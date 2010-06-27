Image 1 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was pretty pumped up at the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 28 Few riders descend like Adam Craig (Team Giant). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 28 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) practicing endos. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 28 Sam Schultz leading Todd Wells, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski, and Max Plaxton through the start/finish with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) takes his first Elite level national victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) after his break-out ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 28 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) is happy with the team's win today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 28 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) with his ice vest at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 28 Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 28 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) leading a train of riders down the ski hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 28 The crowds were almost like a World Cup race today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Shultz through a rocky section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) staying close to Wells on the fifth lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 28 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) in his first race since coming home from Europe. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 28 Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding some drop-offs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 28 The elite men's start is won by Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 28 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski down into Fern Valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 28 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) racing through the ferns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) riding fourth through the ferns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 28 Carl Decker (Giant) cutting some tight turns in Fern Valley. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 28 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 28 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) leading a select group of four on sweet singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 28 U.S. Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) riding in third position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 28 Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) in fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 28 Adam Craig (Team Giant) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 28 Greg Carpenter racing in one of the most beautiful spots on Earth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 28 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) lost contact with the leaders on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 28 U.S. Champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) riding a drop-off. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Riding a Superfly Elite for the first time Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) beat some of the biggest names in North American racing to take his first-ever national series victory. Four riders battled off the front, but nothing was decided until moments before the finish.

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) edged out Todd Wells (Specialized) for second. Wells was followed across the line by Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing).

Plaxton got the hole shot, but it was Wells who made it into the singletrack first. The twisty course with short punchy climbs meant that attacks had to be executed in a short amount of time to be successful. Both Wells and Schultz seemed to spend a lot of time at the front.

"It was nice to have Jeremy up there," said Schultz. "Wells was making some decent moves out there. He was kind of the instigator but one of us would cover each attack."

Schultz, a former USA U23 National Champion, has been getting experience in major races including the World Cup circuit for several years now. Last season he showed some flashes of brilliance, but consistency was lacking as it often is with young riders. His Pan Am Continental Games victory showed he could rise to the occasion in difficult racing conditions.

What is remarkable about Schultz’s victory is who he beat. Both JHK and Wells are former US Olympians while Plaxton won the last round of the USA Cycling Pro XCT in Austin, Texas. Geoff Kabush was the only top North American rider missing today, as he's racing the BC Bike Race with fellow Canadian Catherine Pendrel.

Derek Zandstra was not quite able to hold on to the leaders and found himself in "no-man's land" for the entire race. It is quite impressive that he was able keep the gap to the leaders relatively close, given that they were constantly attacking on the front.

The WORS Subaru Cup is the largest race held in Wisconsin, and is the Midwest series finals. The Wisconsin Off Road Series will continue throughout 2010. This is the first time that the national professionals have attended the event which has been UCI-sanctioned for the first time.

The crowds on the course today were large, and as enthusiastic as those you find at World Cup races. Adam Craig said, "This is the biggest crowd we’ve seen in a long time at a national series race. WORS…they love it."

Full Results