Macdonald and Galyean wins in Mountain Creek
Trek World racing goes one-two in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brook Macdonald (Trek/TWR)
|0:02:12.98
|2
|Neko Mulally (Trek/TWR)
|0:00:00.83
|3
|Logan Binggeli (KHS/Live Strength/Isx Sports)
|0:00:01.25
|4
|Austin Warren (Factory Pivot)
|0:00:04.61
|5
|Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries/Lbr)
|0:00:05.40
|6
|Kevin Aiello (KHS/The Industries)
|0:00:06.66
|7
|George Ryan (Evilbikes One Industries)
|0:00:06.99
|8
|Alejandro Ortiz
|0:00:07.94
|9
|Kiran Mackinnon (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:00:08.30
|10
|Brandon Blakely (Billy Goat Bikes)
|0:00:09.35
|11
|Dylan Conte (Voncooper)
|0:00:09.76
|12
|Art Babcock (One Ghost Industries/Fox)
|0:00:10.05
|13
|Mauricio Estrada
|0:00:10.21
|14
|Alex Mcandrew (Transition Madkats/Mrp/Kore)
|0:00:10.80
|15
|Wiley Kaupas (Alias/Smith Optics)
|0:00:11.33
|16
|Leif Lorenzen (Speed Legion/Turner Bikes)
|0:00:11.64
|17
|Logan Mulally (Trek/Integrity Racing/Deity)
|0:00:11.84
|18
|Kyle Grau (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:00:12.72
|19
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (Smith Optics/Novik Gloves)
|0:00:12.81
|20
|Ray Syron (Evil Vengance Tour/100%)
|0:00:13.50
|21
|Cory Zell (Dirty Harrys Bike Shop)
|0:00:14.03
|22
|Adam Digby (The Hub/Fly Racing)
|0:00:14.27
|23
|Jubal Davis (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:14.46
|24
|Jason Memmelaar
|0:00:16.02
|25
|Jordan Newth (Specialized/Truewheels/100%)
|0:00:16.03
|26
|Waylon Smith (Trek/South Ridge)
|0:00:16.23
|27
|Geoffrey Ayr (Trek/Mavic/Hmbp)
|0:00:16.37
|28
|Ryan Burney (Schraalp!)
|0:00:16.88
|29
|Steve Avery (Voncooper Nukeproof)
|0:00:16.90
|30
|Christopher Mari (Speed Legion/Avalanche)
|0:00:17.96
|31
|Zach Graveson (The Hub/Fly Racing)
|0:00:18.09
|32
|Lucas Cowan (Intense/Troy Lee Designs)
|0:00:18.31
|33
|Alex Moschitti (Mcbp/Speed Legion)
|0:00:18.58
|34
|Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:19.54
|35
|William Anderson
|0:00:19.65
|36
|Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:00:19.79
|37
|Leland O'connor
|0:00:19.80
|38
|Ian Turner (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)
|0:00:20.63
|39
|Timothy Price (Green Mt. Cyclery)
|0:00:21.89
|40
|Brian Yannuzzi (Communitee Bikes)
|0:00:22.31
|41
|Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Five Ten)
|0:00:22.66
|42
|Corey Mcmahon (Odi/One Industries/The Bike)
|0:00:22.67
|43
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:00:23.96
|44
|Tim White (Voncooper)
|0:00:25.24
|45
|Benedict Treglia (Fox Shocks/Evs/Gungho Bikes)
|0:00:25.60
|46
|Nicholas D'emidio (Bcmultisport.Com)
|0:00:27.06
|47
|Brendon Schweitzer (Specialized/Oliver Racing)
|0:00:28.08
|48
|Chris Patton (Gt)
|0:00:32.01
|49
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS)
|0:00:35.13
|50
|Andrew Dean (Fix Bike Shop/Taboosh)
|0:00:41.98
|51
|Travis Kelley
|0:01:02.78
|DNS
|Alex Couture (Kona)
|DNF
|Justin Brigandi (Drop/Zeroded)
|DNF
|Walker Felip (Scotts Valley Cycle Sport)
|DNF
