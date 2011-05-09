Trending

Menzies completes Speedweek with a UnitedHealhcare trifecta

Jennifer Wheeler breaks Colavita's run in women's race

Image 1 of 14

The UnitedHealthcare Blue Train on the front of the pack with 3 laps to go.

The UnitedHealthcare Blue Train on the front of the pack with 3 laps to go.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 2 of 14

Eventual winner Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) is surrounded by his teammates.

Eventual winner Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) is surrounded by his teammates.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 3 of 14

The pack was strung out around two corners on the course.

The pack was strung out around two corners on the course.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 4 of 14

Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder was active on the front.

Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder was active on the front.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 5 of 14

ONeil Samuels (BMW-Litepseed) sits in the pack.

ONeil Samuels (BMW-Litepseed) sits in the pack.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 6 of 14

Things were together the first few laps.

Things were together the first few laps.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 7 of 14

USA CRITS leader Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gives an interview before the men's race.

USA CRITS leader Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gives an interview before the men's race.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 8 of 14

The Women's podium (l-r): Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Map My Ride)

The Women's podium (l-r): Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Map My Ride)
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 9 of 14

Women's winner Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO-To the Top) raises her hand to salute the crowd.

Women's winner Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO-To the Top) raises her hand to salute the crowd.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 10 of 14

Series leader Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) patrols the front of the race.

Series leader Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) patrols the front of the race.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 11 of 14

The Women's field all together.

The Women's field all together.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 12 of 14

Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) rounds turn 4.

Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) rounds turn 4.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 13 of 14

Colavita and TIBCO were active on the front early in the race.

Colavita and TIBCO were active on the front early in the race.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)
Image 14 of 14

The UnitedHealthcare podium sweep (l-r): Jake Keough, Karl Menzies, and Hilton Clarke.

The UnitedHealthcare podium sweep (l-r): Jake Keough, Karl Menzies, and Hilton Clarke.
(Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Jake Keough and the rest of the UnitedHealthcare squad put a bow on the finale of the 2011 USA CRITS Speedweek series at the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge today. Not only did teammate Karl Menzies win the final event, but the team swept the final series' podium as well. Keough maintained his hold on the individual overall title. In the women's race Team TIBCO/To The Top's Jennifer Wheeler snapped the team's Speedweek dry spell with a last minute surge on the tough Sandy Springs course to cap the 2011 series.

Following seven days of intense racing, UnitedHealthcare took up the gauntlet once again as the laps ticked down on the richest week in U.S. bike racing. With three men included in what would become the winning move, UnitedHealthcare made sure that they left nothing to chance.

"When we got everyone onboard," Keough said after the event. " I said to the guys 'We've got to go full gas and try and lap this field.'"

And lap the field they did. The group of 15 riders that came together with 23 laps to go, came around the back end of the peloton 10 minutes later. In final minutes of racing, Keough's squad asserted their dominance one again by driving the break to its conclusion. As the group came to the finish veteran sprinter Karl Menzies came across the line first. Behind him Keough took second and Hilton Clarke came in third to complete their sweep of the podium

Despite also securing the men's overall Speedweek championship, Keough was most happy this week with his team's unity as opposed to any title or individual victories he took along the way.

"The whole team is riding really strong and riding as a cohesive unit. For us, I think that was the big takeaway of the whole week."

Wheeler lands win for Team TIBCO/To The Top

On the women's side of the series Jeniffer Wheeler finally brought Team TIBCO/To The Top a Speedweek win after having been repeatedly denied a victory throughout the week. Wheeler laid in wait for most of the 40 lap contest while the rest of the field tried to come up with the day's winning formula.

"Nothing was really going until the end, so I was tucked in at around 10th place, and when I saw (Colavita's) Edita Janeliunaite go off the front, I thought 'I'm going to go for it.'" Wheeler said following her win. "We tried a bunch of stuff this week, so today our strategy was just to look for opportunities and take advantage of them."

Janeliunaite and Wheeler were fairly certain their escape would stick, and Wheeler had grown confident enough on the six-turn Sandy Springs course to take the chances necessary to win.

