Lopes schools the men's Super D field

Smith, Craig round out top three

Multi-time world champion Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis/Marzocchi) showed some of the world's fastest cross country racers the fast way down the hill in Saturday's elite men's super D.

After his win, Lopes had praise for the newly designed super D. "That was a good, fun course, which suited my style and equipment," said Lopes.

"It was really fun to mix it up with these top cross country guys with this Triple Crown format. I'm going to give it a go in tomorrow's short track as I prepare for these upcoming UCI 'Eliminator' races."

The course, designed with input from Joe Lawwil, had both gravity and cross country oriented racers raving about the run. The all new Southridge super D for this year's Triple Crown was the first "proper" super D riders have seen since last year's finals at Massanutten, Virginia.

Recent rains left the dirt in primo condition, allowing riders to push themselves and their bikes to the limit. The course was littered with tricky off camber sections, rock ledges and drops that kept riders on their toes for the nearly six-minute run.

Waylon Smith of Great Britain was the only rider to keep the former four cross and downhill world champion Lopes honest with his second place run.

To no one's surprise, Giant/Rabobank cross country egular Adam Craig landed on the podium in third. Other than being a top World Cup cross country contender, Craig is known for his all mountain prowess, and his skills showed on this technical layout.

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) continued to impress in this year Triple Crown, as the young Canadian took a solid fourth place run among a legitimate gravity contingent of riders, and he bested many of his cross country rivals.

Ryan Gardner, Aaron Bradford, Lawwill (Bikeskills), Derek Zanstra (3 Rox Racing), Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H2O) and Nick Weighall (Cal/Giant Specialized) rounded out the top 10.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis)0:05:31.23
2Waylon Smith0:00:04.61
3Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team)0:00:17.17
4Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)0:00:20.49
5Ryan Gardner (ODI)0:00:25.40
6Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/SRAM)0:00:27.25
7Joe Lawwill (Bikeskills)0:00:30.22
8Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)0:00:34.34
9Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)0:00:37.55
10Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)0:00:38.21
11Daniel Cortina (Momentum Coaching)0:00:40.54
12Jon Buckell (Sobe/Cannondale)0:00:41.28
13Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)0:00:41.64
14Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)0:00:54.12
15Ryan Egusquiza0:00:55.49
16Macky Franklin (Yeti-SRAM)0:00:58.85
17Francis Morin (BH Sr Suntour)0:01:00.18
18Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)0:01:03.32
19Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)0:01:03.51
20Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:01:08.54
21Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:01:09.84
22Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)0:01:11.08
23Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)0:01:12.14
24Brad Bingham0:01:14.70
25Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)0:01:20.51
26Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)0:01:23.27
27Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)0:01:23.53
28Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)0:01:23.72
29Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)0:01:25.87
30Kalan Beisel (Yeti/SRAM)0:01:31.69
31Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:01:32.90
32Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)0:01:34.50
33Ken Onodera0:01:38.36
34Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:40.73
35Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized)0:01:43.10
36Keisuke Goda0:01:46.02
37Zachary Keller (Focus/BMC/U23)0:01:47.04
38Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development)0:01:52.59
39Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt)0:02:09.38
40Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development)0:02:13.70
41Matt Freeman (Fisher 29Er Crew)0:02:15.24
42Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing)0:06:26.62
DNFBarry Wicks (Kona)
DNFTodd Wells (Specialized)
DNFGeoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
DNFStephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development)
DNFAdam Morka (Trek Canada)
DNFRyan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles)
DNFTroy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)
DNFJesse Anthony
DNFKris Sneddon (Kona)
DNFTim Allen (Niner)
DNFMitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness)
DNFChris Hurst
DNFMax Plaxton (Specialized)
DNFBradley Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)
DNFDean Poshard (Rocklobster)
DNFGreg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)
DNFJohn Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNFDana Weber (Trek/Jax)
DNFRyan Atkins
DNFMarton Blazso
DNFJeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.Tv)
DNFBryan Fawley (Orbea Usa)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Steyer0:07:32.05
2Alec Bauer0:00:47.65

Open men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Chapin (Santa Cruz/Fox)0:05:53.78
2Joseph Yoham (Whole Athlete)0:00:38.25
3Nicholas Ducharme (Sdg/Felt)0:00:38.90
4Chris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)0:00:53.31
5John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes)0:00:57.19
6Derek Yarra (Buy-Cell/Ibis)0:01:03.48
7Israel Tilman (Schwalbe/Nema)0:01:27.40
8Michael Johnson (Beaumont Bikes)0:02:11.74
9Tim Godfrey0:02:25.23
10Jonathan Shaw0:02:38.87
11Jeremy Hill0:02:52.43
12Eric Shelton (Inland Empire MTB)0:03:21.20
13Robert Pavlich0:03:31.19
14Kenneth Jorgensen (Open Air Bicycles)0:03:53.41
15Ryan Daymond (My People)0:04:22.89

Open men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Lundgren0:07:22.36
2Mike Wrench0:00:23.84
3Jason Woodruff (Trek 29'Er Crew)0:00:52.11
4Adam Day (Gpr)0:00:52.92
5Michael Segura0:04:03.51
DNFTim Kenny

Open men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Smith (Team Mbs)0:06:54.80
2Steve Blick (Oakley Rads)0:00:52.40
3Darren Casden (Al-2 Sdbc)0:01:41.41
4Dale Johnson (Beaumont Bikes)0:03:31.41
5Aaron Garcia (Fed Ex)0:05:22.52
DNFKenny When (No Tubes Race Team)

Open men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Brown (Open Air Bicycles)0:07:17.12
2Gregory Rosdahl (Shoair/Sonance)0:00:20.49
3Larry Russell0:19:33.79
DNFJim Nicholson

Open men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Harbison (Open Air Bicycles)0:13:07.87
2Chuck Hulett (Cal Pine Chalets)0:08:55.24
3James Van Manen0:18:05.63

 

