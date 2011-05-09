Menzies completes Speedweek with a UnitedHealhcare trifecta
Jennifer Wheeler breaks Colavita's run in women's race
Jake Keough and the rest of the UnitedHealthcare squad put a bow on the finale of the 2011 USA CRITS Speedweek series at the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge today. Not only did teammate Karl Menzies win the final event, but the team swept the final series' podium as well. Keough maintained his hold on the individual overall title. In the women's race Team TIBCO/To The Top's Jennifer Wheeler snapped the team's Speedweek dry spell with a last minute surge on the tough Sandy Springs course to cap the 2011 series.
Following seven days of intense racing, UnitedHealthcare took up the gauntlet once again as the laps ticked down on the richest week in U.S. bike racing. With three men included in what would become the winning move, UnitedHealthcare made sure that they left nothing to chance.
"When we got everyone onboard," Keough said after the event. " I said to the guys 'We've got to go full gas and try and lap this field.'"
And lap the field they did. The group of 15 riders that came together with 23 laps to go, came around the back end of the peloton 10 minutes later. In final minutes of racing, Keough's squad asserted their dominance one again by driving the break to its conclusion. As the group came to the finish veteran sprinter Karl Menzies came across the line first. Behind him Keough took second and Hilton Clarke came in third to complete their sweep of the podium
Despite also securing the men's overall Speedweek championship, Keough was most happy this week with his team's unity as opposed to any title or individual victories he took along the way.
"The whole team is riding really strong and riding as a cohesive unit. For us, I think that was the big takeaway of the whole week."
Wheeler lands win for Team TIBCO/To The Top
On the women's side of the series Jeniffer Wheeler finally brought Team TIBCO/To The Top a Speedweek win after having been repeatedly denied a victory throughout the week. Wheeler laid in wait for most of the 40 lap contest while the rest of the field tried to come up with the day's winning formula.
"Nothing was really going until the end, so I was tucked in at around 10th place, and when I saw (Colavita's) Edita Janeliunaite go off the front, I thought 'I'm going to go for it.'" Wheeler said following her win. "We tried a bunch of stuff this week, so today our strategy was just to look for opportunities and take advantage of them."
Janeliunaite and Wheeler were fairly certain their escape would stick, and Wheeler had grown confident enough on the six-turn Sandy Springs course to take the chances necessary to win.
"That course was so fun and you could really pick up a lot of speed. I had 38 laps or so to learn how to take the corners and see the lines that other people were taking, so towards the finish that's what really helped the most."
Janeliunaite held on for second place and Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) rounded out the podium in third.
The top end of the individual overall placings were a mirror image of what they had been 24 hours earlier, despite the fact that there wasn't all that much separation between the top contenders going into the Sandy Springs event. Keough finished the week 20 points ahead of teammate Hilton Clarke and Laura Van Gilder held onto to her series winning lead by maintaining a final 33 point edge over Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles). UnitedHealthcare had a more than comfortable advantage once the final overall team tally's were made over Team Exergy, and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo were in a similarly dominant position over Team TIBCO/To The Top. The U25 titles remained with Keough for the men and Samantha Schneider for the women.
