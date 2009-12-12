Image 1 of 15 The Men 45-49 front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 15 Raif Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes) all set to race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 15 Wes Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles) racing on snow as darkness approaches. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 15 Kenneth Smith (Okc Velo) had candy stripes to celebrate the season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 15 Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Pro Team) moving up in the field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 15 Joseph Fricke (Guinness) flying down a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 15 Master men's start with 139 racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 15 Jonathan Card (shown Right) goes on to a 5th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 15 James Coates (California Giant Berry) lost the lead to Bold (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 15 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) had to move through a lot of traffic to take the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 15 Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Pro Team) cornering on the snow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 15 A Bold smiling Johnny crosses the finish to win the Championship jersey for the 44-49 Men's Race. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 13 of 15 Captain Cross arrived to work the pit for the early races. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 14 of 15 The lead group of the 44-49 Master Men ascend the Stairs (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 15 of 15 Johnny Bold (Corner Cycle) pulled away in the last half lap of the race to capture the win. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)

The Master men’s 45-49 race was another duel, this time between former short track mountain bike champion Jonny Bold (Corner Cycles) and former 40-44 national champion James Coats (California Giant Berry). The two riders traded the lead while the remaining 130 racers scrambled behind.

A mistake on the course's longer off-camber climb on the second to last lap nearly cost Bold a chance at taking the lead. Coats had a 10-second gap on the final lap before Bold launched an all-out effort to catch, pass and hold-off the California Giant Berry rider.

Leading through the barriers, the two bumped bikes at the top of the climb and Bold hit the descent first, burying himself all the way to the finish for the win.

Results

Master Male 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 0:46:39 2 James Coats (Calif Giant Berry Farms/specia) 0:00:02 3 Mark Noble (Non Stop Cicilisimo) 0:00:36 4 Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes) 0:00:43 5 Jonathan Card (Jack's Bike/saturn Of Toledo) 0:00:54 6 Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 0:01:01 7 Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team) 0:01:05 8 John Mccaffrey (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:01:17 9 John Mitchem 0:01:28 10 Greg Ferguson 0:01:36 11 Robert Meighan (Cal Giant Specialized) 0:01:37 12 Gannon Myall (Cal Giant/specialized) 0:01:40 13 Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo) 14 Tom Phillips (Ragnarok Racing) 0:02:07 15 Rod Yoder 0:02:25 16 Michael Hogan (Chipotle-titus) 0:02:27 17 Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports) 18 Troy Krause (Lincoln Industries/highgear) 0:02:35 19 Cully Todd (Team Skin) 0:02:40 20 Richard Mcclung (Hagens Berman Llp Cycling) 0:02:51 21 Jeffrey Appeltans (Gocycling/d&q) 0:03:04 22 Doug Graver (Ragnarok Racing) 0:03:21 23 Frank Kalcic (Hrs /rock Lobster) 0:03:32 24 David Schaefer (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 0:03:42 25 Jim Albright (Therapeutic Assoc.) 0:03:44 26 Pat Schott 27 Dennis Farrell (Rrv) 0:03:58 28 Troy Tucker 0:04:01 29 Greg Talbert (Scott-mavic Usa) 0:04:04 30 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:04:25 31 Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Women's Mtb Team) 0:04:26 32 Jeffrey Welch (Sledgehammer Charlies Racing) 0:04:33 33 Mark Howland (Blackmarket Racing/family Cycl) 0:04:44 34 John Fiore (Montanacyclocross.com) 35 Bill Teasdale (Blue Sky Velo) 0:04:48 36 Logan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law) 0:04:50 37 Ruben Villarreal (Van Dessel) 0:04:57 38 Daren Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing) 0:05:03 39 Todd Gallaher (Counterbalance Bicycles) 0:05:10 40 William Goritski (Tireless Velo) 0:05:12 41 Robert Sonora (Durango Wheel Club) 0:05:34 42 Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo Pomodoro) 0:05:36 43 Joseph Fricke (Guinness) 0:05:39 44 Wayne Cunningham (Team Wheelworks) 0:05:57 45 Bill Cochran (Rad Racing Nw) 0:06:06 46 Tim Watson 0:06:11 47 Steve Mcnamee (Team Plan C) 0:06:12 48 Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco) 0:06:18 49 Todd Rosier (Portland Velo) 0:06:25 50 Chris Shotwell 0:06:32 51 Theodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc) 0:06:56 52 Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:07:02 53 Wes Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles Hood Rive) 0:07:20 54 Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club) 0:07:39 55 Mike Bohn 0:07:42 56 Jeff Cummings (Kona Grass Roots) 0:08:11 57 Bruce Whitesel 0:08:41

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 58 John Meehan (Bissell Masters Elite) 59 Jeff Hane (Roaring Mouse Cycles) 60 Chris Adolf (Cucina Fresca Cycling Team) 61 Mike Leone (Unattached) 62 David Tricamo (Dfl) 63 Todd Anderson (Bicycle Center Coilision 1) 64 Blair Peterson (Above Category Racing) 65 Scott Clark (Dirt City) 66 Bob Ling (Team Escapados) 67 Jerry Cutright (Ascracing/redline) 68 Bob Prieto (Blue Sky Velo) 69 John King (Squadro Abruzzo) 70 Mike Donnelly

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 71 Adam Swail (Mountain View Cycles) 72 Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing) 73 Mike Doherty (Cucina Fresca) 74 Ron Snyder 75 Doug Lamott (Team Therapeutic Associates-do)