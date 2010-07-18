Trending

West, Emmett race to US Super D national championships

,

Mid-course uphill tests legs

Giant Bikes' Kelli Emmett takes the women's super D victory.

Giant Bikes' Kelli Emmett takes the women's super D victory.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Mike West of Maverick Bikes lives up to his super D reputation with a National Championship victory over a very competitive field.

Mike West of Maverick Bikes lives up to his super D reputation with a National Championship victory over a very competitive field.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Mike West (Maverick) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) won the elite Super D US national championships on Sunday morning at Sol Vista resort in Granby, Colorado.

Racers started with a lengthy run to their bikes and then began a descent that featured in last year's cross country course, but was omitted from this year's. A long uphill broke up the descending, testing the legs and spirits of many.

West, who has finished second four times at nationals but never previously won, was seen sliding his way around turns as he approached the finish on a flat rear tire, on which he'd done the second half of the run. Kevin Soller (Summit Velo) followed soon after in second place and Mitchell Hoke (Tokyo Joes) was third.

"I'm excited. I've been doing this forever and ever," said West. "I've had so much bad luck (in the past)."

West made it into the singletrack descent in the top five and picked a few people off as he raced through the trees. He caught his final man, Chad Cheeney (Duragno Devo) on the climb mid-course.

"Passing was tough and you had to get a good start. I got a good shot and followed Cheeney and then I got around him going into the uphill and gave it all I had," said West. "I went from there and got a gap. I didn't look back ever and was surprised by the gap I got."

He was also surprised to find his tire going flat. "I was like 'oh no, not again!', but I kept on pinning it," said West. "My tail was flying all over. I almost felt like I was sliding around in circles." Nonetheless, he held on for the win.

Soller finished second, ahead of Hoke in third. "I got a pretty good start, maybe in 10th," said Hoke. "I picked some people off in the woods and then several more on the climb in the middle. I haven't done a super D like that in four years, but I know the trails pretty well."

Emmett drops everyone en route to victory

Kelli Emmett (Giant) dusted her competition, finishing far ahead of everyone else. The Giant rider collected her second Super D national championship. Behind her, Krista Park finished second despite an asthma attack mid-race, and Allison Mann (Rock n Road) was third. Last year's winner Elke Bruksaert finished in the top five.

"I'm psyched. I haven't won a Super D national championship in a long time," said Emmett, before describing her race.

"The climb separated us pretty well this year. I was able to get around and away there and make up time, which was my strategy," said Emmett. "The start wasn't too crazy, but it was a long run. I had my rubber shoes on today, but they didn't help me much, I'm not much of a runner."

Park (Incycle/Cannondale) got to the singletrack first, but she crashed and was passed by Bruksaert on the wooded part of the downhill.

Emmett came by everyone on the climb, leaving the others to fight for second in her wake. Park hung on for second despite suffering severe asthma symptoms on the way down.

Gasping for breath at the finish and barely able to speak, she said, "I pulled out of the cross country yesterday with an asthma attack. I'm usually ok at altitude, so that's no excuse for me. Something else must have triggered it."