|1
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:02:06
|2
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|5
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
|6
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:00:02
|7
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|0:00:04
|8
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|9
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|10
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:08
|11
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|12
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|13
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:10
|14
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|15
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|16
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:00
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|18
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|19
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|20
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|21
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:02:01
|22
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:02:02
|23
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|0:02:03
|24
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:02:04
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:05
|26
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|27
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|28
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:02:08
|29
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:02:09
|30
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|31
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:02:10
|32
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|33
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|34
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|0:02:12
|35
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|36
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|37
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:02:13
|38
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:02:14
|39
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|0:02:15
|40
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|41
|Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:16
|42
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|43
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|44
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|45
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|46
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:02:19
|47
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|48
|Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:02:20
|49
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|50
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:23
|51
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|52
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:24
|53
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|54
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|55
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:02:30
|56
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:02:34
|57
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|0:02:35
|58
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|59
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|0:02:37
|60
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:02:41
|61
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:02:44
|62
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:02:48
|1
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:58:39
|2
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:02
|3
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:03
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|6
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|7
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:04
|8
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|9
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|12
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|13
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|0:00:05
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|15
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|16
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|17
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|18
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|0:00:07
|19
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|20
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:08
|21
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:09
|22
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:10
|23
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:14
|24
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|0:00:18
|25
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:02:12
|26
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:02:37
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1621
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1601
|3
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|1597
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|1505
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1452
|6
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|1438
|7
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|1390
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|1293
|9
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|1237
|10
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1196
|11
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
|1177
|12
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|1109
|13
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|1070
|14
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|1060
|15
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|950
|16
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|917
|17
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|917
|18
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|916
|19
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|854
|20
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|851
|21
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|835
|22
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|814
|23
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|800
|24
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|798
|25
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|794
|26
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|793
|27
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|788
|28
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|775
|29
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|740
|30
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|723
|31
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|718
|32
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|713
|33
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|683
|34
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|680
|35
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|672
|36
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|669
|37
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|666
|38
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|654
|39
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|641
|40
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|623
|41
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|619
|42
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|616
|43
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|608
|44
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|605
|45
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|603
|46
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|601
|47
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|594
|48
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|567
|49
|Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|564
|50
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|558
|51
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|535
|52
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|531
|53
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|524
|54
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|524
|55
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|522
|56
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|520
|57
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|518
|58
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|513
|59
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|511
|60
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|509
|61
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|495
|62
|Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|493
|63
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|493
|64
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|475
|65
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|470
|66
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|459
|67
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|455
|68
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|450
|69
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|450
|70
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|449
|71
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|448
|72
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|434
|73
|Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)
|415
|74
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|413
|75
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|400
|76
|Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|398
|77
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|395
|78
|Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|395
|79
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|392
|80
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|391
|81
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|390
|82
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|390
|83
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|390
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|389
|85
|Jim Baldesare
|389
|86
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|387
|87
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|386
|88
|Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|370
|89
|John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|370
|90
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|370
|91
|Kenneth Ng
|370
|92
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|370
|93
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|361
|94
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|352
|95
|Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|351
|96
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|350
|97
|Damien Dunn (Hub)
|350
|98
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|350
