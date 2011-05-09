Image 1 of 14 The UnitedHealthcare Blue Train on the front of the pack with 3 laps to go. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 2 of 14 Eventual winner Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) is surrounded by his teammates. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 3 of 14 The pack was strung out around two corners on the course. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 4 of 14 Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder was active on the front. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 5 of 14 ONeil Samuels (BMW-Litepseed) sits in the pack. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 6 of 14 Things were together the first few laps. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 7 of 14 USA CRITS leader Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gives an interview before the men's race. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 8 of 14 The Women's podium (l-r): Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/Map My Ride) (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 9 of 14 Women's winner Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO-To the Top) raises her hand to salute the crowd. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 10 of 14 Series leader Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) patrols the front of the race. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 11 of 14 The Women's field all together. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 12 of 14 Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) rounds turn 4. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 13 of 14 Colavita and TIBCO were active on the front early in the race. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 14 of 14 The UnitedHealthcare podium sweep (l-r): Jake Keough, Karl Menzies, and Hilton Clarke. (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com)

Jake Keough and the rest of the UnitedHealthcare squad put a bow on the finale of the 2011 USA CRITS Speedweek series at the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge today. Not only did teammate Karl Menzies win the final event, but the team swept the final series' podium as well. Keough maintained his hold on the individual overall title. In the women's race Team TIBCO/To The Top's Jennifer Wheeler snapped the team's Speedweek dry spell with a last minute surge on the tough Sandy Springs course to cap the 2011 series.

Following seven days of intense racing, UnitedHealthcare took up the gauntlet once again as the laps ticked down on the richest week in U.S. bike racing. With three men included in what would become the winning move, UnitedHealthcare made sure that they left nothing to chance.

"When we got everyone onboard," Keough said after the event. " I said to the guys 'We've got to go full gas and try and lap this field.'"

And lap the field they did. The group of 15 riders that came together with 23 laps to go, came around the back end of the peloton 10 minutes later. In final minutes of racing, Keough's squad asserted their dominance one again by driving the break to its conclusion. As the group came to the finish veteran sprinter Karl Menzies came across the line first. Behind him Keough took second and Hilton Clarke came in third to complete their sweep of the podium

Despite also securing the men's overall Speedweek championship, Keough was most happy this week with his team's unity as opposed to any title or individual victories he took along the way.

"The whole team is riding really strong and riding as a cohesive unit. For us, I think that was the big takeaway of the whole week."

Wheeler lands win for Team TIBCO/To The Top

On the women's side of the series Jeniffer Wheeler finally brought Team TIBCO/To The Top a Speedweek win after having been repeatedly denied a victory throughout the week. Wheeler laid in wait for most of the 40 lap contest while the rest of the field tried to come up with the day's winning formula.

"Nothing was really going until the end, so I was tucked in at around 10th place, and when I saw (Colavita's) Edita Janeliunaite go off the front, I thought 'I'm going to go for it.'" Wheeler said following her win. "We tried a bunch of stuff this week, so today our strategy was just to look for opportunities and take advantage of them."

Janeliunaite and Wheeler were fairly certain their escape would stick, and Wheeler had grown confident enough on the six-turn Sandy Springs course to take the chances necessary to win.

"That course was so fun and you could really pick up a lot of speed. I had 38 laps or so to learn how to take the corners and see the lines that other people were taking, so towards the finish that's what really helped the most."

Janeliunaite held on for second place and Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) rounded out the podium in third.

The top end of the individual overall placings were a mirror image of what they had been 24 hours earlier, despite the fact that there wasn't all that much separation between the top contenders going into the Sandy Springs event. Keough finished the week 20 points ahead of teammate Hilton Clarke and Laura Van Gilder held onto to her series winning lead by maintaining a final 33 point edge over Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles). UnitedHealthcare had a more than comfortable advantage once the final overall team tally's were made over Team Exergy, and Colavita/Forno d'Asolo were in a similarly dominant position over Team TIBCO/To The Top. The U25 titles remained with Keough for the men and Samantha Schneider for the women.

Elite men 1 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1:02:06 2 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 4 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:01 5 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place) 6 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team) 0:00:02 7 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 0:00:04 8 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 9 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 10 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:00:08 11 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 12 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:09 13 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:10 14 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:19 15 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 16 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:00 17 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 18 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 19 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 20 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 21 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:02:01 22 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:02:02 23 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:03 24 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:04 25 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:05 26 Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes) 27 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 28 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 0:02:08 29 David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA) 0:02:09 30 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 31 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:02:10 32 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 33 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 34 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 0:02:12 35 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 36 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 37 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:02:13 38 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:02:14 39 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 0:02:15 40 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 41 Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:16 42 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 43 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:18 44 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 45 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 46 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 0:02:19 47 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 48 Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:20 49 Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW) 50 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:23 51 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 52 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:24 53 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 54 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 55 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:30 56 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:02:34 57 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:02:35 58 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 59 Remi McManus (Team Exergy) 0:02:37 60 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 0:02:41 61 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 0:02:44 62 Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW) 0:02:48

Elite women 1 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:58:39 2 Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:02 3 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:00:03 4 Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 5 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 6 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 7 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:04 8 Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels) 9 Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com) 10 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 11 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 12 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 13 Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop) 0:00:05 14 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 15 Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team) 16 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 17 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 0:00:07 19 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 20 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:08 21 Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:09 22 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:00:10 23 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:14 24 Addy Albershardt (DIY Music) 0:00:18 25 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 0:02:12 26 Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:02:37

