The USA Cycling Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) continued with its second round on Sunday, the 22nd annual Sagebrush Safari 50 on a warm, sunny day in east San Digeo County, California. Team Sho-Air/Specialized swept the men's and women's pro fields as Eric Bostrom and Monique Pua Mata took the wins in their respective classes.

Bostrom's teammate, 19-year-old Brendon Davids, played a huge support role throughout the day and finished in second place to deliver a one-two punch. Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply) rounded out the podium in third, followed by Ryan Clark (Surf CIty Cyclery) and Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike).

In the women's race, Mata showed why she is considered one of the best female endurance athletes in the world as she won her second straight Pro UET race by over 23 minutes. Sarah Jansen took a well-earned second place finish, while Tonya Bray (MTBchick.com) rounded out the podium in third.

50 miler - Open Men 1 Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized) 3:24:17 2 Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:00:01 3 Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply) 0:04:15 4 Ryan Clark (Surf City Cylery/Cas) 0:04:18 5 Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike) 0:16:21 6 Kip Biese (Kj Bike Coaching/Big) 0:23:46 7 Anthony Sinyard (Specialized) 0:31:52 8 Peter Andersen (Us Coatings) 0:44:27 9 Danny Munoz (Socal Endurance) 0:56:26 DNF John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) DNF Chris Burnham (Spy-Swamis) DNF Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)

50 Miler - Open Women 1 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) 3:33:59 2 Sarah Jansen 0:23:59 3 Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.com) 0:37:43

50 Miler - Men 19-29 1 David Graf (American Interbanc/C) 3:56:26 2 Jon Collins (Bikeco.Com) 0:12:36 3 Will Raschke (Surf City Cycelry) 0:31:53 4 Edward Kronfli (Santa Clara Universi) 0:51:48 5 Doug Herrick 2:26:02

50 Miler - Men 30-39 1 Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes) 3:44:11 2 Scott Holland (Rodder Racing) 0:12:15 3 Jeffrey Lewis (Poseidon) 0:15:12 4 Christian Little (Veloworx/Bmc) 0:16:55 5 John Dang (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 0:17:17 6 Jens Raz (Mtbracenews.Com) 0:26:27 7 Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing/Toma) 0:27:03 8 Edward Price 0:33:41 9 James Metcalfe (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 0:35:04 10 Blaize Baehrens 0:38:04 11 Mykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing) 1:19:43 12 Matt Boone 1:27:08 13 Matt Reeves (Rodder Racing) 2:02:31 DNF Ignacio Jimenez (Fullerton Bikes) DNF James Jacquot (Sho-Air/Rockk N Road) DNF Adam Mccamish (Don's Bicycles)

50 Miler - Men 40-49 1 Charlie Gilmore (Troupe Racing) 4:05:02 2 Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike) 0:03:44 3 Takahiro Odajima 0:19:56 4 Chaz Maclaughlin 0:31:01 5 Michael Hillenbrand 0:39:08 6 Michael Hotten 0:44:32 7 Robert Lutes 1:29:12 DNF Shon Holderbaum DNF Adam Mermel DNF Kevin Hinton (Velowork/Bmc) DNF Jeff Perry (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)

50 Miler - Men 50+ 1 David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 3:50:40 2 Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:45:38 3 Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes) 1:07:48 4 Steve Kutina 1:17:44 DNF Michael Smallwood DNF Kurt Muhlbach DNF Paul Carlomagno

50 Miler - Women 19-39 1 Heidi Slominski (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 5:46:42 DNF Jessica Noyola

50 Miler - Women 40+ 1 Annabelle Nenninger (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 4:59:29

50 Miler - Men Singlespeed 1 Coley King (Veloworx) 4:01:12 2 Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery) 0:37:25 3 Bouker Pool 0:42:37 4 Chris Guillamondegui 0:54:33 DNF Bryce Dupriest (Incycle)

25 Miler - Pro Men 1 Miguel Valadez (Ellsworth) 1:51:37 2 Sean Donovan (Khs/Cytomax) 0:00:30 3 Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop) 0:08:33 4 Hal Helbock (Cytomax/Khs) 0:09:09 5 Tsering Alleyne (Marin Bikes) 0:15:51 6 Garnet Vertican (Giant) 0:17:30 7 Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:27:04

