Adam Craig (Rabobank-Gian Off-road Team) for fourth place, 39 seconds behind Powers for his second straight fourth place finish of the weekend.

Summerhill got off to a blazing start and was soon joined by Berden, Kabush, Powers, Eckmann plus Cannondale p/b Cyclocross's Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson in the lead. Close behind was a chase group containing Jones, Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada).

Attacks in the lead group soon trimmed it down to Summerhill, Trebon and Berden but Powers found his way back to form a leading quartet. Kabush and Eckmann, too, would come back across while Johnson started to drop back.

Inside of four laps to go Powers surged and rode alone into the lead. Gaps began to form in the pursuit as Berden rode alone in second with Summerhill alone in third. A resurgent Kabush moved into second as both Berden and Summerhill faded slightly and the Canadian would soon find company in the form of Power's teammate Chris Jones.

Powers held a narrow lead over his two pursuers as he got the bell lap, but kept up his efforts to secure the victory. Jones dropped Kabush on the final lap to earn second, with Kabush rounding out the podium in third.

Full Results 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 1:00:10 2 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:00:07 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:00:11 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team 0:00:39 5 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 0:00:40 6 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 7 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 8 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 9 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 10 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:09 11 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:28 12 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 0:01:35 13 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:01:44 14 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:46 15 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 16 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 0:02:01 17 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 0:03:01 18 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:02 19 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:04 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:03:18 21 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:25 22 Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:03:29 23 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 0:03:40 24 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - SRI Importing 0:03:43 25 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:44 26 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 27 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:03:51 28 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing 0:04:00 29 Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement 0:04:01 30 Bjorn Selander (USA) 0:04:15 31 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:19 32 Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:04:20 33 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango 0:04:23 34 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:24 35 Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:04:34 36 Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 0:04:38 37 Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports 0:04:39 38 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team 0:04:42 39 Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports 0:04:44 40 John Klish (USA) Feedback Sports Racing 41 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 0:04:45 42 Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade-Independent Fabrication 0:05:09 43 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:10 45 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels 0:05:14 46 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:05:28 47 Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise 0:05:31 48 Brad Cole (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:49 49 Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio 0:05:56 50 Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles 0:06:03 51 Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes 0:07:02 52 William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle 53 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 54 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 55 Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca 56 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports 57 Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors 58 Ian Holt (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle 59 Ryan Travelstead (USA) JBV Coaching 60 Thomas Spannring (USA) Epic Endurance Cycling 61 Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team 62 Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar 63 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance 64 Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing 65 Brett Pirie (USA) Groove/Subaru 66 Jason Holbrook (USA) 67 Bill Street (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster 68 Brandon Curtis (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 69 Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti/Pactimo Pro CX Team 70 Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks 71 Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC 72 Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 73 Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team 74 Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord DNF Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport DNF Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank DNF Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles DNF Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires DNF Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC Racing DNF Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra DNS Shawn Harshman (USA) Harshman Wealth / Boulder Cycle DNS Trevor Walz (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager DNS Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus DNS Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com DNS Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar DNS Sean Babcock (USA) Kona DNS Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony DNS Anthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling DNS Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport DNS Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL DNS David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory

Elite men- Overall standings after round 4 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 184 pts 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 113 3 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 112 4 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 109 5 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 95 6 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 84 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 65 8 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 60 9 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team 60 10 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 11 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 50 12 Jonathan Page (USA) 37 13 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 35 14 Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder 32 15 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 26 16 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 22 17 Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 19 18 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 19 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 12 20 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 12 21 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 9 22 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 8 23 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 8 24 Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team 7 25 Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 7 26 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 7 27 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes 6 28 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 5 29 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 30 Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo 5 31 Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports 3 32 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 3 33 Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 34 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 1 35 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team 1