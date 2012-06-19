Binggeli wins Whiteface 5K
Harmony fastest in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:03:36.65
|2
|Yann Gauvin (Kona / Race Face)
|0:00:05.52
|3
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (WRR / Trek / Novik)
|0:00:05.59
|4
|Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:05.70
|5
|Heikki Hall (The Hive / E13)
|0:00:12.45
|6
|Chris Mari (Speed Legion Racing)
|0:00:14.10
|7
|Nick D'Emidio (Renthal/Hayes/Manitou)
|0:00:15.11
|8
|Jason Scheiding (Zerode / FLR)
|0:00:17.72
|9
|Dante Harmony (A Culture of Speed/Ecosphere)
|0:00:24.95
|10
|Alex Moschitti (Pivot / Speed Legion)
|0:00:25.97
|11
|Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers)
|0:00:33.68
|12
|Ricardo Ricciado Negrete (Nicolai/Schwalbe)
|0:00:39.48
|DNF
|Kyle Ebbett (Scott / Five Ten)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony (aCOS)
|0:04:14.80
|2
|Becky Gardner (Gardner Racing)
|0:00:17.24
|3
|Elinor Wesner (F.L.R. Wheel & Heel)
|0:00:37.91
|4
|Amber Price (Royal Racing USA and The Fix)
|0:01:33.06
|5
|Mary Elges
|0:01:36.21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:03:46.13
|2
|Ray Syron (KHS Junior Devo)
|0:00:02.70
|3
|Alex Willie (Intense Cycles)
|0:00:02.82
|4
|Sam Skidmore (TRD /Edge / Intense)
|0:00:06.08
|5
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolfrock Racing)
|0:00:07.66
|6
|Max Kaupas (Wolfrock Racing)
|0:00:11.39
|7
|Michael Rousseau
|0:00:32.62
|8
|Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing)
|0:00:42.07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Henderson (ME)
|0:03:58.31
|2
|Jon Hanson (Mountain Creek Bike Park/Rid)
|0:00:03.45
|3
|Peter John Mihalick (Speed Legion / Pivot)
|0:00:05.31
|4
|Justin Brigandi (Fastline Racing)
|0:00:06.35
|5
|Adam Delonais (Wheelworks/United Free Ride)
|0:00:13.16
|6
|Matt Rush (Launch/Royal/ODI)
|0:00:17.24
|7
|Eddie Mazurski (Highgear Racing)
|0:00:26.05
|8
|Austin McHenry (FLR / Zerode)
|0:00:36.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Schueler (Team Chesapeake)
|0:04:03.81
|2
|Eric Beauchamp-Lachapelle
|0:00:03.02
|3
|Ronald Krueger (Suck at Life Racing)
|0:00:28.88
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Nicholson (Marty's Reliable Specialized)
|0:04:00.14
|2
|John Leslie (Highgear)
|0:00:15.93
|3
|Jerry Mailloux (Commercial Maxxis)
|0:00:23.11
|4
|george bodycoat (Cutting Edge)
|0:00:44.95
|5
|David Gray
|0:01:11.59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elixander Porru (Mobilebici)
|0:05:43.91
|2
|Anne Minor (Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:27.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge / Renthal / Fox)
|0:04:31.47
|2
|Quinton Johnson (Pedal Shop/Transition)
|0:00:50.34
|3
|Nick Gray (Bike Line)
|0:01:14.67
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristofer Seipp
|0:04:24.50
|2
|Joshua Miller
|0:00:00.10
|3
|Julien Leboeaf (Aerocycle)
|0:00:03.75
|4
|Joshua Kehs (Wear On Earth)
|0:00:06.31
|5
|Jordan Miller
|0:00:12.15
|6
|Chris Jardeleza
|0:00:17.66
|7
|Ryan Donohue (Advanced Cyclery/Cranx Bike)
|0:01:15.14
|8
|Joe Schwonke (Advanced Cyclery)
|0:02:54.28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Schueler
|0:04:14.03
|2
|Jon Paul Noel
|0:00:10.53
|3
|Nathan Reed
|0:00:11.31
|4
|Rob DiGirolamo (Heinos Ski & Cycle)
|0:00:16.48
|5
|Bill Frazer (Leep-Off)
|0:00:21.82
|6
|Patrick Campbell
|0:00:23.91
|7
|David Ferstl
|0:00:24.81
|8
|David Page
|0:00:38.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Driscoll
|0:05:02.59
|2
|Anthony Carafa (Bike Express of Danbury)
|0:00:09.99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greer Ferguson
|0:07:55.04
|2
|Melinda Frazer (Leap Off)
|0:00:23.07
|3
|Kendra Wheeler (Beacon Bombers)
|0:00:26.56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Nadelen (Nadelen Imaging)
|0:06:32.76
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Lyle
|0:04:38.91
|2
|Tyler Arsenault (Wear On Earth)
|0:00:41.86
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Bazzano (Beacon Bombers)
|0:04:51.63
|2
|Manny Perillo (Beacon Bombers)
|0:00:11.35
|3
|Olof Hedberg (Team HD)
|0:00:21.50
|4
|Alan Daum (Nittony MBA.org)
|0:00:23.25
|5
|Matt Young (Placid Planet)
|0:00:34.74
|6
|Aron Smith
|0:00:44.84
