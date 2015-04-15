Trending

USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships past winners

Champions 1982-2014

 

Past winners - Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014John Murphy
2013Eric Young
2012Ken Hanson
2011Eric Young
2010Daniel Holloway
2009John Murphy
2008Rahsaan Bahati
2007Shawn Milne
2006Brad Huff
2005Tyler Farrar
2004Jonas Carney
2003Kevin Monahan
2002Kevin Monahan
2001Kirk O'Bee
2000Derek Bouchard-Hall
1999Antonio Cruz
1998Chann McRae
1997Jonas Carney
1996Frank McCormack
1995Frank McCormack
1994Dave McCook
1993Mike Engelman
1992Mike McCarthy
1991Greg Oravetz
1984–1990Not Held
1983John Eustice
1982John Eustice

Past winners- Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Coryn Rivera
2013Alison Powers
2012Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2011Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2010Shelley Olds
2009Tina Pic
2008Brooke Miller
2007Tina Pic