|99
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|347
|100
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|328
|101
|Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|327
|102
|Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|324
|103
|Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|300
|104
|Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|297
|105
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|285
|106
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|282
|107
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite)
|250
|108
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|249
|109
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|247
|110
|Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing)
|246
|111
|Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|219
|112
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|207
|113
|Graham Foster (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|200
|114
|Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|200
|115
|Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)
|198
|116
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|179
|117
|Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|170
|118
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|164
|119
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|163
|120
|Parker Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|160
|121
|Brett Magner (Hub)
|160
|122
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|160
|123
|Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|160
|124
|Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|160
|125
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|160
|126
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|160
|127
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|153
|128
|Hank Beaver (Litespeed-BMW)
|150
|129
|Chris Purvis
|150
|130
|Hunter Garrison (Hub)
|150
|131
|Adrian Hedderman (Colavita-Baci)
|150
|132
|Carl Soriano (Iron Data Racing)
|150
|133
|Dustin Greer (Maxxis/First Endurance)
|150
|134
|Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|150
|135
|Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|150
|136
|Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
|150
|137
|Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|150
|138
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|139
|Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|140
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|141
|Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|149
|142
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)
|149
|143
|Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
|143
|144
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|134
|145
|Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|121
|146
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
|120
|147
|Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Team)
|120
|148
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|120
|149
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|120
|150
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|120
|151
|JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|120
|152
|Scott Edge (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|112
|153
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development Team)
|111
|154
|Stephen Leotis (Hub)
|110
|155
|Mason Haymes (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|110
|156
|Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|110
|157
|Ray Adam
|110
|158
|Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|110
|159
|Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|110
|160
|John Stowe (Georgia Neuro Cycling)
|110
|161
|Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|110
|162
|Edison Turner (Hincapie Development Team)
|110
|163
|Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development Team)
|110
|164
|Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
|110
|165
|John Crow (Inland Construction)
|110
|166
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|110
|167
|Adam Britton (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|110
|168
|Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|110
|169
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|110
|170
|Jeffrey Jones (Iron Data Racing)
|100
|171
|Colby Millen (Litespeed-BMW)
|100
|172
|Chris Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|100
|173
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|174
|William Richter (Hincapie Development)
|100
|175
|Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|100
|176
|Andrew Troy (Haymarket Bicycles)
|100
|177
|Alex Wieseler (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|100
|178
|Billy Jones (Endeavour Cycling)
|100
|179
|Nat Bricker (Genesis Composites U25)
|100
|180
|Beck Frydenborg (Genesis Composites U25)
|100
|181
|Jake Andrews (Georgia Neuro Cycling)
|100
|182
|Travis Hagner (Litespeed-BMW)
|100
|183
|Wes Parrish (Litespeed-BMW)
|100
|184
|Trey Miller (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|100
|185
|Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
|100
|186
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|100
|187
|Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)
|100
|188
|Cory Scott
|100
|189
|Gunther Hermani (zMotion)
|100
|190
|Britton Kinnard
|100
|191
|Nick Fishbein
|95
|192
|Ben Renkema (zMotion)
|77
|193
|Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|194
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling Team)
|60
|195
|Strad Helms (Team Type 1-Development)
|60
|196
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)
|60
|197
|Ben Faulk (Mock Orange Racing)
|50
|198
|Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)
|50
|199
|Mike Kelly (CBC)
|50
|200
|Stuart Lamp (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|50
|201
|Lucas Livermon (Mock Orange Racing)
|50
|202
|Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|50
|203
|Will Hoffarth (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|50
|204
|James Good (Audi)
|50
|205
|Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)
|50
|206
|Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing)
|50
|207
|John Stelljes (Florida Velo)
|50
|208
|Kyle Rohan (Genesis Composites U25)
|50
|209
|A.J. Meyer (Hincapie Development Team)
|50
|210
|Tim Henry (Litespeed-BMW)
|50
|211
|Mitchell Askew (OSP)
|50
|212
|Benjamin Bryant (Round Here Racing)
|50
|213
|Andy Scarano (Team Ion-UnitedHealthcare)
|50
|214
|Josiah Chalmers (zMotion)
|50
|215
|Marc Howe (zMotion)
|50
|216
|Grant Potter (zMotion)
|50
|217
|Ty Carnes
|50
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1668
|pts
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|1635
|3
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1497
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1495
|5
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|1473
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|1389
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1344
|8
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1333
|9
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|1272
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1231
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|1204
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1192
|13
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|1192
|14
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1126
|15
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1114
|16
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1102
|17
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|1097
|18
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|1093
|19
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|1074
|20
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1018
|21
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|1000
|22
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|993
|23
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|976
|24
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|938
|25
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|887
|26
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|869
|27
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|806
|28
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|806
|29
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|800
|30
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|794
|31
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|786
|32
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|738
|33
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|662
|34
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|557
|35
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|545
|36
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|515
|37
|Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|471
|38
|Kirsten Fee
|469
|39
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|452
|40
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|433
|41
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|409
|42
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|395
|43
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|393
|44
|Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|387
|45
|Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|350
|46
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
|350
|47
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|350
|48
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|350
|49
|Megan Hottman
|343
|50
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|313
|51
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|307
|52
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|277
|53
|Christy Blakely
|270
|54
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|205
|55
|Jennie May (Pedal Right)
|200
|56
|Gina Voci
|200
|57
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|168
|58
|Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)
|150
|59
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|150
|60
|Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)
|138
|61
|Christine Roettger
|123
|62
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|123
|63
|Colleen Paine
|120
|64
|Cristina Lindsey
|117
|65
|Thea Kent
|114
|66
|Patricia Dowd
|102
|67
|Emily Joyner
|100
|68
|Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)
|100
|69
|Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)
|100
|70
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|71
|Christina Dekraay
|50
|72
|Zoe Frazier
|50
|73
|Dominique Shore
|50
|74
|Amanda Komestat
|50
|75
|Debbie Gillespie
|50
|76
|Robyn Wilham (Mystique/SCV)
|50
|77
|Shannon Parrish (Sorella Cycling)
|50
|78
|Catherine Peacock (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)
|50
|79
|Adormarie Martinez-Adorno
|50