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 15-16 1 Christian Husband (Sho-Air/Velosport) 1:23:57 2 Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:15:14

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 19-24 1 Dan Benson (Platinum Performance) 2:01:11 2 Gabriel Marocco 0:07:36 3 Vu Le (Trek Racing) 0:13:04 4 Kyle Ireton (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:15:52 5 Austin Klise 0:16:25

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 25-29 1 Anton Petrov (Sdg/Felt/P.B. Irt) 1:58:57 2 Stephane Roch (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:04:07 3 Josh Oskins (Kasel Cycling - Team) 0:04:08 4 Eric Colton (Cynergy Cycles) 0:10:13 5 Seth Gillham (Dons Bikes Of Rialto) 0:10:28 6 Lucas Korcek (Dons Bikes) 0:11:41 7 Anthony Tintelnot 0:20:32 8 Ray Snoke (Team Marin Bick Will) 0:49:34 DNF Barret Fishner (Mandalay Bay/Mcghies) DNF Chester Gillmore (Platinum Performance)

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 30-34 1 Brandon Gritters (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 1:57:00 2 Elliot Reinecke (Skuld Racing) 0:03:31 3 Adam Poytress (Platinum Performance) 0:08:12 4 Griffith Vertican (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 0:08:54 5 Kevin Mehrens (Baghouse/Rock N Road) 0:12:21 6 Ted Willard (Sdg Felt Pb.Irt) 0:19:04 7 Ara Movsessian (Backbone Adventure R) 0:23:17 8 Michael Page (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:26:49

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 35-39 1 Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Specialized) 1:52:08 2 Marco Arocha (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 0:04:59 3 David Sheek (Sdg/Felt Pb.Irt) 0:05:40 4 Ryan Cox (Linked Cycling) 0:09:12 5 Justin Mann (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 0:12:05 6 Matt Smith (Baghouse/Rock N Road) 0:22:23 7 Eric Palmer (Rodder Racing) 0:27:41 8 Fabio Bottalico (Cal Coast Bicycles) 0:29:00 9 Nate Davidson (Swamis/Spy) 0:32:14 10 Steve Vitone 0:52:24 DNF Derek Oldfield

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 40-44 1 Todd Booth (Platinum Performance) 2:00:34 2 Len Geiger (Skuld Racing) 0:08:12 3 Keith Newsome 0:16:54 4 Roger Moore (Platinum Performance) 0:18:17 5 Moises Molina (Kasel Cycling - Team) 0:18:36 6 Michael Farkas (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:25:34 7 Rene Pulido (SC Velo) 0:28:46

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 45-49 1 Tim Zandbergen (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 2:01:07 2 Mike Hileman (Eye-Gear Optical) 0:01:01 3 Alex Teno (Westlake Cyclery) 0:03:18 4 Greg Turner (Platinum Performance) 0:08:09 5 Clinton Campbell (Dons Bicycles) 0:20:45 6 Deron Dodero (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:25:00 7 Steve Boyd (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:27:26 8 Jaime Valle (Racers & Chasers) 0:32:17 DNF Paul Elkins (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) DNF Ian Barense (Platinum Performance) DNF Bob Nisbet (Platinum Performance)

25 miler - Cat 1 Men 50-54 1 John Swanguen (Zumwalts/Calimax) 2:11:21 2 John Biron (Platinum Performance) 0:00:50 3 Steve Silva (Platinum Performance) 0:10:11 4 Reggie Lamson (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:17:47 DNF Bobby Langin Sr (Platinum Performance)

25 miler - Cat 1 Men 55-59 1 Dean Swank (Platinum Performance) 2:09:13 2 Randy Liechty (Acqua Al2/Sdbc) 0:13:32

25 miler - Cat 1 Men 60-64 1 Jon Miller (Platinum Performance) 1:35:07 2 Philippe Minniti (Team Ape) 0:26:57 DNF Mark Blakeslee (Bear Valley Bikes)

25 Miler - Cat 1 Men 65-69 1 Stan Ford (Socal Endurance) 1:40:56 2 David Ortega (Cal Coast Bicycles) 0:07:31 3 Roger Sexton (Team Ape) 0:44:43

