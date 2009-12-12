Jonny claims bold victory
Coats second by two seconds
The Master men’s 45-49 race was another duel, this time between former short track mountain bike champion Jonny Bold (Corner Cycles) and former 40-44 national champion James Coats (California Giant Berry). The two riders traded the lead while the remaining 130 racers scrambled behind.
A mistake on the course's longer off-camber climb on the second to last lap nearly cost Bold a chance at taking the lead. Coats had a 10-second gap on the final lap before Bold launched an all-out effort to catch, pass and hold-off the California Giant Berry rider.
Leading through the barriers, the two bumped bikes at the top of the climb and Bold hit the descent first, burying himself all the way to the finish for the win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)
|0:46:39
|2
|James Coats (Calif Giant Berry Farms/specia)
|0:00:02
|3
|Mark Noble (Non Stop Cicilisimo)
|0:00:36
|4
|Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)
|0:00:43
|5
|Jonathan Card (Jack's Bike/saturn Of Toledo)
|0:00:54
|6
|Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:01:01
|7
|Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team)
|0:01:05
|8
|John Mccaffrey (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:01:17
|9
|John Mitchem
|0:01:28
|10
|Greg Ferguson
|0:01:36
|11
|Robert Meighan (Cal Giant Specialized)
|0:01:37
|12
|Gannon Myall (Cal Giant/specialized)
|0:01:40
|13
|Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
|14
|Tom Phillips (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:02:07
|15
|Rod Yoder
|0:02:25
|16
|Michael Hogan (Chipotle-titus)
|0:02:27
|17
|Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports)
|18
|Troy Krause (Lincoln Industries/highgear)
|0:02:35
|19
|Cully Todd (Team Skin)
|0:02:40
|20
|Richard Mcclung (Hagens Berman Llp Cycling)
|0:02:51
|21
|Jeffrey Appeltans (Gocycling/d&q)
|0:03:04
|22
|Doug Graver (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:03:21
|23
|Frank Kalcic (Hrs /rock Lobster)
|0:03:32
|24
|David Schaefer (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|0:03:42
|25
|Jim Albright (Therapeutic Assoc.)
|0:03:44
|26
|Pat Schott
|27
|Dennis Farrell (Rrv)
|0:03:58
|28
|Troy Tucker
|0:04:01
|29
|Greg Talbert (Scott-mavic Usa)
|0:04:04
|30
|Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|0:04:25
|31
|Waldek Stepniowski (Luna Women's Mtb Team)
|0:04:26
|32
|Jeffrey Welch (Sledgehammer Charlies Racing)
|0:04:33
|33
|Mark Howland (Blackmarket Racing/family Cycl)
|0:04:44
|34
|John Fiore (Montanacyclocross.com)
|35
|Bill Teasdale (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:04:48
|36
|Logan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:04:50
|37
|Ruben Villarreal (Van Dessel)
|0:04:57
|38
|Daren Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing)
|0:05:03
|39
|Todd Gallaher (Counterbalance Bicycles)
|0:05:10
|40
|William Goritski (Tireless Velo)
|0:05:12
|41
|Robert Sonora (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:05:34
|42
|Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo Pomodoro)
|0:05:36
|43
|Joseph Fricke (Guinness)
|0:05:39
|44
|Wayne Cunningham (Team Wheelworks)
|0:05:57
|45
|Bill Cochran (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:06:06
|46
|Tim Watson
|0:06:11
|47
|Steve Mcnamee (Team Plan C)
|0:06:12
|48
|Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco)
|0:06:18
|49
|Todd Rosier (Portland Velo)
|0:06:25
