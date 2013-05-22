Trending

Macdonald and Galyean wins in Mountain Creek

Trek World racing goes one-two in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brook Macdonald (Trek/TWR)0:02:12.98
2Neko Mulally (Trek/TWR)0:00:00.83
3Logan Binggeli (KHS/Live Strength/Isx Sports)0:00:01.25
4Austin Warren (Factory Pivot)0:00:04.61
5Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries/Lbr)0:00:05.40
6Kevin Aiello (KHS/The Industries)0:00:06.66
7George Ryan (Evilbikes One Industries)0:00:06.99
8Alejandro Ortiz0:00:07.94
9Kiran Mackinnon (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:08.30
10Brandon Blakely (Billy Goat Bikes)0:00:09.35
11Dylan Conte (Voncooper)0:00:09.76
12Art Babcock (One Ghost Industries/Fox)0:00:10.05
13Mauricio Estrada0:00:10.21
14Alex Mcandrew (Transition Madkats/Mrp/Kore)0:00:10.80
15Wiley Kaupas (Alias/Smith Optics)0:00:11.33
16Leif Lorenzen (Speed Legion/Turner Bikes)0:00:11.64
17Logan Mulally (Trek/Integrity Racing/Deity)0:00:11.84
18Kyle Grau (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:00:12.72
19Austin Hackett-Klaube (Smith Optics/Novik Gloves)0:00:12.81
20Ray Syron (Evil Vengance Tour/100%)0:00:13.50
21Cory Zell (Dirty Harrys Bike Shop)0:00:14.03
22Adam Digby (The Hub/Fly Racing)0:00:14.27
23Jubal Davis (Mojo Wheels)0:00:14.46
24Jason Memmelaar0:00:16.02
25Jordan Newth (Specialized/Truewheels/100%)0:00:16.03
26Waylon Smith (Trek/South Ridge)0:00:16.23
27Geoffrey Ayr (Trek/Mavic/Hmbp)0:00:16.37
28Ryan Burney (Schraalp!)0:00:16.88
29Steve Avery (Voncooper Nukeproof)0:00:16.90
30Christopher Mari (Speed Legion/Avalanche)0:00:17.96
31Zach Graveson (The Hub/Fly Racing)0:00:18.09
32Lucas Cowan (Intense/Troy Lee Designs)0:00:18.31
33Alex Moschitti (Mcbp/Speed Legion)0:00:18.58
34Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)0:00:19.54
35William Anderson0:00:19.65
36Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:00:19.79
37Leland O'connor0:00:19.80
38Ian Turner (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)0:00:20.63
39Timothy Price (Green Mt. Cyclery)0:00:21.89
40Brian Yannuzzi (Communitee Bikes)0:00:22.31
41Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Five Ten)0:00:22.66
42Corey Mcmahon (Odi/One Industries/The Bike)0:00:22.67
43Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:00:23.96
44Tim White (Voncooper)0:00:25.24
45Benedict Treglia (Fox Shocks/Evs/Gungho Bikes)0:00:25.60
46Nicholas D'emidio (Bcmultisport.Com)0:00:27.06
47Brendon Schweitzer (Specialized/Oliver Racing)0:00:28.08
48Chris Patton (Gt)0:00:32.01
49Quinton Spaulding (KHS)0:00:35.13
50Andrew Dean (Fix Bike Shop/Taboosh)0:00:41.98
51Travis Kelley0:01:02.78
DNSAlex Couture (Kona)
DNFJustin Brigandi (Drop/Zeroded)
DNFWalker Felip (Scotts Valley Cycle Sport)
DNFBrian Scolforo (Fastline Racing/Beacon Cycles)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean (Trek/Integrity Racing/Deity)0:02:48.71
2Alison Zimmer (Exprezo/Shine Riders Co)0:00:08.87
3Mary Elges0:00:13.52
4Elinor Wesner (Femme Fatal)0:00:21.31
5Caitlyn Franciscovich0:00:21.52
6Kathy Golebiowski (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:00:32.47
7Stephanie Sowles (Danny's Cycles)0:00:32.76
8Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:00:52.43

Junior men Cat. 1 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Harrison (Hook-It)0:02:18.96
2Luca Shaw (Specialized Usa Gravity)0:00:00.58
3Jason Schroeder (Odi/Specialized Development)0:00:03.17
4Walker Shaw (Specialized Usa Gravity)0:00:05.82
5Cole Picchiottino (Trek/South Ridge)0:00:06.18
6Isaac Allaire (Madkats/Tld/Fox)0:00:09.01
7Shane Leslie (Hook-It)0:00:09.50
8Matt Branney (Moto E Factory Racing)0:00:10.35
9Luca Cometti (Nema/Nukeproof)0:00:10.90
10Noah Fairburn (Commencal America)0:00:11.57
11Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles/Troy Lee Design)0:00:12.24
12Matthew Fitzgerald (Billy Goat Bikes)0:00:20.34
13Cole Michie0:00:24.32
14Ben Bodycoat (Team Drop)0:00:26.28
15Connor Gorman (The Bicycle Escape)0:00:29.01
16Jake Kahn (Danny's Cycles)0:00:30.97
17Nick Gray (Team Drop)0:00:47.05
DNFAidan Greenfield (Aloha/Rocky Mountain)