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 14 & Under 1 Sean Bell (Southridge Usa/Oakle) 1:30:28 2 Cole Avery (Fast Friday) 0:03:21 3 Nathan Jackson (Universal Cycles) 0:10:52 4 Nathan Hickey (Team Pablove) 0:17:12 5 Ethan Sanchez (International Christ) 0:50:38 DNF Bo Knickman (Amgen Cycling Club)

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 15-16 1 Ryan Burton (Bear Valley Bikes) 1:45:04

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 17-18 1 Brent Burcham 1:37:38 2 Cody Jutovsky (BRG Riders) 0:13:07

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 19-24 1 Garrison Rios 1:29:31 2 Levi Block 0:06:51 3 Nick Berkeley (Platinum Performance) 0:08:20 4 Nicolas Avellaneda 0:42:20 DNF Doug Barnett (Fast Friday)

25 miler - Cat 2 Men 25-29 1 Scott Amundson 1:30:58 2 Trevor Hoag (Spy-Swamis) 0:03:44 3 Juan Cisneros (Hi-Tech Bikes) 0:18:50 4 James Pham (Team Naka-Dash) 0:27:09 5 Nick Obstrovski 0:29:54 DNF Brodie Stringer

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 30-34 1 Nathan Adams (Kasel Cycling - Team) 1:31:12 2 Daniel Digiacomo (Kasel Cycling - Team) 3 Matt Armstrong (Newbury Park Bikesho) 0:03:23 4 David Sanderson 0:03:43 5 Matthew Hunt (Mandalay Bay/M Cghie) 0:06:57 6 Matthew Severson 0:08:32 7 Ryan Eltiste (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:11:08 8 Jason Kolb (Felt Bicycles) 0:28:31

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 35-39 1 Ryan Luce (Westlake Cyclery) 1:30:37 2 Josh Matthew 3 Dan Acosta 0:01:03 4 Alan Kadlec (Team Polli Veloce) 0:02:51 5 Daniel Eitman (Kasel Cycling - Team) 0:02:52 6 Chris Layton 0:05:59 7 Richard La China (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:08:04 8 Bryan Brusick (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:10:09 9 Bryan Bolt (Bp Bicycles) 0:12:56 10 Geno Meza (Baghouse/Rock N Road) 0:18:11 11 Michael Kavanaugh 0:18:42 12 Jesus Ortega (Celo Pacific) 0:33:03

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 40-44 1 Scott Platt (Universal Cycles) 1:31:39 2 Terry Gaylord (SS FTA) 0:04:08 3 Max Flaxman (Topanga Creek Bicycl) 0:05:39 4 Joseph Shelton 0:05:46 5 Michael Mongiello (Team Mongiello) 0:06:17 6 Kevin Jackson (Universal Cycles) 0:06:24 7 David Mcweeny 0:09:27 8 Miguel Sutter (Pasadena Athletic As) 0:09:59 9 Chad Smart (Baghouse/Rock N Road) 0:11:00 10 Max Ahartz (Mandalay Bay/Mcghees) 0:11:48 11 Tim Vangilder (Troupe Racing Co) 0:18:40 12 Paul Samosky 0:29:59

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 45-49 1 Kenny Clifton (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 1:31:34 2 Derek Nye (Velo-605/Dirtbagz) 0:01:35 3 Rob Stubbs (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:02:45 4 David Grant 0:05:13 5 Ed Mueller (Helens) 0:05:34 6 Gregory Burcham 0:13:06 7 Matthias Jezek (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:13:13 8 Ron Stuver 0:14:16 9 Ian Jones 0:17:45 DNF Jim Vincze

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 50-54 1 Dan Turner (Westlake Cyclery) 1:30:45 2 Kenneth Healy (B3 Bikes) 0:04:58 3 Dave Andersen (Casino Cycling Hemet) 0:05:47 4 David Culbertson (Platinum Performance) 0:06:21 5 Eric Webster (Bicycle Nerd) 0:07:06 6 Rick Rethoret 0:13:13 7 David Williams (Celo Pacific) 0:23:05 8 Robert Draper (Metal Mountain) 0:30:58 9 Roy Collins 0:31:18 10 John Watson (Coates Cyclery) 0:43:31