"That course was so fun and you could really pick up a lot of speed. I had 38 laps or so to learn how to take the corners and see the lines that other people were taking, so towards the finish that's what really helped the most."

Janeliunaite held on for second place and Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) rounded out the podium in third.

The top end of the individual overall placings were a mirror image of what they had been 24 hours earlier, despite the fact that there wasn't all that much separation between the top contenders going into the Sandy Springs event. Keough finished the week 20 points ahead of teammate Hilton Clarke and Laura Van Gilder held onto to her series winning lead by maintaining a final 33 point edge over Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles). UnitedHealthcare had a more than comfortable advantage once the final overall team tally's were made over Team Exergy, and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo were in a similarly dominant position over Team TIBCO/To The Top. The U25 titles remained with Keough for the men and Samantha Schneider for the women.

Elite men
1Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:02:06
2Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:01
5Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
6Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:00:02
7Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)0:00:04
8Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
9Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
10Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:08
11Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
12David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)0:00:09
13Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:10
14Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:19
15Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:48
16Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:00
17Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
18Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
19Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
20Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
21Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:02:01
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:02:02
23Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:02:03
24Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:04
25Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:05
26Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
27Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
28Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:02:08
29David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)0:02:09
30Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
31Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:02:10
32Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
33Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
34Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)0:02:12
35Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
36Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
37Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:02:13
38Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:02:14
39Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)0:02:15
40Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
41Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:16
42Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
43Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:18
44Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
45Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
46Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)0:02:19
47Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
48Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:20
49Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
50Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:23
51Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
52Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:02:24
53Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
54Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
55Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:30
56Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:34
57Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:02:35
58Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
59Remi McManus (Team Exergy)0:02:37
60Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:02:41
61Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:02:44
62Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)0:02:48

Elite women
1Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:58:39
2Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:02
3Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:03
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
6Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
7Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:04
8Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
9Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
10Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
12Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
13Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)0:00:05
14Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
15Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
16Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
17Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)0:00:07
19Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
20Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:08
21Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:09
22Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:10
23Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
24Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)0:00:18
25Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:02:12
26Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:02:37