Bruksaert, who retired from a pro career after the 2001 World Championships in Vail, Colorado, said she wasn't surprised to loose ground on the uphill portions. "I got shelled at the climb, which is to be expected. As soon as the climbing started, these guys came flying by me. It was followed by a long flat. I don't have the fitness to do that," said last year's winner.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike West (Maverick)0:09:52
2Kevin Soller (Summit Velo)0:00:01
2Zachariah White (Singletrack.com)0:00:35
4Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes)0:00:07
5Gregory Carpenter (3D racing)0:00:14
6Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)0:00:19
7Jon Vivolo (yardbird racing)0:00:21
8Carl Decker0:00:23
9Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:00:25
10Ross Schnell (Trek/CrankBros/SRAM/Oakley)0:00:26
11Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)0:00:28
12Spencer Powlison (Mafia Racing)0:00:37
13Sam Benedict (Specialized)0:00:39
14Nate Byrom (Northstar / Giant)0:00:41
15Ethan Gilmour (Giant Factory Team)0:00:43
16Myles Rockwell0:00:50
17Cory Rimmer0:00:54
18Spencer Paxson (Team S&M Young Guns)0:00:56
19Nick Truitt (PCL Construction/Yeti Cycles)0:00:58
20Nick Van Dine (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:01:00
21Aaron Bradford (Specialized/OnSite Ultrasound)0:01:05
22Naish Ulmer (KHS / Spy Optics / Dark Timbers / Rollic)0:01:06
23Will Patterson (Whole Athlete)0:01:08
24Nathaniel Hills0:01:09
25Todd Olsen (Olsen Racing Standard Process)0:01:11
26Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank)0:01:14
27Patrick Means (Team S&M Young Guns)0:01:18
28Jon Wilson (Northstar/Giant)0:01:22
29Matthew Green (Northeast Roadmasters)0:01:24
30Alexander Grant0:01:26
31Tristan Uhl (Southern Elite)0:01:33
32Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)0:01:38
33Jimmy Kight0:01:43
34Adam LaRochelle0:01:49
35Richard Schoenfelder (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports)0:01:58
36Tyson Kaman0:02:37
37Nathan Brown0:02:38
38Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels)0:02:46
39Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory Team)0:03:38
40Thomas Sampson (Cannondale)0:03:49
41Peter Ostroski0:03:57
DNSRoss Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
DNFJack Hinkens (Trek Co-op)
DNFJordan Lopez (Northstar-at-Tahoe/Giant Bicycles)
DNFTodd Wells (Specialized)
DNFTroy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
DNFDante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Canfield Brothers/Hayes)

Open men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seth Kemp0:10:18
2Casey Williams0:00:07
3Christopher Ravina (WTB)0:00:11
4Mason Bond0:00:13
5Max Houtzager (Whole Athlete)0:00:34
6Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete)0:00:35
7Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO)0:00:45
8Cody Phillips0:01:01
9Sepp Kuss0:01:04
10Joseph Yoham (Whole Athlete)0:01:07
11Ryan Geiger (Schwalbe / Energy by Science)0:01:09
12Tony Smith (Whole Athlete)0:01:11
13Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:01:16
14Jake Richards0:01:20
15Nik Dommen0:01:26
16Matthew Phillips0:01:42
17William Curtis (Whole Athlete)0:01:43
18Conner Smith (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:01:49
19Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:02:04
20Bobby Zidek (Whole Athlete)0:02:05
21Colby Pastore (Whole Athlete)0:02:06
22Adam Degemann (Grand Sports)0:02:11
23Myles Beach (EXPO Racing)0:02:16
24Luke Allen0:02:18
25Hank Stowers (Durango Devo)0:02:30
26Dakota Pittman0:02:31
27Andy Prunty (Mesa Cycles)0:02:35
28Kai Rogers (Steamboat Gravity Team)0:02:36
29Christopher Vallindras0:02:37
30Larsson Johnson (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:02:38
31Justin Noel (SMBA)0:02:44
32Bryce Semonian0:02:44
33Ian Stowe0:02:59
34Evan Weinman (SSWSC/Moots)0:03:40
36Keenan DesPlanques (Durango DEVO)0:04:11
37Mitch Davis0:04:16
38Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)0:04:49
39Anders Johnson (Autoliv)0:05:23
DNFEliel Anttila
DNFJack Ellmer
DNFRoss Ellwood
DNFW. Grant Ellwood
DNFElliott Saslow
DNFJames Shahan
DNFCameron Williams
DNFChase Willie
DNFJack Dean (Apple)

