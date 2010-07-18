Image 1 of 2 Giant Bikes' Kelli Emmett takes the women's super D victory. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 2 of 2 Mike West of Maverick Bikes lives up to his super D reputation with a National Championship victory over a very competitive field. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Mike West (Maverick) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) won the elite Super D US national championships on Sunday morning at Sol Vista resort in Granby, Colorado.

Racers started with a lengthy run to their bikes and then began a descent that featured in last year's cross country course, but was omitted from this year's. A long uphill broke up the descending, testing the legs and spirits of many.

West, who has finished second four times at nationals but never previously won, was seen sliding his way around turns as he approached the finish on a flat rear tire, on which he'd done the second half of the run. Kevin Soller (Summit Velo) followed soon after in second place and Mitchell Hoke (Tokyo Joes) was third.

"I'm excited. I've been doing this forever and ever," said West. "I've had so much bad luck (in the past)."

West made it into the singletrack descent in the top five and picked a few people off as he raced through the trees. He caught his final man, Chad Cheeney (Duragno Devo) on the climb mid-course.

"Passing was tough and you had to get a good start. I got a good shot and followed Cheeney and then I got around him going into the uphill and gave it all I had," said West. "I went from there and got a gap. I didn't look back ever and was surprised by the gap I got."

He was also surprised to find his tire going flat. "I was like 'oh no, not again!', but I kept on pinning it," said West. "My tail was flying all over. I almost felt like I was sliding around in circles." Nonetheless, he held on for the win.

Soller finished second, ahead of Hoke in third. "I got a pretty good start, maybe in 10th," said Hoke. "I picked some people off in the woods and then several more on the climb in the middle. I haven't done a super D like that in four years, but I know the trails pretty well."

Emmett drops everyone en route to victory

Kelli Emmett (Giant) dusted her competition, finishing far ahead of everyone else. The Giant rider collected her second Super D national championship. Behind her, Krista Park finished second despite an asthma attack mid-race, and Allison Mann (Rock n Road) was third. Last year's winner Elke Bruksaert finished in the top five.

"I'm psyched. I haven't won a Super D national championship in a long time," said Emmett, before describing her race.

"The climb separated us pretty well this year. I was able to get around and away there and make up time, which was my strategy," said Emmett. "The start wasn't too crazy, but it was a long run. I had my rubber shoes on today, but they didn't help me much, I'm not much of a runner."

Park (Incycle/Cannondale) got to the singletrack first, but she crashed and was passed by Bruksaert on the wooded part of the downhill.

Emmett came by everyone on the climb, leaving the others to fight for second in her wake. Park hung on for second despite suffering severe asthma symptoms on the way down.

Gasping for breath at the finish and barely able to speak, she said, "I pulled out of the cross country yesterday with an asthma attack. I'm usually ok at altitude, so that's no excuse for me. Something else must have triggered it."

Bruksaert, who retired from a pro career after the 2001 World Championships in Vail, Colorado, said she wasn't surprised to loose ground on the uphill portions. "I got shelled at the climb, which is to be expected. As soon as the climbing started, these guys came flying by me. It was followed by a long flat. I don't have the fitness to do that," said last year's winner.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike West (Maverick) 0:09:52 2 Kevin Soller (Summit Velo) 0:00:01 2 Zachariah White (Singletrack.com) 0:00:35 4 Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes) 0:00:07 5 Gregory Carpenter (3D racing) 0:00:14 6 Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon) 0:00:19 7 Jon Vivolo (yardbird racing) 0:00:21 8 Carl Decker 0:00:23 9 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:00:25 10 Ross Schnell (Trek/CrankBros/SRAM/Oakley) 0:00:26 11 Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing) 0:00:28 12 Spencer Powlison (Mafia Racing) 0:00:37 13 Sam Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:39 14 Nate Byrom (Northstar / Giant) 0:00:41 15 Ethan Gilmour (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:43 16 Myles Rockwell 0:00:50 17 Cory Rimmer 0:00:54 18 Spencer Paxson (Team S&M Young Guns) 0:00:56 19 Nick Truitt (PCL Construction/Yeti Cycles) 0:00:58 20 Nick Van Dine (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:01:00 21 Aaron Bradford (Specialized/OnSite Ultrasound) 0:01:05 22 Naish Ulmer (KHS / Spy Optics / Dark Timbers / Rollic) 0:01:06 23 Will Patterson (Whole Athlete) 0:01:08 24 Nathaniel Hills 0:01:09 25 Todd Olsen (Olsen Racing Standard Process) 0:01:11 26 Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank) 0:01:14 27 Patrick Means (Team S&M Young Guns) 0:01:18 28 Jon Wilson (Northstar/Giant) 0:01:22 29 Matthew Green (Northeast Roadmasters) 0:01:24 30 Alexander Grant 0:01:26 31 Tristan Uhl (Southern Elite) 0:01:33 32 Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat) 0:01:38 33 Jimmy Kight 0:01:43 34 Adam LaRochelle 0:01:49 35 Richard Schoenfelder (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports) 0:01:58 36 Tyson Kaman 0:02:37 37 Nathan Brown 0:02:38 38 Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels) 0:02:46 39 Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory Team) 0:03:38 40 Thomas Sampson (Cannondale) 0:03:49 41 Peter Ostroski 0:03:57 DNS Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team) DNF Jack Hinkens (Trek Co-op) DNF Jordan Lopez (Northstar-at-Tahoe/Giant Bicycles) DNF Todd Wells (Specialized) DNF Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) DNF Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Canfield Brothers/Hayes)

