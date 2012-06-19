Trending

Binggeli wins Whiteface 5K

Harmony fastest in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)0:03:36.65
2Yann Gauvin (Kona / Race Face)0:00:05.52
3Austin Hackett-Klaube (WRR / Trek / Novik)0:00:05.59
4Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)0:00:05.70
5Heikki Hall (The Hive / E13)0:00:12.45
6Chris Mari (Speed Legion Racing)0:00:14.10
7Nick D'Emidio (Renthal/Hayes/Manitou)0:00:15.11
8Jason Scheiding (Zerode / FLR)0:00:17.72
9Dante Harmony (A Culture of Speed/Ecosphere)0:00:24.95
10Alex Moschitti (Pivot / Speed Legion)0:00:25.97
11Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers)0:00:33.68
12Ricardo Ricciado Negrete (Nicolai/Schwalbe)0:00:39.48
DNFKyle Ebbett (Scott / Five Ten)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony (aCOS)0:04:14.80
2Becky Gardner (Gardner Racing)0:00:17.24
3Elinor Wesner (F.L.R. Wheel & Heel)0:00:37.91
4Amber Price (Royal Racing USA and The Fix)0:01:33.06
5Mary Elges0:01:36.21

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:03:46.13
2Ray Syron (KHS Junior Devo)0:00:02.70
3Alex Willie (Intense Cycles)0:00:02.82
4Sam Skidmore (TRD /Edge / Intense)0:00:06.08
5Wiley Kaupas (Wolfrock Racing)0:00:07.66
6Max Kaupas (Wolfrock Racing)0:00:11.39
7Michael Rousseau0:00:32.62
8Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing)0:00:42.07

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Henderson (ME)0:03:58.31
2Jon Hanson (Mountain Creek Bike Park/Rid)0:00:03.45
3Peter John Mihalick (Speed Legion / Pivot)0:00:05.31
4Justin Brigandi (Fastline Racing)0:00:06.35
5Adam Delonais (Wheelworks/United Free Ride)0:00:13.16
6Matt Rush (Launch/Royal/ODI)0:00:17.24
7Eddie Mazurski (Highgear Racing)0:00:26.05
8Austin McHenry (FLR / Zerode)0:00:36.04

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Schueler (Team Chesapeake)0:04:03.81
2Eric Beauchamp-Lachapelle0:00:03.02
3Ronald Krueger (Suck at Life Racing)0:00:28.88

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Nicholson (Marty's Reliable Specialized)0:04:00.14
2John Leslie (Highgear)0:00:15.93
3Jerry Mailloux (Commercial Maxxis)0:00:23.11
4george bodycoat (Cutting Edge)0:00:44.95
5David Gray0:01:11.59

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elixander Porru (Mobilebici)0:05:43.91
2Anne Minor (Banshee Bikes)0:00:27.65

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge / Renthal / Fox)0:04:31.47
2Quinton Johnson (Pedal Shop/Transition)0:00:50.34
3Nick Gray (Bike Line)0:01:14.67

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Seipp0:04:24.50
2Joshua Miller0:00:00.10
3Julien Leboeaf (Aerocycle)0:00:03.75
4Joshua Kehs (Wear On Earth)0:00:06.31
5Jordan Miller0:00:12.15
6Chris Jardeleza0:00:17.66
7Ryan Donohue (Advanced Cyclery/Cranx Bike)0:01:15.14
8Joe Schwonke (Advanced Cyclery)0:02:54.28

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schueler0:04:14.03
2Jon Paul Noel0:00:10.53
3Nathan Reed0:00:11.31
4Rob DiGirolamo (Heinos Ski & Cycle)0:00:16.48
5Bill Frazer (Leep-Off)0:00:21.82
6Patrick Campbell0:00:23.91
7David Ferstl0:00:24.81
8David Page0:00:38.40

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Driscoll0:05:02.59
2Anthony Carafa (Bike Express of Danbury)0:00:09.99

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greer Ferguson0:07:55.04
2Melinda Frazer (Leap Off)0:00:23.07
3Kendra Wheeler (Beacon Bombers)0:00:26.56

Cat. 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Nadelen (Nadelen Imaging)0:06:32.76

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Lyle0:04:38.91
2Tyler Arsenault (Wear On Earth)0:00:41.86

Cat. 3 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Bazzano (Beacon Bombers)0:04:51.63
2Manny Perillo (Beacon Bombers)0:00:11.35
3Olof Hedberg (Team HD)0:00:21.50
4Alan Daum (Nittony MBA.org)0:00:23.25
5Matt Young (Placid Planet)0:00:34.74
6Aron Smith0:00:44.84