Open men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Thibodeau (SERT/Sho-Air)0:10:34
2Lars Ellefson0:00:10
3Evan Ames (Santa Cruz Bikes)0:00:11
4Derek Brinkerhoff0:00:58
5Taylor Reed (Reed Cycle)0:00:59
6Alexander Bamberger (Swanson Racing)0:01:25
7Kevin Swanson0:01:31
8Sam Chovan0:02:03
9Ned Kajko (Steamboat Gravity Team / Hayes Bike Group)0:02:28
10Kacey Campbell (Jett Development)0:02:38
11Aaron Barr0:02:52
DNFAntonio Baca
DNFCody Cox
DNFTravis Labarge

Open men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1DeJay Birtch (Niner/Ergon/NoTubes)0:10:27
3Douglas Schuler0:10:36
4Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS)0:10:48
5Cashion Smith (WAVi Brain Health)0:11:04
6Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures / Industry 9)0:11:29
7Scott Hornick (Ya Yas)0:11:46
8Josh Rhea0:11:53
9Chad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)0:12:03
10Geoff Graham (Mafia Racing)0:12:04
11Brian Hertzberg (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)0:12:45
12Joe Pirelli0:13:13
13Travis Fahrney (Jett)0:13:21
14Mike Crapsey0:15:03
DNFScott Leland (Velo Reno)
DNFPatrick McDonnell (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
DNFDavid Slovick

Open men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team)0:09:56
2Chuck Ross (SERT/Sho-Air)0:00:10
3Scott Hackett0:01:20
4Chris Bentley (MtnSideBikes.com Fox FSA Michelin)0:01:46
5Craig Skinner (GoRide.com)0:02:30
DNFCraig Anderson
DNFGary Bischoff
DNFRobert Garcia
DNFJay Gleason
DNFDon Jackson
DNFMichael Pastore
DNFWade Wilderman (Team Totally Wired)
DNFDouglas Hudson

Open men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Grove (Absolute Bikes Team)0:11:29
2Mark Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:00:59
3Luther Barden (Bike Stop Pro Team)0:02:01
4Gary Fraser0:02:37
5David Strouse0:03:09
6Gil Goodrich0:03:26
7Woody Harris0:07:30
DNFWade Allmon
DNFScott Lideen
DNFJeff Townsend
DNFJames Van Manen

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)0:11:23
2Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle.com)0:00:15
3Allison Mann0:00:48
4Elke Brutsaert (Durango Devo)0:01:14
5Julie Olsen (Standard Process)0:01:16
6Deidre York (Velobum.com)0:01:21
7Danae York (Mafia Racing)0:01:39
8Addie Stewart (Go-Ride / Hayes / Harlot Wear / Maxxis)0:01:53
9Lynn Bush0:01:57
10Heather Szabo (Tokyo Joes)0:01:58
11Lianna Miller (Mafia Racing)0:02:21
12Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes)0:02:29
13Kimber Gabryszak (Velo Bella)0:04:21
DNFSage Wilderman (Team Totally Wired)
DNFLindsey Richter (Specialized All Ride)

Open women 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaylee blevins0:13:25
2Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete)0:00:02
3Ksenia Lepikhina0:00:23
4Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete)0:00:26
5Kelsey Anderson0:00:33
6Elizabeth Shull (EXPO Racing)0:01:22
7Elyse Massone (Get Out!)0:01:23
8Avra Saslow0:02:52
9Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:03:29
DNFRachael Dye

Open women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philicia Marion (Carpe Diem Racing)0:13:50
2Amanda Ryan (Wolverine Sports Club)0:00:15
DNFBrittany Jackson

Open women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Pastore0:12:42
2Michelle Monroe0:00:57
3Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Ecologics)0:01:04
4April Graham (Mafia Racing)0:01:06
5Christin McCurdy (White Pine Touring)0:02:10
DNFAmber Broch
DNFSoraya Khalje

Open women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12 / Whole Athlete)0:12:57
2SyRae Weikle0:00:56
3Ann Davis0:03:31
DNFKaren Rishel (Velo Bella)