Men Cat. 1 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Callahan (Wheelworks/One Industries)0:02:34.08
2Dan O'connor0:00:02.85
3Jon Hanson (Mcbp/Ridetopia/Gopole)0:00:03.36
4Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Nucproof/Nema/Diety)0:00:03.55
5Chris Callahan (United Free Ride/Wheelworks)0:00:03.69
6Cameron Nyguist0:00:04.90
7Matthew Clements0:00:09.56
8Matt Halupowski (Kona/Poc Usa/Renthal)0:00:09.65
9Juan Vazquez (Mobilebici)0:00:11.04
10Richard Patty (Highland Smw Teva)0:00:14.75
11Anthony Stockwell (Fly/Smith Optics/Leatt/Animals)0:00:16.28
12Jacob Debrusk0:00:16.62
13Cody Greatbatch (Drummer Racing/Andy's Cycle)0:00:16.91
14Peter Mihalick (Speed Legion/Mcbp/Pivot Cycles)0:00:17.77
15Joshua Tidman (Green Street Racing)0:00:17.92
16Milan Geis (Terra Bike Shop)0:00:19.02
17Zachary Reed (Green Mt. Cyclery)0:00:19.51
18James Guidry (Billy Goat Bikes)0:00:19.96
19John Duffy0:00:20.60
20Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/Specialized/Tld)0:00:23.08
21Gustan Zimmerman (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)0:00:25.01
22Kevin Cockerham (Reding Racing)0:00:28.08
23Jonathan Westland (Northeast Alliance/Oneghost)0:00:29.36
24Victor Valverde (Mobilebici)0:00:29.67
25Mike Klausen0:00:34.32
26Justin Mchenry (Fastline Racing / Mcbp)0:00:41.82

Men Cat. 1 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Fred Heinly (Reding Racing)0:02:44.44
3John Riggins (Northeast Alliance)0:02:45.38
4Judson Umberger0:02:45.67
5Jack Williams (Drummer Racing/One Industries/)0:02:48.09
6Mark Ferioli0:02:50.22
7Jeremy Fahey0:02:50.30
8Tom Nieri (Pro Bikes/John Root)0:02:50.71
9Casey Coull0:02:53.16
10Fred Mudd (None)0:02:55.45
11David Custer (Trek/Royal Racing)0:02:57.26
12Travis Fields (Gravity Pirates East/Cali)0:02:57.97
13Dave Albert (J2D2 Racing/One Industries/Fox)0:03:02.36
14Eric Allocco0:03:02.99
15Dan Currier (J2D2 Racing/One Industries/Fox)0:03:05.92
16Eric Clark (Drummer Racing/One Industries)0:03:09.33
DNFAndrew Farrell

Men Cat. 1 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Nicholson (Team Jersey Homegrown)0:02:45.78
2George Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:00:06.82
3Colby Barth (Bikesport/Royal)0:00:10.25
4Michael Egeland (Wachusett Brewery)0:00:10.92
5Steve Kahn (Danny's Cycles)0:00:11.73
6Earnie Reale0:00:13.85
7Frank Petty (Union Cycles/Canfield Brothers)0:00:14.89
8Chris Kring (High Gear Racing/Santa Cruz)0:00:19.31
9Jay Rosenbaum0:00:22.59
10Chris Pound (Canfield Brothers/True Wheels)0:00:28.39
11Scott Oberg0:00:37.52
12Tony Pajakinas (Reading Racing)0:00:40.41
13Anthony Carafa (Bike Express Of Danbury)0:00:47.86
DNSFrank Endreson (Femme Fatal Racing/Mcbp/Cove)
DNSTom Haskins (Chuck's Bikes)

Junior men Cat. 2 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Summers (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)0:02:53.59
2David Kahn (Danny's Cycles)0:00:00.45
3Roberto Bonometti (Voncooper Jr.)0:00:04.39
4Andrew Wegiel (Voncooper Jr. Development)0:00:09.88
5Eric Johnson0:00:10.95
6Ben Graham0:00:13.66
7Eric Diehl (Rivers Bend Bike Shop)0:00:15.44
8Joshua Ribeiro0:00:16.49
9Tyler Puisello0:00:29.31
11Sam Busa (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)0:00:42.70
12Joshua Rogers (Grom Racing)0:01:00.77
13Jason Goldman0:01:10.82

