Davison wins short track
Last lap battle among three women
Lee Davison (Specialized) took her second race victory of the weekend after returning to competition following a season on victory. Davison won the short track at Bonelli Park in California ahead of Georgia Gould (Luna) and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek). The previous day, she also won the super D.
The race stayed together for the first laps, with Davison, Batty and Gould all taking turns at the front. Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes), Judy Freeman (Kenda/Felt), Chloe Forsman (BMC Development), and Zaphanie Blasi (NoTubes Elite Women) all mixed it up just behind them, while the power trio held court at the front.
Ten minutes into the race, Gould began setting a stronger rhythm that dislodged Park and the others, with Davison, Batty and Forsman hanging tough.
On the last lap, Davison absconded from the group and opened a gap that Gould and the others couldn't close.
Batty rounded out the podium in third, with Forsman, Freeman, Blasi, Park, Sarah Kaufman, Carolyn Popovic, and Shannon Gibson following.
It was Davison's second win on the weekend, and it netted the Vermont native second overall in the Pro women's Triple Crown results.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|3
|Emily Batty (USA) Subaru-Trek
|4
|Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
|5
|Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda/Felt
|6
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
|7
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/No Tubes
|8
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes
|9
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|10
|Shannon Gibson (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
|11
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC MTB Development Team
|12
|Kaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens Team
|DNF
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|DNF
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|3
|3
|Krista Park (USA) Cannondale/No Tubes
|7
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|7
|5
|Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development
|7
|6
|Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda/Felt
|11
|7
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|15
|8
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes
|17
|9
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis
|18
|10
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|20
