Trending

Back-to-back victories for Owen in Bend

Owen also wins overall Exergy USGP series

Image 1 of 16

Logan Owen (Team Redline) claims an impressive victory in Bend

Logan Owen (Team Redline) claims an impressive victory in Bend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 16

Andrew Dillman, left, and Richard Gorry at the start

Andrew Dillman, left, and Richard Gorry at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 16

Logan Owen (Team Redline) was taking no chances with one lap to go

Logan Owen (Team Redline) was taking no chances with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 16

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) descending the flyover

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) descending the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 16

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing in fourth place

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing in fourth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 16

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 16

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing brilliantly today

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing brilliantly today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 16

Spencer Downing (Clif Bar) racing with teammate Jordan Cullen

Spencer Downing (Clif Bar) racing with teammate Jordan Cullen
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 16

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) running the steps

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) running the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 16

Logan Owen (Team Redline) topping the stairs on lap two

Logan Owen (Team Redline) topping the stairs on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 16

Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry) finishing lap one

Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry) finishing lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 16

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) chasing Logan Owen

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) chasing Logan Owen
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 16

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing in 3rd place

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) racing in 3rd place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 16

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) leading on lap one

Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 16

The junior start is won by Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill)

The junior start is won by Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 16

Logan Owen (Team Redline) at the start

Logan Owen (Team Redline) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline0:41:49
2Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:00:20
3Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:00:33
4Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:00:46
5Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:01:30
6Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:03:10
7Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:03:43
8Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross0:03:53
9Colin Dunlap (USA) Bend Endurance Academy-2 laps
DNSMax Toeldte (Can) Byrds

Exergy USGP final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline216pts
2Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team206
3Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill174

Latest on Cyclingnews