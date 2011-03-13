Trending

Davison wins short track

Last lap battle among three women

Lea Davison (Specialized) wins the Bonelli Park Pro-XCT short track.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) making an impressive debut with her new team.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was happy to sit in for a few laps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riding some rollers on the grassy infield.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
All the racers knew that Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was the person to watch carefully.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) riding through a field of spring flowers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) looked comfortable riding with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis) was a bit shaken up after this mid-race crash.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A Team CF racer riding her own race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes) cornering on grass.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lea Davison (Specialized) completes an amazing comeback weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rolls to second place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lea Davison (Specialized) is the happiest person on the planet today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (BMC) leading on the descent during lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (BMC) leads out the Elite women.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Children had plenty to do at Bonelli Park other than bike riding.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) decided to be a spectator today after a big training ride in the morning.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) cutting up as usual.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lea Davison (Specialized) is happy to be back racing after a long recovery from hip surgery.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading the contenders on the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) is glued to Georgia Gould’s wheel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (BMC) made the final selection.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) made the decision to take the day off but is still itching to race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite women’s start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chloe Forsman (BMC) is the grand dame of the new BMC Development Team.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Lea Davison (Specialized) battles with Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Lee Davison (Specialized) took her second race victory of the weekend after returning to competition following a season on victory. Davison won the short track at Bonelli Park in California ahead of Georgia Gould (Luna) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek).  The previous day, she also won the super D.

The race stayed together for the first laps, with Davison, Batty and Gould all taking turns at the front. Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes), Judy Freeman (Kenda/Felt), Chloe Forsman (BMC Development), and Zaphanie Blasi (NoTubes Elite Women) all mixed it up just behind them, while the power trio held court at the front.

Ten minutes into the race, Gould began setting a stronger rhythm that dislodged Park and the others, with Davison, Batty and Forsman hanging tough.

On the last lap, Davison absconded from the group and opened a gap that Gould and the others couldn't close.

Batty rounded out the podium in third, with Forsman, Freeman, Blasi, Park, Sarah Kaufman, Carolyn Popovic, and Shannon Gibson following.

It was Davison's second win on the weekend, and it netted the Vermont native second overall in the Pro women's Triple Crown results.

Full Results

Elite women short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
3Emily Batty (USA) Subaru-Trek
4Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
5Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda/Felt
6Zephanie Blasi (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
7Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/No Tubes
8Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes
9Carolyn Popovic (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
10Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
11Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
12Kaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
DNFHeather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
DNFKelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis

Elite women Triple Crown round 1 final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team3pts
2Lea Davison (USA) Specialized3
3Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/No Tubes7
4Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek7
5Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development7
6Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda/Felt11
7Zephanie Blasi (USA) No Tubes Elite Women15
8Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes17
9Kelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis18
10Carolyn Popovic (USA) Bear Valley Bikes20