|Brian Scolforo (Fastline Racing/Beacon Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Galyean (Trek/Integrity Racing/Deity)
|0:02:48.71
|2
|Alison Zimmer (Exprezo/Shine Riders Co)
|0:00:08.87
|3
|Mary Elges
|0:00:13.52
|4
|Elinor Wesner (Femme Fatal)
|0:00:21.31
|5
|Caitlyn Franciscovich
|0:00:21.52
|6
|Kathy Golebiowski (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:00:32.47
|7
|Stephanie Sowles (Danny's Cycles)
|0:00:32.76
|8
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:00:52.43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Harrison (Hook-It)
|0:02:18.96
|2
|Luca Shaw (Specialized Usa Gravity)
|0:00:00.58
|3
|Jason Schroeder (Odi/Specialized Development)
|0:00:03.17
|4
|Walker Shaw (Specialized Usa Gravity)
|0:00:05.82
|5
|Cole Picchiottino (Trek/South Ridge)
|0:00:06.18
|6
|Isaac Allaire (Madkats/Tld/Fox)
|0:00:09.01
|7
|Shane Leslie (Hook-It)
|0:00:09.50
|8
|Matt Branney (Moto E Factory Racing)
|0:00:10.35
|9
|Luca Cometti (Nema/Nukeproof)
|0:00:10.90
|10
|Noah Fairburn (Commencal America)
|0:00:11.57
|11
|Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles/Troy Lee Design)
|0:00:12.24
|12
|Matthew Fitzgerald (Billy Goat Bikes)
|0:00:20.34
|13
|Cole Michie
|0:00:24.32
|14
|Ben Bodycoat (Team Drop)
|0:00:26.28
|15
|Connor Gorman (The Bicycle Escape)
|0:00:29.01
|16
|Jake Kahn (Danny's Cycles)
|0:00:30.97
|17
|Nick Gray (Team Drop)
|0:00:47.05
|DNF
|Aidan Greenfield (Aloha/Rocky Mountain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Callahan (Wheelworks/One Industries)
|0:02:34.08
|2
|Dan O'connor
|0:00:02.85
|3
|Jon Hanson (Mcbp/Ridetopia/Gopole)
|0:00:03.36
|4
|Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Nucproof/Nema/Diety)
|0:00:03.55
|5
|Chris Callahan (United Free Ride/Wheelworks)
|0:00:03.69
|6
|Cameron Nyguist
|0:00:04.90
|7
|Matthew Clements
|0:00:09.56
|8
|Matt Halupowski (Kona/Poc Usa/Renthal)
|0:00:09.65
|9
|Juan Vazquez (Mobilebici)
|0:00:11.04
|10
|Richard Patty (Highland Smw Teva)
|0:00:14.75
|11
|Anthony Stockwell (Fly/Smith Optics/Leatt/Animals)
|0:00:16.28
|12
|Jacob Debrusk
|0:00:16.62
|13
|Cody Greatbatch (Drummer Racing/Andy's Cycle)
|0:00:16.91
|14
|Peter Mihalick (Speed Legion/Mcbp/Pivot Cycles)
|0:00:17.77
|15
|Joshua Tidman (Green Street Racing)
|0:00:17.92
|16
|Milan Geis (Terra Bike Shop)
|0:00:19.02
|17
|Zachary Reed (Green Mt. Cyclery)
|0:00:19.51
|18
|James Guidry (Billy Goat Bikes)
|0:00:19.96
|19
|John Duffy
|0:00:20.60
|20
|Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/Specialized/Tld)
|0:00:23.08
|21
|Gustan Zimmerman (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)
|0:00:25.01
|22
|Kevin Cockerham (Reding Racing)
|0:00:28.08
|23
|Jonathan Westland (Northeast Alliance/Oneghost)
|0:00:29.36
|24
|Victor Valverde (Mobilebici)
|0:00:29.67
|25
|Mike Klausen
|0:00:34.32
|26
|Justin Mchenry (Fastline Racing / Mcbp)
|0:00:41.82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Fred Heinly (Reding Racing)
|0:02:44.44
|3
|John Riggins (Northeast Alliance)
|0:02:45.38
|4
|Judson Umberger
|0:02:45.67
|5
|Jack Williams (Drummer Racing/One Industries/)
|0:02:48.09
|6
|Mark Ferioli
|0:02:50.22
|7