|50
|Chris Shotwell
|0:06:32
|51
|Theodore Fleming (Spike Shooter Professional Cyc)
|0:06:56
|52
|Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:07:02
|53
|Wes Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles Hood Rive)
|0:07:20
|54
|Shawn Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|0:07:39
|55
|Mike Bohn
|0:07:42
|56
|Jeff Cummings (Kona Grass Roots)
|0:08:11
|57
|Bruce Whitesel
|0:08:41
|58
|John Meehan (Bissell Masters Elite)
|59
|Jeff Hane (Roaring Mouse Cycles)
|60
|Chris Adolf (Cucina Fresca Cycling Team)
|61
|Mike Leone (Unattached)
|62
|David Tricamo (Dfl)
|63
|Todd Anderson (Bicycle Center Coilision 1)
|64
|Blair Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|65
|Scott Clark (Dirt City)
|66
|Bob Ling (Team Escapados)
|67
|Jerry Cutright (Ascracing/redline)
|68
|Bob Prieto (Blue Sky Velo)
|69
|John King (Squadro Abruzzo)
|70
|Mike Donnelly
|71
|Adam Swail (Mountain View Cycles)
|72
|Darron Cheek (Copper Mtnhigh Country Racing)
|73
|Mike Doherty (Cucina Fresca)
|74
|Ron Snyder
|75
|Doug Lamott (Team Therapeutic Associates-do)
|76
|Reese Gary (Squadra Abruzzo)
|77
|Roger Joys
|78
|Pat Tighe
|79
|Steel Bokhof (Turin Bicycle)
|80
|Chris Mahan (Second Ascent)
|81
|Marty Sparks (Second Ascent)
|82
|Francisco Pons (Tai)
|83
|John Mcmanus (Durango Wheel Club Masters Tea)
|84
|George Jackson (Old Town Bicycles)
|85
|Dean Duitman
|DNF
|Allen Lucas (Bend Bike N Sport)
|DNF
|Tom Ryan (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|DNF
|Brooke Hoyer
|DNF
|Erich Gutbier (Keltic Construction/ccc)
|DNF
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|DNF
|Fred Huxham (Hup United)
|DNF
|Paul Mckinney (Curt Goodrich Racing Team)
|DNF
|George Hebner (Bethel Cycle Sport Club)
|DNF
|Pat Weiler
|DNF
|Mark Mastoras (Sportgenic Squadra Ovest)
|DNF
|David Ryan (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)
|DNF
|Paul Lynch (Mass Bay Road Club)
|DNF
|Charles Mcdaniel (Henry's Bikes)
|DNF
|John Mosher (Team Wheelworks)
|DNF
|Adam Austin (Montrose Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Larry Kaufman (Pure Energy Racing/pro Air Hfa)
|DNF
|Thomas Hoeffel (Kaiser Permanente/ Team Oaklan)
|DNF
|Chris Alling
|DNF
|Sean Wittmer (Bicycle Centres/collision 1)
|DNF
|Jon Suyko (Kegels/rvo/amgen)
|DNF
|Stephen Smith (Montrose Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Bernard Georges (Hup United)
|DNF
|Gareth Richards
|DNF
|Greg Mcroberts
|DNF
|Tom Hill (Nomands)
|DNF
|Rocky Crocker (Team W.a.r.)
|DNF
|Robert Goss (Rio Strada Racing)
|DNS
|Donald Langley (California Giant Berry Factory)
|DNS
|Paul Lennon (Owens Healthcare)
|DNS
|Dale Knapp (Kona)
|DNS
|Thane Jennings (Unattached)
|DNS
|Perry Roper (Chinook Cycling)
|DNS
|Tim Godby (Moots)
|DNS
|J Devon Alvarez (Cole Sport)
|DNS
|Paul Anderson (Half Fast Velo)
|DNS
|Kurt Brown (Ijm.org)
|DNS
|John Mchale (2020/fuel)
|DNS
|Timothy Mason (Pdx-fxd)
|DNS
|Edward Miszkiewicz
|DNS
|Jim Volsansky (Infovista Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Bill Okeefe (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
|DNS
|Mike Cochran (Bullseye - East Sac)
|DNS
|John Collins
|DNS
|Alan Reaume
|DNS
|Pat Scharfe (Le Petit Outre Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Doug Brecht
|DNS
|Michael Mara (Desert Orthopaedics)
|DNS
|Dave Queen (2/2 Fuel)
|DNS
|Steve Eccher
|DNS
|Cliff Mccann (Pistis)
|DNF
|Kenneth Smith (Okc Velo)
|DNF
|Paul Page-Hanson (Team Roaring Mouse)
|DNF
|David Foley (Bob - Goodales Bike Shops)
|DNF
|Chris Baker (Team Bike Trip)
|DNF
|Keith Williams (Williams Cycling)
