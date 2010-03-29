Trending

Giant dominates Super D races

Decker, Emmett give Giant a clean sweep

Image 1 of 2

Kelli Emmett continued Giant's dominance in the Super D by winning the women's race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 2

Carl Decker was all smiles after winning the Super D.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)0:11:10
2Manuel Prado (Sho-air/Specialized)0:00:09
3Todd Wells (Specialized)0:00:14
4Tim Allen0:00:25
5Travis Livermon (Champion System/Cannondale)0:00:36
6Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)0:00:40
7Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)0:00:41
8Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda)
9Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)0:00:42
10Greg Carpenter0:00:50
11Scott Keller0:01:01
12Lucas Livermon (Inland)0:01:14
13Aaron Bradford (Specialized)
DNFMax Plaxton (Shoair/Specialized)
DNSSondre Norland

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Team)0:13:11
2Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)0:00:09
3Sue Butler0:00:17
4Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle)0:00:30
5Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)0:00:41
6Philicia Marion (Amc/Kenda/Tomac)0:03:24
7C. Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports)0:05:17
DNSLene Byberg (Specialized)

Open Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda)0:12:24
2Cody Phillips (Marzocchi)0:01:06
3Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)0:02:38
4Dakota Pittman0:03:14
5Justin Wyche (D26)0:03:34
6Shane Harlow (Fullerton Bikes)0:04:14
DNSScott Thurnhill

Open men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Libby (Turner/Possibilities)0:12:30
2Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)0:00:03
3Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt)0:00:05
4Ryan La Bar (Zaffke)0:00:58
5Van Geslani (Team Six 3 Events)0:02:24
6Jeffrey Bangerter0:04:09
7Juan Muniz (PMBC)0:05:00

Open men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Poinssot (Ibis WTF)0:12:41
2Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store)0:00:20
3Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes)0:02:07
4Goro Kataoka0:02:24
5Michael Page (Bicycling.com)0:03:12
6Brandon Sarocka (Woodruff Of Road)0:04:28
7Peter Fierro0:04:50
8Michal Hastings0:05:17
9James Olsen0:06:13
10Randy Lovin0:07:03
11Nestor Renteria0:13:15
12Ryan Kelly0:14:47
DNSOmar Estrada (Aqua Al2/SDBC)

Open men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Zandbergen (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:13:04
2Steve Blick (Oakley/Laguna Kaps)0:02:43
1Robert Meeker (Montrose Bike)0:14:47
2Larry Russell0:31:07
DNSWade Allmon

Open men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Harbison (Veloprocycle)0:20:30
2Chuck Hulett (Bear Valley Bikes)0:09:42
DNSJames Van Manen

