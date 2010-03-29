Giant dominates Super D races
Decker, Emmett give Giant a clean sweep
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
|0:11:10
|2
|Manuel Prado (Sho-air/Specialized)
|0:00:09
|3
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|0:00:14
|4
|Tim Allen
|0:00:25
|5
|Travis Livermon (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:00:36
|6
|Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)
|0:00:40
|7
|Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
|0:00:41
|8
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda)
|9
|Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
|0:00:42
|10
|Greg Carpenter
|0:00:50
|11
|Scott Keller
|0:01:01
|12
|Lucas Livermon (Inland)
|0:01:14
|13
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized)
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Shoair/Specialized)
|DNS
|Sondre Norland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Team)
|0:13:11
|2
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|0:00:09
|3
|Sue Butler
|0:00:17
|4
|Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle)
|0:00:30
|5
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|0:00:41
|6
|Philicia Marion (Amc/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:03:24
|7
|C. Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports)
|0:05:17
|DNS
|Lene Byberg (Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda)
|0:12:24
|2
|Cody Phillips (Marzocchi)
|0:01:06
|3
|Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)
|0:02:38
|4
|Dakota Pittman
|0:03:14
|5
|Justin Wyche (D26)
|0:03:34
|6
|Shane Harlow (Fullerton Bikes)
|0:04:14
|DNS
|Scott Thurnhill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Libby (Turner/Possibilities)
|0:12:30
|2
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt)
|0:00:05
|4
|Ryan La Bar (Zaffke)
|0:00:58
|5
|Van Geslani (Team Six 3 Events)
|0:02:24
|6
|Jeffrey Bangerter
|0:04:09
|7
|Juan Muniz (PMBC)
|0:05:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Poinssot (Ibis WTF)
|0:12:41
|2
|Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store)
|0:00:20
|3
|Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes)
|0:02:07
|4
|Goro Kataoka
|0:02:24
|5
|Michael Page (Bicycling.com)
|0:03:12
|6
|Brandon Sarocka (Woodruff Of Road)
|0:04:28
|7
|Peter Fierro
|0:04:50
|8
|Michal Hastings
|0:05:17
|9
|James Olsen
|0:06:13
|10
|Randy Lovin
|0:07:03
|11
|Nestor Renteria
|0:13:15
|12
|Ryan Kelly
|0:14:47
|DNS
|Omar Estrada (Aqua Al2/SDBC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Zandbergen (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:13:04
|2
|Steve Blick (Oakley/Laguna Kaps)
|0:02:43
|1
|Robert Meeker (Montrose Bike)
|0:14:47
|2
|Larry Russell
|0:31:07
|DNS
|Wade Allmon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Harbison (Veloprocycle)
|0:20:30
|2
|Chuck Hulett (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:09:42
|DNS
|James Van Manen