Elite men-Final Speed Week overall standings
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1621pts
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1601
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)1597
4Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)1505
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1452
6Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)1438
7Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)1390
8Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)1293
9Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1237
10Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1196
11Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)1177
12Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)1109
13Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)1070
14David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)1060
15Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)950
16Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)917
17Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)917
18Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)916
19Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)854
20Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)851
21Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)835
22Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)814
23Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)800
24Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)798
25Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)794
26David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)793
27Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)788
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)775
29Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)740
30Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)723
31Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)718
32Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)713
33Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)683
34Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)680
35Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)672
36Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)669
37Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)666
38Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)654
39Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)641
40Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)623
41Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)619
42Zachary Davies (V Australia)616
43Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)608
44Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)605
45Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)603
46Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)601
47Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)594
48Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)567
49Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)564
50Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)558
51Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)535
52Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)531
53Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)524
54Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)524
55Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)522
56Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)520
57Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)518
58Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)513
59Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)511
60Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)509
61Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)495
62Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)493
63Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)493
64Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)475
65Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)470
66Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)459
67Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)455
68Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)450
69Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)450
70Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)449
71Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)448
72Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)434
73Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)415
74Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)413
75Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)400
76Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)398
77Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)395
78Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)395
79Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)392
80Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)391
81Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)390
82Remi McManus (Team Exergy)390
83Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)390
84Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)389
85Jim Baldesare389
86Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)387
87Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)386
88Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)370
89John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)370
90Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)370
91Kenneth Ng370
92J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)370
93Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)361
94Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)352
95Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)351
96Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)350
97Damien Dunn (Hub)350
98Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)350
99Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)347
100Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)328
101Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)327
102Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)324
103Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)300
104Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)297
105Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)285
106Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)282
107Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite)250
108Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)249
109Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)247
110Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing)246
111Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)219
112Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)207
113Graham Foster (Globalbike p/b Catoma)200
114Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)200
115Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)198
116Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)179
117Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)170
118John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)164
119Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)163
120Parker Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)160
121Brett Magner (Hub)160
122Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)160
123Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub)160
124Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)160
125Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)160
126Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)160
127Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)153
128Hank Beaver (Litespeed-BMW)150
129Chris Purvis150
130Hunter Garrison (Hub)150
131Adrian Hedderman (Colavita-Baci)150
132Carl Soriano (Iron Data Racing)150
133Dustin Greer (Maxxis/First Endurance)150
134Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC)150
135Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)150
136Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)150
137Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)150
138Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
139Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
140Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
141Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)149
142Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)149
143Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)143
144Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)134
145Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)121
146Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)120
147Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Team)120
148Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)120
149Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)120
150Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)120
151JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)120
152Scott Edge (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)112
153Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development Team)111
154Stephen Leotis (Hub)110
155Mason Haymes (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)110
156Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)110
157Ray Adam110
158Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team)110
159Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)110
160John Stowe (Georgia Neuro Cycling)110
161Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)110
162Edison Turner (Hincapie Development Team)110
163Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development Team)110
164Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)110
165John Crow (Inland Construction)110
166Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)110
167Adam Britton (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)110
168Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)110
169Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)110
170Jeffrey Jones (Iron Data Racing)100
171Colby Millen (Litespeed-BMW)100
172Chris Brown (Litespeed-BMW)100
173Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)100
174William Richter (Hincapie Development)100
175Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b AYC)100
176Andrew Troy (Haymarket Bicycles)100
177Alex Wieseler (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)100
178Billy Jones (Endeavour Cycling)100
179Nat Bricker (Genesis Composites U25)100
180Beck Frydenborg (Genesis Composites U25)100
181Jake Andrews (Georgia Neuro Cycling)100
182Travis Hagner (Litespeed-BMW)100
183Wes Parrish (Litespeed-BMW)100
184Trey Miller (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)100
185Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)100
186Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)100
187Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)100
188Cory Scott100
189Gunther Hermani (zMotion)100
190Britton Kinnard100
191Nick Fishbein95
192Ben Renkema (zMotion)77
193Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team)60
194Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling Team)60
195Strad Helms (Team Type 1-Development)60
196Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)60
197Ben Faulk (Mock Orange Racing)50
198Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)50
199Mike Kelly (CBC)50
200Stuart Lamp (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)50
201Lucas Livermon (Mock Orange Racing)50
202Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)50
203Will Hoffarth (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)50
204James Good (Audi)50
205Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction)50
206Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing)50
207John Stelljes (Florida Velo)50
208Kyle Rohan (Genesis Composites U25)50
209A.J. Meyer (Hincapie Development Team)50
210Tim Henry (Litespeed-BMW)50
211Mitchell Askew (OSP)50
212Benjamin Bryant (Round Here Racing)50
213Andy Scarano (Team Ion-UnitedHealthcare)50
214Josiah Chalmers (zMotion)50
215Marc Howe (zMotion)50
216Grant Potter (zMotion)50
217Ty Carnes50

Elite women-Final Speed Week overall standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1668pts
2Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)1635
3Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1497
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1495
5Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)1473
6Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)1389
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1344
8Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1333
9Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)1272
10Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1231
11Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)1204
12Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1192
13Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)1192
14Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1126
15Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1114
16Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1102
17Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)1097
18Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1093
19Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)1074
20Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1018
21Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)1000
22Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)993
23Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)976
24Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)938
25Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)887
26Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)869
27Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)806
28Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)806
29Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)800
30Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)794
31Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)786
32Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)738
33Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)662
34Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)557
35Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)545
36Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)515
37Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)471
38Kirsten Fee469
39Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)452
40Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)433
41Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)409
42Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)395
43Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)393
44Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)387
45Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)350
46Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)350
47Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)350
48Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)350
49Megan Hottman343
50Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)313
51Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)307
52Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)277
53Christy Blakely270
54Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)205
55Jennie May (Pedal Right)200
56Gina Voci200
57Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)168
58Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)150
59Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)150
60Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)138
61Christine Roettger123
62Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)123
63Colleen Paine120
64Cristina Lindsey117
65Thea Kent114
66Patricia Dowd102
67Emily Joyner100
68Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)100
69Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)100
70Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)100
71Christina Dekraay50
72Zoe Frazier50
73Dominique Shore50
74Amanda Komestat50
75Debbie Gillespie50
76Robyn Wilham (Mystique/SCV)50
77Shannon Parrish (Sorella Cycling)50
78Catherine Peacock (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)50
79Adormarie Martinez-Adorno50