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 55-59 1 Ted Williams 1:34:56 2 Tracy Hrach (Team Tecate Xx) 0:03:59 3 Tommy Lathrop (Crank N Stein Cyclis) 0:05:05 4 Peter Eaton (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:15:56 5 Rich Fersch (Racehaus) 0:17:30 6 Mark Dooley 0:21:43

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 60-64 1 Tim Root (Agua 2 Al/Sdbc) 1:46:37 2 Fred Nicolet 0:03:23 3 Scott Sampson 0:09:04 4 Horacio Ramirez 0:38:52

25 Miler - Cat 2 Men 65+ 1 Randy Fried 2:42:24

25 Miler - Cat 2 Clydesdale 34 & Under 1 Cody Warren (Drd/Intense/Arma Ene) 1:48:27 2 Kerry Waldman (Rodder Racing) 0:29:00

25 Miler - Cat 2 Clydesdale 35+ 1 Andrew Hart (Bear Valley Bikes) 1:45:28 2 Noel Tabor (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:05:10 3 Luke Werkhoven (Platinum Performance) 0:10:11 4 Ken Gibson 0:12:18 5 David Le Ance (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:14:44 DNF Michael Taft

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 15-18 1 Oliver Stubbs (Shoair/Rock N Road) 1:54:16 2 Tommy Foudy 0:23:33

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 19-24 1 Trevor Bell 1:38:50 2 Trent Bruden (Casino Bicycles) 0:07:44 3 Sean Collins (Bng Riders) 0:09:46

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 25-29 1 Brian Kerstetter 1:54:56 2 Daniel Huynh 0:47:01

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 30-34 1 Benjamin Franchi 1:42:17 2 Joel Lozano (Bng Riders) 0:09:49 3 Diego Mendonca (Kasel Cycling - Team) 0:12:28 4 Christopher Speirs 0:17:02 5 Yi Chang 0:31:16 6 Derik Lewis (Science Fitn) 0:43:47

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 35-39 1 John Obrien (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 1:45:45 2 Santiago Melchor 0:01:44 3 Gerardo Martinez (Sc Velo) 0:01:56 4 Omar Estrada (Acqua Al 2/Sdbc) 0:06:31 5 Pedro Garcia 0:18:58 6 James Thomas 2:09:06

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 40-44 1 Scott Hardy (Universal Cycles) 1:40:35 2 Erick Aldrich (Super Happy Fun Time) 0:05:41 3 Richard Stokes 0:12:44 4 Bow Lemp (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:13:48 5 Sal Martinez (Sc Velo) 0:13:54 6 Alex Papike 0:31:24 7 Brett Davidson 0:46:56 DNF Darren Casden (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc)

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 45-49 1 Mark Tucker (Acqua Al2/Sdbc) 1:45:16 2 Bobby Woods 0:08:42 3 George Cook (Super Happy Fun Time) 0:13:07 4 Steve Landry (Cal Pools/Cfc Mortga) 0:19:26 5 John Oneill 0:19:33 6 Bob Emerick (Jax-Murrieta) 0:24:44 7 Wayne York (Baghouse) 0:33:31

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 50-54 1 Bill Lascurain 1:53:02 2 Brett Cave (Auto-Tec) 0:05:44 3 Brian Schroeder (Cal Pools) 0:19:04 4 Matt Brudin (Casino Bicycles) 0:19:12 5 John Rogozienski 0:21:09 6 Mark Thome (Backbone/Pmbc) 0:25:50 7 Greg Keene 0:31:32 8 Peter Obrien 1:01:40

25 Miler - Cat 3 Men 55+ 1 Sam Johnstone 1:44:13 2 George Cocca 0:33:53 3 Vern Bowen 0:43:15 4 Bruce Corless 1:20:45

25 Miler - Cat 3 Clydesdales 34 & Under 1 Matthew Prather (Sc Velo) 3:02:13

25 Miler - Cat 3 Clydesdales 35+ 1 Scott Delaurentis (Zumwalts Bike Center) 2:20:49 2 Thomas Foudy 0:12:40 3 Mike West 0:22:03 4 Rod Christiansen (Surf City Cyclery/Ke) 0:47:56 5 John Lockwood 0:54:24 6 Mario Espinoza (Baghouse) 1:24:02

