Ryan Trebon (LTS- Felt) put forth a commanding performance during a muddy and technical cyclo-cross race to secure a second UCI C1 victory of the season at the New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. He soloed to the finish line for the win ahead of Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) in second and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in third.
“I’ve finally had some good races after a long stretch on not winning much last year,” Trebon told Cyclingnews. “At C1s the points are double and the money is a lot more, so it makes these wins a lot more attractive, but it’s nice to win anything.”
The event marked round three of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix series. Former double world champion Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was the series leader after strong performances during the two opening rounds at the Planet Bike Cup in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. However, he returned to Europe leaving the series overall competition wide open for Trebon to take back the leader’s jersey.
“I was only about 10 points behind Bart,” Trebon said. “I think I have a good lead now. I had two solid races at Planet Bike and then today. My fitness is good right now. I skipped Gloucester Grand Prix last weekend and came here pretty fresh and rested.”
The Elite men’s field lined up well prepared to contest desirable weather conditions for a cyclo-cross race with rain, high winds and cool temperatures. A good start was a high priority considering the wet, slippery and muddy conditions on the course and it was Powers who took the hole shot onto the grass.
Other contenders to follow Powers on the opening lap included Trebon, Ben Berden (Stoemper), Jamey Driscoll and Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) and defending champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).
Powers used his top-notch technical skills to gain a 15-second advantage ahead of his nearest competitors. He pushed a quick pace through the mud and gained additional time by bunny hopping the barriers and ride the challenging run up.
A bobble in a slick mud section force Powers to slow down and resulted in Trebon catching up to him on the second lap. The pair stretched their lead to 10-seconds ahead of third placed rider Kabush, who used his strong technical skills to work his way back into contention for the race win.
“I felt good on the bike and that makes it a lot easier to handle it,” Trebon said. “I was more relaxed and just let the bike slide around instead of fighting it in the mud the whole time.”
“Jeremy starts fast every weekend and he had a good gap,” he said. “I didn’t see the course too much because it was really nasty outside in the morning and I didn’t feel like going out there to freeze. I elected to stay on the trainer and ride. I took the first two laps easy to see the course and then applied the pressure after that.”
Trebon opened up a small gap ahead of Powers on the third lap. He used his large frame to power through the mud on the straightaway sections and tried to hold off Powers through the technical areas. “My fitness is my strong point,” Trebon said. “My bike handling has never been the best but I’m one of the good bike handlers, just not the best. I have to win races by fitness. I take the wins when they come.”
Riding slightly further back, Kabush rode a strong final two laps and caught and passed Powers to take second place. A cluster of riders pushed through the mud roughly two minutes back that included Driscoll, Yannick Eckmann, Wells, Chris Sheppard (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Berden, Wicks, Zac McDonald (Rapha-Focus) and Heule. One rider of note was former US mountain bike champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski who strong performance moved him into a respectable placing on the day.
Full Results
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|0:56:07
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:24
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:00:58
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:08
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|0:02:17
|6
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|0:02:25
|7
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:34
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:02:49
|9
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:07
|10
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:18
|11
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:03:26
|12
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|13
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:59
|14
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:04:06
|15
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:41
|16
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:05:21
|17
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|18
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:32
|19
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|0:05:41
|20
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|0:06:16
|21
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:06:21
|22
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:06:32
|23
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|0:06:54
|24
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh
|0:07:28
|25
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo
|0:07:36
|26
|Colton Andersen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor
|0:07:55
|27
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|0:07:58
|28
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|0:07:59
|29
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|0:08:13
|30
|Matthew Pacocha (USA) BikeRadar
|0:08:27
|31
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|32
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|-1lap
|33
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|-2laps
|34
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|35
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|36
|Greg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus-Trek
|37
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|38
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
|39
|Zachary Edwards (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|40
|Brendan Shafer (USA) Wooly Mammoth
|41
|Bryan Alders (USA)
|42
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles
|-3laps
|43
|Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
|44
|Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze
|45
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|46
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|47
|John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|48
|Nick Truitt (USA) Breckenridge
|49
|Ted Willard (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|50
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Epic Endurance
|51
|Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky
|52
|Caley Fretz (USA) Echelon Energy Cycling Team
|53
|Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.com
|54
|Campbell Levy (USA) Yeti-Jett Pro XC Team
|55
|David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|56
|Eric Bennett (USA) JET Cycling
|57
|Alex Wentz (USA) Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing
|58
|Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|-4laps
|59
|Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX
|60
|Jimmy Archer (USA)
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|62
|William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru
|63
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
|64
|Grant Holicky (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
|65
|Brett Pirie (USA) ColoBikeLaw.com
|66
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|67
|Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions
|-5laps
|68
|Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|DNF
|Brad Cole (USA) Mercy Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNS
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|DNS
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|DNS
|Ian Holt (USA) Pretty in Pink
|DNS
|Mike Friedberg (USA) Service Course/World Bicycle Relief
|DNS
|Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger-Trek
|DNS
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Turin Bicycles - TLR
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|134
|pts
|2
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|90
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|82
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|79
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|71
|6
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|60
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|57
|8
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|57
|9
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|50
|10
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|41
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|39
|12
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|31
|13
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|23
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|22
|15
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|20
|16
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|16
|17
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|12
|18
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|11
|19
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|10
|20
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|9
|21
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|8
|22
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|8
|23
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|6
|25
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|5
|26
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|5
|27
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|4
|28
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|3
|29
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|1
|30
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|1
|31
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|1
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|140
|pts
|2
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|124
|3
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|108
|4
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|83
|5
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|49
|6
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|46
|7
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
|43
|8
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|30
|9
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo
|26
|10
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|17
|11
|Thomson Remo (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|17
|12
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|14
|13
|Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky
|12
|14
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing
|10
|15
|Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions
|9
