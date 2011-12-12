Image 1 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes his second win of the weekend and earns the USGP Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 32 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) racing up the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) over the barriers in first place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) running the barriers in 2nd place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) in the chase group behind Kabush (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Tisten Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) running the barriers in the chase group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Riders pass over the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 Barry Wicks (Kona) atop the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) with a brief race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) on some off-camber grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) on his way to the U-23 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) descending a small drop-off (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) alone on the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Danny Summerhilll (Garmin Chipotle) approaching a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 The Elite Men crowd onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 The pits were quiet today as darkness fell onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) had a brilliant race on Saturday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Cross fans bringing some Christmas cheer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) on a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) has improved his cross skills dramatically this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) having one of his best races this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) running the steps with a 10 second lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) chasing Kabush (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) was having a great race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 Rapha Focus teammates Chris Jones and Zach MacDonald working together (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 32 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) claimed his fifth consecutive Exergy USGP victory at the Deschutes Cup in Bend, Oregon, putting in another flawless performance to best Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Canadian Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain).

Unlike the previous day's head-to-head battle with Tim Johnson where the strongest man won, this time Powers prevailed by capitalizing on the mistakes of his opponents, which on a dry, dusty and rocky course, were plentiful.

It was the second consecutive overall series win for Powers, but the contrast mirrored the day's race, as last year's epic battle with Johnson morphed into a display of consistency that demonstrated a level of maturity in Powers.

"Last year's series was really down to the wire with Tim and it was more dramatic, but it's different. This year I had my second race in the series go really badly. I had bad legs and it was in really nasty mud," Powers said. "Louisville went a lot better for me, and I've been trying to stay as consistent as I can all season. To win back to back to back USGP titles is great. I'm really proud of it.

"I've been working hard at it so long, and if I hadn't won here today I would have still be fine, but today it just felt right. It felt really good to win here. It's something special that I'll look back on."

While conditions were considerably colder than the previous day in Bend and the skies clouded over, the course remained bone dry and rocky, and the dusty surface proved the undoing of a number of top riders.

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Clement) took the hole shot, but a crash on the second lap knocked him out of the leading group, and Kabush claimed the race lead with a handful of seconds over Johnson, Powers and an impressive Danny Summerhill (Chipotle).

Summerhill bridged across to Kabush, leaving Powers, Driscoll and Rapha-Focus rider Chris Jones chasing as Johnson too suffered a crash on the third lap which jammed his chain and left him half a minute behind.

The chasing group had just made the juncture to the two leaders when Summerhill went down in a sharp bend, holding up Kabush and allowing Driscoll a gap that he tried to capitalize on.

"I was on the front so I had a gap and I had to take advantage of it," Driscoll said. "Jeremy was the only one able to get through the carnage and get up to me."

While Powers sat on in hopes that his teammate Jones would join him at the front, Driscoll was forced to set the pace, using up valuable energy as the cold winds began to stiffen.

Despite having to tow Powers around a bit, Driscoll was happy with his performance on the day. "I was riding well today, but Jeremy's stronger than me in addition to being able to sit on my wheel for a couple laps. I was doing everything I could do to only lose so much time, but I'm still very happy with my race."

Powers made his bid for victory in the penultimate lap, and was able to pull out enough of a gap that Driscoll was forced to focus on fending off the push from Kabush, who was riding away from Jones to take the final podium spot and third overall in the USGP series.

"I ran right into Summerhill, and that's when the gap opened up," Kabush explained. "After the crash I had to deal with Jones. But I'm really happy with the podium, and I guess I'm second overall. I really had a good day."

After being pushed to his limit by Johnson on the previous day, Powers said he didn't have the snap to make an impression on the early laps, but that he knew to stay calm and avoid making the kinds of mistakes that were the undoing of Summerhill, Johnson and Berden.

"I felt the others were going over their heads a little and ended up making mistakes. That's one of the things on a course like this one, and in cyclo-cross in general. If they're over their limit they can slide out or crash, and that's when you have to pounce. I was being conservative, certainly, I was trying to be smart as well and use what I had to my best advantage."

While he admitted to waiting for Jones for a time, Powers knew that with the amount of pressure coming from Driscoll, he would have to become the aggressor, and he timed it perfectly.

"I attacked him with two to go and put a little time into him, then I did one last lap as hard as I could. It felt really good to sew this up with two wins in Bend and two in Louisville, it's just awesome."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha/Focus 1:00:41 2 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Com 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain 0:00:23 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha/Focus 5 Christian Heule (Sui) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Com 6 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.Com 7 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:01:08 8 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Bicycles 9 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano 0:01:12 10 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha/Focus 11 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano 0:01:57 12 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar 0:02:04 13 Aaron Bradford (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster 0:02:16 14 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:33 15 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 16 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:02:51 17 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:02:56 18 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Cycling 19 Jerome Townsend (USA) Smartstop / Mockorangebikes Pb Ridley 0:03:09 20 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:03:34 21 Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing 0:03:39 22 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 23 Chris Jackson (USA) Rambuski Law 0:03:43 24 Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M 0:03:48 25 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized Mtb 26 Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.Com 27 Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts~Izze 0:05:33 28 Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:34 29 Scott Tietzel (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing 0:05:38 30 Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Sports 31 Matt Lyons (USA) University Of Denver 0:06:18 32 Brent Gorman (USA) Speedway Cycles 0:06:20 33 Cody Peterson (USA) 34 Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin -2 laps 35 John-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates -2 laps 36 John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes -3 laps 37 Jason Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport -3 laps 38 Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Competitive Cycles -3 laps 39 Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team -4 laps 40 Scott Chapin (USA) Bay 101/Hrs/Rocklobster -4 laps 41 Evan Renwick (USA) Cycle U-Pop Cap -4 laps 42 Chris Ellis (USA) Cycling North West -5 laps 43 Matthew Fox (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside -6 laps 44 James Gentes (USA) -7 laps DNF Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper DNF Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage DNF Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco DNF Carl Decker (USA) Giant DNF Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue DNF John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes DNS Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar DNS Molly Cameron (USA) DNS Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony DNS John Mundelius (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized DNS Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team DNS Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized Mtb DNS Alex Wentz (USA) Team Oregon P/B Laurelwood Brewing DNS Cole Sprague (USA)