|Jeremy Fahey
|0:02:50.30
|8
|Tom Nieri (Pro Bikes/John Root)
|0:02:50.71
|9
|Casey Coull
|0:02:53.16
|10
|Fred Mudd (None)
|0:02:55.45
|11
|David Custer (Trek/Royal Racing)
|0:02:57.26
|12
|Travis Fields (Gravity Pirates East/Cali)
|0:02:57.97
|13
|Dave Albert (J2D2 Racing/One Industries/Fox)
|0:03:02.36
|14
|Eric Allocco
|0:03:02.99
|15
|Dan Currier (J2D2 Racing/One Industries/Fox)
|0:03:05.92
|16
|Eric Clark (Drummer Racing/One Industries)
|0:03:09.33
|DNF
|Andrew Farrell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Nicholson (Team Jersey Homegrown)
|0:02:45.78
|2
|George Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:06.82
|3
|Colby Barth (Bikesport/Royal)
|0:00:10.25
|4
|Michael Egeland (Wachusett Brewery)
|0:00:10.92
|5
|Steve Kahn (Danny's Cycles)
|0:00:11.73
|6
|Earnie Reale
|0:00:13.85
|7
|Frank Petty (Union Cycles/Canfield Brothers)
|0:00:14.89
|8
|Chris Kring (High Gear Racing/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:19.31
|9
|Jay Rosenbaum
|0:00:22.59
|10
|Chris Pound (Canfield Brothers/True Wheels)
|0:00:28.39
|11
|Scott Oberg
|0:00:37.52
|12
|Tony Pajakinas (Reading Racing)
|0:00:40.41
|13
|Anthony Carafa (Bike Express Of Danbury)
|0:00:47.86
|DNS
|Frank Endreson (Femme Fatal Racing/Mcbp/Cove)
|DNS
|Tom Haskins (Chuck's Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Summers (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)
|0:02:53.59
|2
|David Kahn (Danny's Cycles)
|0:00:00.45
|3
|Roberto Bonometti (Voncooper Jr.)
|0:00:04.39
|4
|Andrew Wegiel (Voncooper Jr. Development)
|0:00:09.88
|5
|Eric Johnson
|0:00:10.95
|6
|Ben Graham
|0:00:13.66
|7
|Eric Diehl (Rivers Bend Bike Shop)
|0:00:15.44
|8
|Joshua Ribeiro
|0:00:16.49
|9
|Tyler Puisello
|0:00:29.31
|11
|Sam Busa (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)
|0:00:42.70
|12
|Joshua Rogers (Grom Racing)
|0:01:00.77
|13
|Jason Goldman
|0:01:10.82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rene Wonderen
|0:02:42.42
|2
|Piotr Sedrowski
|0:00:01.48
|3
|Josh Gilmore
|0:00:01.75
|4
|Zachary Taylor (Northeast Alliance Racing)
|0:00:04.90
|5
|Timothy Peifer (Bikeway)
|0:00:10.87
|6
|Mason Guarino
|0:00:11.76
|7
|Joe Groff
|0:00:13.36
|8
|Jordan Daigle
|0:00:13.98
|9
|Jason Goodine
|0:00:14.47
|10
|Sam Cookson (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)
|0:00:14.73
|11
|Sam Slivinski (Canfield Brothers Spank)
|0:00:15.18
|12
|Johnathan Lamb
|0:00:16.78
|13
|Dennis Pryor (Westchester Dog Walkers)
|0:00:16.99
|14
|Euan Nyguist (Reding Racing)
|0:00:18.21
|15
|Ricky Johns
|0:00:19.21
|16
|Anthony Bielefeld
|0:00:20.02
|17
|Jesse Morville
|0:00:22.34
|18
|Sean Bicknell
|0:00:22.45
|19
|Sam Cochrane
|0:00:23.24
|20
|Ian Bower
|0:00:24.60
|21
|John Scolforo
|0:00:26.98
|22
|Ben Hibbitts (Northeast Alliance Racing/One)
|0:00:27.12
|23
|Eric Mcneil
|0:00:28.42
|24
|James Riley
|0:00:30.57
|25
|Micahel Sciancalepore (Team Marty's)
|0:00:30.70
|26
|Philip Fotopoulos
|0:00:31.16
|27
|Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:32.54
|28
|Jason Hartman (Fastline Racing/Mcbp)
|0:00:33.00
|29
|Jacob Branney (Yeti Cycles/Aloha Mountain)
