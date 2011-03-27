Lopes schools the men's Super D field
Smith, Craig round out top three
Multi-time world champion Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis/Marzocchi) showed some of the world's fastest cross country racers the fast way down the hill in Saturday's elite men's super D.
After his win, Lopes had praise for the newly designed super D. "That was a good, fun course, which suited my style and equipment," said Lopes.
"It was really fun to mix it up with these top cross country guys with this Triple Crown format. I'm going to give it a go in tomorrow's short track as I prepare for these upcoming UCI 'Eliminator' races."
The course, designed with input from Joe Lawwil, had both gravity and cross country oriented racers raving about the run. The all new Southridge super D for this year's Triple Crown was the first "proper" super D riders have seen since last year's finals at Massanutten, Virginia.
Recent rains left the dirt in primo condition, allowing riders to push themselves and their bikes to the limit. The course was littered with tricky off camber sections, rock ledges and drops that kept riders on their toes for the nearly six-minute run.
Waylon Smith of Great Britain was the only rider to keep the former four cross and downhill world champion Lopes honest with his second place run.
To no one's surprise, Giant/Rabobank cross country egular Adam Craig landed on the podium in third. Other than being a top World Cup cross country contender, Craig is known for his all mountain prowess, and his skills showed on this technical layout.
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) continued to impress in this year Triple Crown, as the young Canadian took a solid fourth place run among a legitimate gravity contingent of riders, and he bested many of his cross country rivals.
Ryan Gardner, Aaron Bradford, Lawwill (Bikeskills), Derek Zanstra (3 Rox Racing), Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H2O) and Nick Weighall (Cal/Giant Specialized) rounded out the top 10.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis)
|0:05:31.23
|2
|Waylon Smith
|0:00:04.61
|3
|Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team)
|0:00:17.17
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)
|0:00:20.49
|5
|Ryan Gardner (ODI)
|0:00:25.40
|6
|Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/SRAM)
|0:00:27.25
|7
|Joe Lawwill (Bikeskills)
|0:00:30.22
|8
|Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:34.34
|9
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)
|0:00:37.55
|10
|Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)
|0:00:38.21
|11
|Daniel Cortina (Momentum Coaching)
|0:00:40.54
|12
|Jon Buckell (Sobe/Cannondale)
|0:00:41.28
|13
|Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)
|0:00:41.64
|14
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|0:00:54.12
|15
|Ryan Egusquiza
|0:00:55.49
|16
|Macky Franklin (Yeti-SRAM)
|0:00:58.85
|17
|Francis Morin (BH Sr Suntour)
|0:01:00.18
|18
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|0:01:03.32
|19
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|0:01:03.51
|20
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:01:08.54
|21
|Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:01:09.84
|22
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:01:11.08
|23
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|0:01:12.14
|24
|Brad Bingham
|0:01:14.70
|25
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|0:01:20.51
|26
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|0:01:23.27
|27
|Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)
|0:01:23.53
|28
|Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)
|0:01:23.72
|29
|Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)
|0:01:25.87
|30
|Kalan Beisel (Yeti/SRAM)
|0:01:31.69
|31
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek)
|0:01:32.90
|32
|Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)
|0:01:34.50
|33
|Ken Onodera
|0:01:38.36
|34
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:40.73
|35
|Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:43.10
|36
|Keisuke Goda
|0:01:46.02
|37
|Zachary Keller (Focus/BMC/U23)
|0:01:47.04
|38
|Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development)
|0:01:52.59
|39
|Jason Siegle (Sdg/Felt)
|0:02:09.38
|40
|Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development)
|0:02:13.70
|41
|Matt Freeman (Fisher 29Er Crew)
|0:02:15.24
|42
|Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing)
|0:06:26.62
|DNF
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|DNF
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|DNF
|Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
|DNF
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development)
|DNF
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|DNF
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony
|DNF
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|DNF
|Tim Allen (Niner)
|DNF
|Mitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness)
|DNF
|Chris Hurst
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Specialized)
|DNF
|Bradley Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)
|DNF
|Dean Poshard (Rocklobster)
|DNF
|Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)
|DNF
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNF
|Dana Weber (Trek/Jax)
|DNF
|Ryan Atkins
|DNF
|Marton Blazso
|DNF
|Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.Tv)
|DNF
|Bryan Fawley (Orbea Usa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Steyer
|0:07:32.05
|2
|Alec Bauer
|0:00:47.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Chapin (Santa Cruz/Fox)
|0:05:53.78
|2
|Joseph Yoham (Whole Athlete)
|0:00:38.25
|3
|Nicholas Ducharme (Sdg/Felt)
|0:00:38.90
|4
|Chris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)
|0:00:53.31
|5
|John Clark (X-Fusion/Hayes)
|0:00:57.19
|6
|Derek Yarra (Buy-Cell/Ibis)
|0:01:03.48
|7
|Israel Tilman (Schwalbe/Nema)
|0:01:27.40
|8
|Michael Johnson (Beaumont Bikes)
|0:02:11.74
|9
|Tim Godfrey
|0:02:25.23
|10
|Jonathan Shaw
|0:02:38.87
|11
|Jeremy Hill
|0:02:52.43
|12
|Eric Shelton (Inland Empire MTB)
|0:03:21.20
|13
|Robert Pavlich
|0:03:31.19
|14
|Kenneth Jorgensen (Open Air Bicycles)
|0:03:53.41
|15
|Ryan Daymond (My People)
|0:04:22.89
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Lundgren
|0:07:22.36
|2
|Mike Wrench
|0:00:23.84
|3
|Jason Woodruff (Trek 29'Er Crew)
|0:00:52.11
|4
|Adam Day (Gpr)
|0:00:52.92
|5
|Michael Segura
|0:04:03.51
|DNF
|Tim Kenny
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Smith (Team Mbs)
|0:06:54.80
|2
|Steve Blick (Oakley Rads)
|0:00:52.40
|3
|Darren Casden (Al-2 Sdbc)
|0:01:41.41
|4
|Dale Johnson (Beaumont Bikes)
|0:03:31.41
|5
|Aaron Garcia (Fed Ex)
|0:05:22.52
|DNF
|Kenny When (No Tubes Race Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Brown (Open Air Bicycles)
|0:07:17.12
|2
|Gregory Rosdahl (Shoair/Sonance)
|0:00:20.49
|3
|Larry Russell
|0:19:33.79
|DNF
|Jim Nicholson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Harbison (Open Air Bicycles)
|0:13:07.87
|2
|Chuck Hulett (Cal Pine Chalets)
|0:08:55.24
|3
|James Van Manen
|0:18:05.63
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy