USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships past winners
Champions 1982-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|John Murphy
|2013
|Eric Young
|2012
|Ken Hanson
|2011
|Eric Young
|2010
|Daniel Holloway
|2009
|John Murphy
|2008
|Rahsaan Bahati
|2007
|Shawn Milne
|2006
|Brad Huff
|2005
|Tyler Farrar
|2004
|Jonas Carney
|2003
|Kevin Monahan
|2002
|Kevin Monahan
|2001
|Kirk O'Bee
|2000
|Derek Bouchard-Hall
|1999
|Antonio Cruz
|1998
|Chann McRae
|1997
|Jonas Carney
|1996
|Frank McCormack
|1995
|Frank McCormack
|1994
|Dave McCook
|1993
|Mike Engelman
|1992
|Mike McCarthy
|1991
|Greg Oravetz
|1984–1990
|Not Held
|1983
|John Eustice
|1982
|John Eustice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Coryn Rivera
|2013
|Alison Powers
|2012
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2011
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2010
|Shelley Olds
|2009
|Tina Pic
|2008
|Brooke Miller
|2007
|Tina Pic