|0:00:36.60
|30
|Jay-R Animas
|0:01:04.41
|31
|William King (Ibex/Bike Troll)
|0:01:09.49
|DNF
|Shawny Crane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Miller
|0:02:40.03
|2
|Jason Fedo (Team Jersey Homegrown)
|0:00:07.70
|3
|Craig Kuzia
|0:00:21.01
|4
|Nathan Mead (Paradise Garage Racing)
|0:00:22.93
|5
|Pawel Jasnikowski
|0:00:24.59
|6
|Aubrey Zules
|0:00:24.63
|7
|Jason Mace (Chuck's Bikes)
|0:00:25.78
|8
|David Page
|0:00:26.83
|9
|John Koch
|0:00:26.91
|10
|Tomasz Skiba
|0:00:30.95
|11
|Douglas Krauze
|0:00:34.77
|12
|Brandon Schreiber
|0:00:35.72
|13
|William Potter
|0:00:45.46
|14
|Christopher Rudzik (Epr)
|0:00:50.57
|15
|Juachin Canizales (Team Jersey Homegrown)
|0:01:07.02
|16
|Damien Wimbush
|0:01:07.11
|17
|Levi Thornton
|0:01:11.57
|18
|Jason Boyko
|0:01:23.99
|DNS
|Fernando Pereira Mota
|DNS
|Dustin Livingston
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Michie
|0:02:56.30
|2
|Rob Digirolamo (Team Jersey Homegrown)
|0:00:01.64
|3
|Phil Fragale (Verge Sport)
|0:00:02.30
|4
|Jason Schmidt (Red House Bikes)
|0:00:03.47
|5
|Keith Obrien (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:15.60
|6
|Brian Hall
|0:00:17.77
|7
|James Barthmus
|0:00:19.04
|8
|Richard Nyguist
|0:00:22.87
|9
|Joseph Pharoah (Flower Power Racing)
|0:00:25.80
|10
|Andrew Feldman
|0:00:27.51
|11
|Nelson Maldonado
|0:00:30.46
|12
|John Dupont (Whatchooseit)
|0:00:40.85
|13
|Cliff Mcmullan (Wachusett Racing/Gearworks)
|0:00:48.06
|DNS
|Ck Seiberling (Evil)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Fraser
|0:03:19.39
|2
|Ryan Chiappetta
|0:00:00.69
|3
|Joshua Dematos
|0:00:11.96
|4
|Jullian Coy
|0:00:26.18
|5
|Logan Cannan
|0:00:32.91
|6
|Lexington Munoz
|0:00:34.65
|7
|James Byrne
|0:00:40.73
|8
|Joe Montano (Danny's Cycles)
|0:00:48.13
|9
|Tyler Toomey
|0:00:56.24
|10
|Jadoa Ceravolo
|0:01:31.24
|DNS
|Zachary Ritenour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Blachek
|0:02:57.73
|2
|Patrick Salmon
|0:00:02.92
|3
|Willy De La Cruz (Ridetopia)
|0:00:07.15
|4
|David Tompkins
|0:00:11.52
|5
|Tory Kirchoff
|0:00:13.17
|6
|Juan Carlos Vazquez
|0:00:17.83
|7
|Anthony Folk
|0:00:22.49
|8
|Shaun Woerner
|0:00:22.96
|9
|Luis Vasquez (Mobilebici)
|0:01:15.11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pat Mahan
|0:03:24.45
|2
|Ryan Lees
|0:00:00.03
|3
|Paul Vnuczenski (Friendly Firewood Of The Hudso)
|0:00:07.41
|4
|Joey Nadelen (One Industries/661/Nadelen Ima)
|0:00:27.31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Kahn (Danny's Cycles)
|0:06:17.76
|DNS
|Chase Willie (Smith Optics/Mrp/Sdg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Cowell (Femme Fatal)
|0:03:39.04
|2
|Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing/One Industries)
|0:00:34.78
|3
|Elixandria Porru (Mobilebici)
|0:01:19.64
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cait Fields (Femme Fatale Racing)
|0:04:07.50
|2
|Alyssa Gough (Flower Power Racing)
|0:00:37.03
|3
|Lindsey Geary (1 - Cat3)
|0:00:54.42
|4
|Amer Katzoff (1 - Cat2)
|0:01:17.58
|5
|Christina Berry (Crash)
|0:01:53.54
|DNF
|Erika Cohen (Canfield Brothers)
