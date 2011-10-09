Image 1 of 50 Trebon rides to victory in the Fort Collins round of the USGP. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 50 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) off to a good start. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 50 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) re-mounts on the flyover. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 50 Sean Babcock (Kona) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 50 Swiss champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 50 Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 50 Cody Kaiser (California Giant-Specialized) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 50 Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team) en route to a top-20 finish. Ryan Trebon (LTS- Felt) put forth a commanding performance during a muddy and technical cyclo-cross race to secure a second UCI C1 victory of the season at the New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. He soloed to the finish line for the win ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in second and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in third.

“I’ve finally had some good races after a long stretch on not winning much last year,” Trebon told Cyclingnews. “At C1s the points are double and the money is a lot more, so it makes these wins a lot more attractive, but it’s nice to win anything.”

The event marked round three of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix series. Former double world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the series leader after strong performances during the two opening rounds at the Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. However, he returned to Europe leaving the series overall competition wide open for Trebon to take back the leader’s jersey.

“I was only about 10 points behind Bart,” Trebon said. “I think I have a good lead now. I had two solid races at Planet Bike and then today. My fitness is good right now. I skipped Gloucester Grand Prix last weekend and came here pretty fresh and rested.”

The Elite men’s field lined up well prepared to contest desirable weather conditions for a cyclo-cross race with rain, high winds and cool temperatures. A good start was a high priority considering the wet, slippery and muddy conditions on the course and it was Powers who took the hole shot onto the grass.

Other contenders to follow Powers on the opening lap included Trebon, Ben Berden (Stoemper), Jamey Driscoll and Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) and defending champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Powers used his top-notch technical skills to gain a 15-second advantage ahead of his nearest competitors. He pushed a quick pace through the mud and gained additional time by bunny hopping the barriers and ride the challenging run up.

A bobble in a slick mud section force Powers to slow down and resulted in Trebon catching up to him on the second lap. The pair stretched their lead to 10-seconds ahead of third placed rider Kabush, who used his strong technical skills to work his way back into contention for the race win.

“I felt good on the bike and that makes it a lot easier to handle it,” Trebon said. “I was more relaxed and just let the bike slide around instead of fighting it in the mud the whole time.”

“Jeremy starts fast every weekend and he had a good gap,” he said. “I didn’t see the course too much because it was really nasty outside in the morning and I didn’t feel like going out there to freeze. I elected to stay on the trainer and ride. I took the first two laps easy to see the course and then applied the pressure after that.”

Trebon opened up a small gap ahead of Powers on the third lap. He used his large frame to power through the mud on the straightaway sections and tried to hold off Powers through the technical areas. “My fitness is my strong point,” Trebon said. “My bike handling has never been the best but I’m one of the good bike handlers, just not the best. I have to win races by fitness. I take the wins when they come.”

Riding slightly further back, Kabush rode a strong final two laps and caught and passed Powers to take second place. A cluster of riders pushed through the mud roughly two minutes back that included Driscoll, Yannick Eckmann, Wells, Chris Sheppard (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Berden, Wicks, Zac McDonald (Rapha-Focus) and Heule. One rider of note was former US mountain bike champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski who strong performance moved him into a respectable placing on the day.

Full Results

1 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 0:56:07 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:24 3 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:00:58 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:08 5 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 0:02:17 6 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 0:02:25 7 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:02:34 8 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 0:02:49 9 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:03:07 10 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:03:18 11 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:03:26 12 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 13 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:03:59 14 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:04:06 15 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:41 16 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 0:05:21 17 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 18 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:32 19 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 0:05:41 20 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 0:06:16 21 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:06:21 22 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 0:06:32 23 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 0:06:54 24 Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh 0:07:28 25 Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo 0:07:36 26 Colton Andersen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor 0:07:55 27 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 0:07:58 28 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 0:07:59 29 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 0:08:13 30 Matthew Pacocha (USA) BikeRadar 0:08:27 31 Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team 0:09:03 32 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles -1lap 33 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar -2laps 34 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 35 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 36 Greg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus-Trek 37 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 38 Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing 39 Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 40 Brendan Shafer (USA) Wooly Mammoth 41 Bryan Alders (USA) 42 Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles -3laps 43 Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports 44 Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze 45 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition 46 Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 47 John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande 48 Nick Truitt (USA) Breckenridge 49 Ted Willard (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT 50 Samuel Morrison (USA) Epic Endurance 51 Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky 52 Caley Fretz (USA) Echelon Energy Cycling Team 53 Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.com 54 Campbell Levy (USA) Yeti-Jett Pro XC Team 55 David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT 56 Eric Bennett (USA) JET Cycling 57 Alex Wentz (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing 58 Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport -4laps 59 Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX 60 Jimmy Archer (USA) 61 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 62 William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru 63 Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing 64 Grant Holicky (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing 65 Brett Pirie (USA) ColoBikeLaw.com 66 Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing 67 Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions -5laps 68 Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery DNF Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross DNF Brad Cole (USA) Mercy Elite Cycling Team DNF Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony DNS Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized DNS Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross DNS Ian Holt (USA) Pretty in Pink DNS Mike Friedberg (USA) Service Course/World Bicycle Relief DNS Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger-Trek DNS Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - TLR

Elite men - Exergy USGP Cyclocross standings after round 3 1 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 134 pts 2 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 90 3 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 82 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 79 5 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 71 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 60 7 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 57 8 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 57 9 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 50 10 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 41 11 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 39 12 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 31 13 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 23 14 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 22 15 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 20 16 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 16 17 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 12 18 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 11 19 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 10 20 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 9 21 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 8 22 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 8 23 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 24 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 6 25 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 5 26 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 5 27 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 4 28 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 3 29 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 1 30 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 1 31 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 1