Men Cat. 2 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rene Wonderen0:02:42.42
2Piotr Sedrowski0:00:01.48
3Josh Gilmore0:00:01.75
4Zachary Taylor (Northeast Alliance Racing)0:00:04.90
5Timothy Peifer (Bikeway)0:00:10.87
6Mason Guarino0:00:11.76
7Joe Groff0:00:13.36
8Jordan Daigle0:00:13.98
9Jason Goodine0:00:14.47
10Sam Cookson (Loco Gravity Rac Ing)0:00:14.73
11Sam Slivinski (Canfield Brothers Spank)0:00:15.18
12Johnathan Lamb0:00:16.78
13Dennis Pryor (Westchester Dog Walkers)0:00:16.99
14Euan Nyguist (Reding Racing)0:00:18.21
15Ricky Johns0:00:19.21
16Anthony Bielefeld0:00:20.02
17Jesse Morville0:00:22.34
18Sean Bicknell0:00:22.45
19Sam Cochrane0:00:23.24
20Ian Bower0:00:24.60
21John Scolforo0:00:26.98
22Ben Hibbitts (Northeast Alliance Racing/One)0:00:27.12
23Eric Mcneil0:00:28.42
24James Riley0:00:30.57
25Micahel Sciancalepore (Team Marty's)0:00:30.70
26Philip Fotopoulos0:00:31.16
27Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:32.54
28Jason Hartman (Fastline Racing/Mcbp)0:00:33.00
29Jacob Branney (Yeti Cycles/Aloha Mountain)0:00:36.60
30Jay-R Animas0:01:04.41
31William King (Ibex/Bike Troll)0:01:09.49
DNFShawny Crane

Men Ca.t 2 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Miller0:02:40.03
2Jason Fedo (Team Jersey Homegrown)0:00:07.70
3Craig Kuzia0:00:21.01
4Nathan Mead (Paradise Garage Racing)0:00:22.93
5Pawel Jasnikowski0:00:24.59
6Aubrey Zules0:00:24.63
7Jason Mace (Chuck's Bikes)0:00:25.78
8David Page0:00:26.83
9John Koch0:00:26.91
10Tomasz Skiba0:00:30.95
11Douglas Krauze0:00:34.77
12Brandon Schreiber0:00:35.72
13William Potter0:00:45.46
14Christopher Rudzik (Epr)0:00:50.57
15Juachin Canizales (Team Jersey Homegrown)0:01:07.02
16Damien Wimbush0:01:07.11
17Levi Thornton0:01:11.57
18Jason Boyko0:01:23.99
DNSFernando Pereira Mota
DNSDustin Livingston

Men Cat. 2 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Michie0:02:56.30
2Rob Digirolamo (Team Jersey Homegrown)0:00:01.64
3Phil Fragale (Verge Sport)0:00:02.30
4Jason Schmidt (Red House Bikes)0:00:03.47
5Keith Obrien (High Gear Racing)0:00:15.60
6Brian Hall0:00:17.77
7James Barthmus0:00:19.04
8Richard Nyguist0:00:22.87
9Joseph Pharoah (Flower Power Racing)0:00:25.80
10Andrew Feldman0:00:27.51
11Nelson Maldonado0:00:30.46
12John Dupont (Whatchooseit)0:00:40.85
13Cliff Mcmullan (Wachusett Racing/Gearworks)0:00:48.06
DNSCk Seiberling (Evil)

Junior men Cat. 3 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Fraser0:03:19.39
2Ryan Chiappetta0:00:00.69
3Joshua Dematos0:00:11.96
4Jullian Coy0:00:26.18
5Logan Cannan0:00:32.91
6Lexington Munoz0:00:34.65
7James Byrne0:00:40.73
8Joe Montano (Danny's Cycles)0:00:48.13
9Tyler Toomey0:00:56.24
10Jadoa Ceravolo0:01:31.24
DNSZachary Ritenour

Men Cat. 3 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Blachek0:02:57.73
2Patrick Salmon0:00:02.92
3Willy De La Cruz (Ridetopia)0:00:07.15
4David Tompkins0:00:11.52
5Tory Kirchoff0:00:13.17
6Juan Carlos Vazquez0:00:17.83
7Anthony Folk0:00:22.49
8Shaun Woerner0:00:22.96
9Luis Vasquez (Mobilebici)0:01:15.11

Men Cat. 3 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Mahan0:03:24.45
2Ryan Lees0:00:00.03
3Paul Vnuczenski (Friendly Firewood Of The Hudso)0:00:07.41
4Joey Nadelen (One Industries/661/Nadelen Ima)0:00:27.31

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Kahn (Danny's Cycles)0:06:17.76
DNSChase Willie (Smith Optics/Mrp/Sdg)

Women Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Cowell (Femme Fatal)0:03:39.04
2Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing/One Industries)0:00:34.78
3Elixandria Porru (Mobilebici)0:01:19.64

Women Cat. 2/3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Fields (Femme Fatale Racing)0:04:07.50
2Alyssa Gough (Flower Power Racing)0:00:37.03
3Lindsey Geary (1 - Cat3)0:00:54.42
4Amer Katzoff (1 - Cat2)0:01:17.58
5Christina Berry (Crash)0:01:53.54
DNFErika Cohen (Canfield Brothers)