Elite men-Final Speed Week overall standings 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1621 pts 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1601 3 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 1597 4 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 1505 5 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1452 6 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 1438 7 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 1390 8 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 1293 9 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 1237 10 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 1196 11 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place) 1177 12 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 1109 13 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 1070 14 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 1060 15 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 950 16 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 917 17 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 917 18 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 916 19 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 854 20 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 851 21 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 835 22 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 814 23 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 800 24 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 798 25 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 794 26 David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA) 793 27 Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes) 788 28 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 775 29 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 740 30 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 723 31 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 718 32 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 713 33 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 683 34 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 680 35 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 672 36 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 669 37 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 666 38 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 654 39 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 641 40 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 623 41 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 619 42 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 616 43 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 608 44 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 605 45 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 603 46 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 601 47 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 594 48 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 567 49 Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 564 50 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 558 51 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 535 52 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 531 53 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 524 54 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 524 55 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 522 56 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 520 57 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 518 58 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 513 59 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 511 60 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 509 61 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 495 62 Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 493 63 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team) 493 64 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 475 65 Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW) 470 66 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 459 67 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 455 68 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 450 69 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 450 70 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 449 71 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 448 72 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 434 73 Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling) 415 74 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 413 75 Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW) 400 76 Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 398 77 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 395 78 Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 395 79 Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 392 80 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 391 81 Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 390 82 Remi McManus (Team Exergy) 390 83 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 390 84 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 389 85 Jim Baldesare 389 86 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 387 87 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 386 88 Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) 370 89 John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 370 90 Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 370 91 Kenneth Ng 370 92 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 370 93 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 361 94 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 352 95 Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 351 96 Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 350 97 Damien Dunn (Hub) 350 98 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 350 99 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 347 100 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 328 101 Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team) 327 102 Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 324 103 Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 300 104 Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 297 105 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 285 106 Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub) 282 107 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite) 250 108 Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 249 109 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 247 110 Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing) 246 111 Philip O'donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 219 112 Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 207 113 Graham Foster (Globalbike p/b Catoma) 200 114 Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 200 115 Eric Young (Bissell Cycling) 198 116 Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 179 117 Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club) 170 118 John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 164 119 Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 163 120 Parker Smith (Locos Grill & Pub) 160 121 Brett Magner (Hub) 160 122 Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub) 160 123 Jafer Beizer (Locos Grill & Pub) 160 124 Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC) 160 125 Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC) 160 126 Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care) 160 127 Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 153 128 Hank Beaver (Litespeed-BMW) 150 129 Chris Purvis 150 130 Hunter Garrison (Hub) 150 131 Adrian Hedderman (Colavita-Baci) 150 132 Carl Soriano (Iron Data Racing) 150 133 Dustin Greer (Maxxis/First Endurance) 150 134 Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC) 150 135 Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 150 136 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 150 137 Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 150 138 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 139 Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 140 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 141 Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team) 149 142 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team) 149 143 Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing) 143 144 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 134 145 Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 121 146 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 120 147 Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Team) 120 148 Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing) 120 149 Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com) 120 150 Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 120 151 JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 120 152 Scott Edge (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 112 153 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development Team) 111 154 Stephen Leotis (Hub) 110 155 Mason Haymes (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 110 156 Marc Williams (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 110 157 Ray Adam 110 158 Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team) 110 159 Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team) 110 160 John Stowe (Georgia Neuro Cycling) 110 161 Ryan Sullivan (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team) 110 162 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development Team) 110 163 Matt Lipscomb (Hincapie Development Team) 110 164 Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team) 110 165 John Crow (Inland Construction) 110 166 Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 110 167 Adam Britton (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 110 168 Chris Johnson (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 110 169 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 110 170 Jeffrey Jones (Iron Data Racing) 100 171 Colby Millen (Litespeed-BMW) 100 172 Chris Brown (Litespeed-BMW) 100 173 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 100 174 William Richter (Hincapie Development) 100 175 Maxwell Robb (DIY Music p/b AYC) 100 176 Andrew Troy (Haymarket Bicycles) 100 177 Alex Wieseler (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 100 178 Billy Jones (Endeavour Cycling) 100 179 Nat Bricker (Genesis Composites U25) 100 180 Beck Frydenborg (Genesis Composites U25) 100 181 Jake Andrews (Georgia Neuro Cycling) 100 182 Travis Hagner (Litespeed-BMW) 100 183 Wes Parrish (Litespeed-BMW) 100 184 Trey Miller (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 100 185 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 100 186 Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 100 187 Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh) 100 188 Cory Scott 100 189 Gunther Hermani (zMotion) 100 190 Britton Kinnard 100 191 Nick Fishbein 95 192 Ben Renkema (zMotion) 77 193 Jonathan Crowson (FGS Elite Cycling Team) 60 194 Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling Team) 60 195 Strad Helms (Team Type 1-Development) 60 196 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23) 60 197 Ben Faulk (Mock Orange Racing) 50 198 Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios) 50 199 Mike Kelly (CBC) 50 200 Stuart Lamp (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 50 201 Lucas Livermon (Mock Orange Racing) 50 202 Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 50 203 Will Hoffarth (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 50 204 James Good (Audi) 50 205 Justin Eppenbrock (Chain Reaction) 50 206 Tiago Depaula (Depaula Racing) 50 207 John Stelljes (Florida Velo) 50 208 Kyle Rohan (Genesis Composites U25) 50 209 A.J. Meyer (Hincapie Development Team) 50 210 Tim Henry (Litespeed-BMW) 50 211 Mitchell Askew (OSP) 50 212 Benjamin Bryant (Round Here Racing) 50 213 Andy Scarano (Team Ion-UnitedHealthcare) 50 214 Josiah Chalmers (zMotion) 50 215 Marc Howe (zMotion) 50 216 Grant Potter (zMotion) 50 217 Ty Carnes 50