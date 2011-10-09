Trending

Trebon stamps authority in Fort Collins

Kabush and Powers complete podium

Trebon rides to victory in the Fort Collins round of the USGP.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) off to a good start.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) re-mounts on the flyover.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Sean Babcock (Kona)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Swiss champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Cody Kaiser (California Giant-Specialized)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team) en route to a top-20 finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) at home on the muddy parcours.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) put in a good ride to finish 7th.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) powers through the mud.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Belgium's Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) notched a 9th place finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski finished in the points with a 12th place finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) runs the stairs.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Mitchell Hoke (Team Clif Bar)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) made his 'cross season debut in Fort Collins.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The winning machine of Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Elite men's podium (l-r): Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men's race is off like a rocket.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leads Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) and Jeremy Powers (Rapah-Focus) at the head of the race.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team) tries to find some firmer ground along the fence.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) makes quick work of the barriers.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) on his way to a podium finish.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Yannick Eckmann (Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus) flies over the barriers and would finish the day in 5th place.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll leads Troy Wells.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Troy Wells, Jamey Driscoll and Yannick Eckmann climb in the mud.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leads Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) a picture of concentration.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) put his technical skills to use.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) tackles the steps on the flyover.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Cody Kaiser (California Giant-Specialized)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) celebrates his victory in Fort Collins.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The elite men had quite a muddy day in Fort Collins.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Ryan Trebon (LTS- Felt) put forth a commanding performance during a muddy and technical cyclo-cross race to secure a second UCI C1 victory of the season at the New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. He soloed to the finish line for the win ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in second and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in third.

“I’ve finally had some good races after a long stretch on not winning much last year,” Trebon told Cyclingnews. “At C1s the points are double and the money is a lot more, so it makes these wins a lot more attractive, but it’s nice to win anything.”

The event marked round three of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix series. Former double world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the series leader after strong performances during the two opening rounds at the Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. However, he returned to Europe leaving the series overall competition wide open for Trebon to take back the leader’s jersey.

“I was only about 10 points behind Bart,” Trebon said. “I think I have a good lead now. I had two solid races at Planet Bike and then today. My fitness is good right now. I skipped Gloucester Grand Prix last weekend and came here pretty fresh and rested.”

The Elite men’s field lined up well prepared to contest desirable weather conditions for a cyclo-cross race with rain, high winds and cool temperatures. A good start was a high priority considering the wet, slippery and muddy conditions on the course and it was Powers who took the hole shot onto the grass.

Other contenders to follow Powers on the opening lap included Trebon, Ben Berden (Stoemper), Jamey Driscoll and Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) and defending champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

Powers used his top-notch technical skills to gain a 15-second advantage ahead of his nearest competitors. He pushed a quick pace through the mud and gained additional time by bunny hopping the barriers and ride the challenging run up.

A bobble in a slick mud section force Powers to slow down and resulted in Trebon catching up to him on the second lap. The pair stretched their lead to 10-seconds ahead of third placed rider Kabush, who used his strong technical skills to work his way back into contention for the race win.

“I felt good on the bike and that makes it a lot easier to handle it,” Trebon said. “I was more relaxed and just let the bike slide around instead of fighting it in the mud the whole time.”

“Jeremy starts fast every weekend and he had a good gap,” he said. “I didn’t see the course too much because it was really nasty outside in the morning and I didn’t feel like going out there to freeze. I elected to stay on the trainer and ride. I took the first two laps easy to see the course and then applied the pressure after that.”

Trebon opened up a small gap ahead of Powers on the third lap. He used his large frame to power through the mud on the straightaway sections and tried to hold off Powers through the technical areas. “My fitness is my strong point,” Trebon said. “My bike handling has never been the best but I’m one of the good bike handlers, just not the best. I have to win races by fitness. I take the wins when they come.”

Riding slightly further back, Kabush rode a strong final two laps and caught and passed Powers to take second place. A cluster of riders pushed through the mud roughly two minutes back that included Driscoll, Yannick Eckmann, Wells, Chris Sheppard (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Berden, Wicks, Zac McDonald (Rapha-Focus) and Heule. One rider of note was former US mountain bike champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski who strong performance moved him into a respectable placing on the day.

Full Results

1Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt0:56:07
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:24
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:00:58
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:08
5Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus0:02:17
6Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano0:02:25
7Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:34
8Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:02:49
9Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:03:07
10Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:18
11Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:03:26
12Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
13Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:03:59
14Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:04:06
15Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:41
16Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:05:21
17Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
18Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:32
19Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar0:05:41
20Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team0:06:16
21Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:06:21
22Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:06:32
23Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon0:06:54
24Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh0:07:28
25Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo0:07:36
26Colton Andersen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor0:07:55
27Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles0:07:58
28Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires0:07:59
29Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires0:08:13
30Matthew Pacocha (USA) BikeRadar0:08:27
31Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team0:09:03
32Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles-1lap
33Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar-2laps
34Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
35Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
36Greg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus-Trek
37Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
38Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
39Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
40Brendan Shafer (USA) Wooly Mammoth
41Bryan Alders (USA)
42Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles-3laps
43Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
44Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze
45Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
46Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
47John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
48Nick Truitt (USA) Breckenridge
49Ted Willard (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
50Samuel Morrison (USA) Epic Endurance
51Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky
52Caley Fretz (USA) Echelon Energy Cycling Team
53Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.com
54Campbell Levy (USA) Yeti-Jett Pro XC Team
55David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
56Eric Bennett (USA) JET Cycling
57Alex Wentz (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
58Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport-4laps
59Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX
60Jimmy Archer (USA)
61Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
62William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru
63Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
64Grant Holicky (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
65Brett Pirie (USA) ColoBikeLaw.com
66Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
67Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions-5laps
68Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery
DNFRyan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
DNFBrad Cole (USA) Mercy Elite Cycling Team
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
DNSNicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
DNSMitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
DNSIan Holt (USA) Pretty in Pink
DNSMike Friedberg (USA) Service Course/World Bicycle Relief
DNSChris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger-Trek
DNSTaylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - TLR

Elite men - Exergy USGP Cyclocross standings after round 3
1Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt134pts
2Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea90
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus82
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld79
5Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain71
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea60
7Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper57
8Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld57
9Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles50
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar41
11Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus39
12Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld31
13Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano23
14Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar22
15Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus20
16Barry Wicks (USA) Kona16
17Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar12
18Sean Babcock (USA) Kona11
19Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team10
20Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)9
21Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized8
22Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C108
23Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
24Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles6
25Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized5
26Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing5
27Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport4
28Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada3
29Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team1
30Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized1
31Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1

U23 men - Exergy USGP Cyclocross standings after round 3
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus140pts
2Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus124
3Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized108
4Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires83
5Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com49
6Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires46
7Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com43
8Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team30
9Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo26
10Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles17
11Thomson Remo (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket17
12Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team14
13Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky12
14Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing10
15Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions9