25 Miler - Pro Women 1 Allison Mann (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R) 2:04:35 2 Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda) 0:27:40

25 Miler - Cat 1 Women 15-18 1 Camila Fernandez (Incycle) 2:01:59

25 Miler - Cat 1 Women 19-29 1 Leah Mccabe 2:43:20 2 Liz Miller (Incycle/Serfas) 0:28:22 3 Tiana Row (Incycle) 0:40:11

25 Miler - Cat 1 Women 30-39 1 Alison Jones (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 2:20:25 2 Heather Ranoa (So Cal Endurance) 0:01:16

25 Miler - Cat 1 Women 40-49 1 Heidi Volpe (So Cal Endurance) 2:25:21 2 Rhonda Geiszler 0:15:28

25 Miler - Cat 1 Women 50+ 1 Carol Ruckle (Team Redlands) 2:07:17 2 Christine Gray (Trek San Diego) 0:22:16

25 Miler - Cat 2 Women 15-18 1 Carolina Ellin 2:13:00

25 Miler - Cat 2 Women 19-29 1 Ali Baker 1:45:51 2 Jessica Brunner (San Diego Bike Shop) 0:17:52 3 Megan Ford (So Cal Endurance) 0:26:02 4 Angela Meyers (Team Tough Chick) 0:36:53

25 Miler - Cat 2 Women 30-39 1 Veronica Eliasson (Steven K Sports) 1:59:38 2 Samantha Adams (Kasel Cycling/Team R) 0:10:01

25 Miler - Cat 2 Women 40-49 1 Lana Newsome 2:00:05 2 Beatrice Dormoy (Acqua Al 2 / Sdbc) 0:07:34 3 Jeanne Scheetz (Coates Cyclery) 0:19:04 4 Robin Kaminsky 1:31:35

25 Miler - Cat 2 Women 50-64 1 Jodi Martin (Coates Cyclery) 2:31:51 2 Sharon Beckman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:02:20 3 Anne-Cather Roch-Levecq 0:14:41

25 Miler - Cat 3 Women 30-39 1 Kasi Koshak (Kasel Cycling/Tem Re) 2:20:26

25 Miler - Cat 3 Women 40-49 1 Elizabeth Eaton (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 2:13:56

25 Miler - Cat 3 Women 50+ 1 Jan Ackerman (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 2:30:24

Jr Men 10 & Under 1 Dylan Eaton (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:41:57 2 Alec Burton (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:01:21 3 Gareth Eaton (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:04:10 4 Dominic Turner (Platinum Performance) 0:05:36 5 Nate Williams 0:05:51 6 Micah Sanchez 0:13:09

Jr Men 11-12 1 Jonah Sanchez (International Christ) 0:36:44 2 Jackson Dooley (Sho-Air/Rock N Road) 0:02:37 3 Christopher Polvoorde 0:02:43 4 Zachary Burton (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:03:41 5 Ethan Elisara 0:05:29 6 Dylan Linde 0:12:04 7 Patrick Vandewalle 0:14:21 8 Trevor Wright (Kenda) 0:17:41

Jr Men 13-14 1 David Stringfellow 0:36:45 2 Wyatt Daniels 0:04:21 3 Alexander Tran (Bnl Bike & Sports) 0:08:19

Jr Women 14 & Under 1 Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:36:21 2 Toree Wright 0:13:04 DNF Tabitha Vigil (Bnl Bike & Sports)

25 miler - CaT 1 Singlespeed 1 Timothy Sparks (Metal Mtn) 2:08:38 DNF Mario Correa (Socal Endurance)

25 miler - Cat 2 Singlespeed 1 Michael Cruz (Kasel Cycling - Team) 1:32:15 2 Matthew Palmer 0:01:35 3 Jeff Stanners (Dons Bikes) 0:06:47 4 Dennis Block (Dirtbags) 0:12:08 5 Shawn Zabo (Super Happy Fun Time) 0:30:14 DNF Charlie Stone (Sc Velo)