Powers sweeps USGP weekend in Fort Collins
Jones tops Kabush for second place to secure Rapha-Focus 1-2
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) completed his sweep of the men's racing in Fort Collins, Colorado this weekend with a victory in the fourth round of the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP). The reigning US 'cross champion attacked from a select group late in the race to earn the solo win, while Powers's teammate Chris Jones had his best result of the season to secure a 1-2 finish for Rapha-Focus seven second later. Jones was locked in a tight contest with Canadian Olympian Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) but proved too strong in the finale.
Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team) had another good result in Fort Collins as he outsprinted Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) and Adam Craig (Rabobank-Gian Off-road Team) for fourth place, 39 seconds behind Powers for his second straight fourth place finish of the weekend.
Summerhill got off to a blazing start and was soon joined by Berden, Kabush, Powers, Eckmann plus Cannondale p/b Cyclocross's Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson in the lead. Close behind was a chase group containing Jones, Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada).
Attacks in the lead group soon trimmed it down to Summerhill, Trebon and Berden but Powers found his way back to form a leading quartet. Kabush and Eckmann, too, would come back across while Johnson started to drop back.
Inside of four laps to go Powers surged and rode alone into the lead. Gaps began to form in the pursuit as Berden rode alone in second with Summerhill alone in third. A resurgent Kabush moved into second as both Berden and Summerhill faded slightly and the Canadian would soon find company in the form of Power's teammate Chris Jones.
Powers held a narrow lead over his two pursuers as he got the bell lap, but kept up his efforts to secure the victory. Jones dropped Kabush on the final lap to earn second, with Kabush rounding out the podium in third.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:00:10
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:07
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:00:11
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:40
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|7
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|8
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|9
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|10
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:09
|11
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:28
|12
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:01:35
|13
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:44
|14
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:46
|15
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|16
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:01
|18
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:02
|19
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:04
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:18
|21
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:25
|22
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:29
|23
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|0:03:40
|24
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - SRI Importing
|0:03:43
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:44
|26
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|27
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:51
|28
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:04:00
|29
|Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement
|0:04:01
|30
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:04:15
|31
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:19
|32
|Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:20
|33
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
|0:04:23
|34
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:24
|35
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:34
|36
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:04:38
|37
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:04:39
|38
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team
|0:04:42
|39
|Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:04:44
|40
|John Klish (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|41
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:45
|42
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade-Independent Fabrication
|0:05:09
|43
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:10
|45
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:05:14
|46
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:05:28
|47
|Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise
|0:05:31
|48
|Brad Cole (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:49
|49
|Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio
|0:05:56
|50
|Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles
|0:06:03
|51
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|0:07:02
|52
|William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
|53
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|54
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|55
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
|56
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports
|57
|Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
|58
|Ian Holt (USA) Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle
|59
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) JBV Coaching
|60
|Thomas Spannring (USA) Epic Endurance Cycling
|61
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|62
|Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
|63
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance
|64
|Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
|65
|Brett Pirie (USA) Groove/Subaru
|66
|Jason Holbrook (USA)
|67
|Bill Street (USA) Bicycle Blue Book/HRS/Rock Lobster
|68
|Brandon Curtis (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|69
|Nick Truitt (USA) Yeti/Pactimo Pro CX Team
|70
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks
|71
|Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC
|72
|Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|73
|Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
|74
|Oliver Vrambout (Bel) The Bikery du Nord
|DNF
|Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|DNF
|Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles
|DNF
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC Racing
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
|DNS
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Harshman Wealth / Boulder Cycle
|DNS
|Trevor Walz (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|DNS
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNS
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNS
|Anthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
|DNS
|Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
|DNS
|Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
|DNS
|David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|184
|pts
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|113
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|112
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|109
|5
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|95
|6
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|84
|7
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|65
|8
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|60
|9
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|60
|10
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|50
|12
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|37
|13
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|35
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|32
|15
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|26
|16
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|22
|17
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|19
|18
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|19
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|12
|20
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|12
|21
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|9
|22
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|8
|23
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|8
|24
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|7
|25
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|7
|26
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|7
|27
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
|6
|28
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|5
|29
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|30
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|5
|31
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|3
|32
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|3
|33
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|34
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1
|35
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|1
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|180
|pts
|2
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|164
|3
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|121
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team
|64
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|60
|6
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|60
|7
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|53
|8
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|50
|9
|Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
|49
|10
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|42
|11
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|40
|12
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|36
|13
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|31
|14
|Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
|21
|15
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|20
|16
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|20
|17
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|17
|18
|Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|17
|19
|Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors
|16
|20
|Michael Sampson (USA) Team Alpine Clinic / POC
|15
|21
|Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL
|12
|22
|Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|11
|23
|Kolby Preble (USA) Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team
|11
|24
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan
|10
|25
|Tyler Coplea (USA) BMC Racing
|9
|26
|Matt Lyons (USA) Primal 1st Bank
|8