Open men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Seth Kemp 0:10:18 2 Casey Williams 0:00:07 3 Christopher Ravina (WTB) 0:00:11 4 Mason Bond 0:00:13 5 Max Houtzager (Whole Athlete) 0:00:34 6 Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete) 0:00:35 7 Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO) 0:00:45 8 Cody Phillips 0:01:01 9 Sepp Kuss 0:01:04 10 Joseph Yoham (Whole Athlete) 0:01:07 11 Ryan Geiger (Schwalbe / Energy by Science) 0:01:09 12 Tony Smith (Whole Athlete) 0:01:11 13 Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac) 0:01:16 14 Jake Richards 0:01:20 15 Nik Dommen 0:01:26 16 Matthew Phillips 0:01:42 17 William Curtis (Whole Athlete) 0:01:43 18 Conner Smith (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:01:49 19 Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:02:04 20 Bobby Zidek (Whole Athlete) 0:02:05 21 Colby Pastore (Whole Athlete) 0:02:06 22 Adam Degemann (Grand Sports) 0:02:11 23 Myles Beach (EXPO Racing) 0:02:16 24 Luke Allen 0:02:18 25 Hank Stowers (Durango Devo) 0:02:30 26 Dakota Pittman 0:02:31 27 Andy Prunty (Mesa Cycles) 0:02:35 28 Kai Rogers (Steamboat Gravity Team) 0:02:36 29 Christopher Vallindras 0:02:37 30 Larsson Johnson (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:02:38 31 Justin Noel (SMBA) 0:02:44 32 Bryce Semonian 0:02:44 33 Ian Stowe 0:02:59 34 Evan Weinman (SSWSC/Moots) 0:03:40 36 Keenan DesPlanques (Durango DEVO) 0:04:11 37 Mitch Davis 0:04:16 38 Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles) 0:04:49 39 Anders Johnson (Autoliv) 0:05:23 DNF Eliel Anttila DNF Jack Ellmer DNF Ross Ellwood DNF W. Grant Ellwood DNF Elliott Saslow DNF James Shahan DNF Cameron Williams DNF Chase Willie DNF Jack Dean (Apple)

Open men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Thibodeau (SERT/Sho-Air) 0:10:34 2 Lars Ellefson 0:00:10 3 Evan Ames (Santa Cruz Bikes) 0:00:11 4 Derek Brinkerhoff 0:00:58 5 Taylor Reed (Reed Cycle) 0:00:59 6 Alexander Bamberger (Swanson Racing) 0:01:25 7 Kevin Swanson 0:01:31 8 Sam Chovan 0:02:03 9 Ned Kajko (Steamboat Gravity Team / Hayes Bike Group) 0:02:28 10 Kacey Campbell (Jett Development) 0:02:38 11 Aaron Barr 0:02:52 DNF Antonio Baca DNF Cody Cox DNF Travis Labarge

Open men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 DeJay Birtch (Niner/Ergon/NoTubes) 0:10:27 3 Douglas Schuler 0:10:36 4 Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS) 0:10:48 5 Cashion Smith (WAVi Brain Health) 0:11:04 6 Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures / Industry 9) 0:11:29 7 Scott Hornick (Ya Yas) 0:11:46 8 Josh Rhea 0:11:53 9 Chad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling) 0:12:03 10 Geoff Graham (Mafia Racing) 0:12:04 11 Brian Hertzberg (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling) 0:12:45 12 Joe Pirelli 0:13:13 13 Travis Fahrney (Jett) 0:13:21 14 Mike Crapsey 0:15:03 DNF Scott Leland (Velo Reno) DNF Patrick McDonnell (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels) DNF David Slovick

Open men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team) 0:09:56 2 Chuck Ross (SERT/Sho-Air) 0:00:10 3 Scott Hackett 0:01:20 4 Chris Bentley (MtnSideBikes.com Fox FSA Michelin) 0:01:46 5 Craig Skinner (GoRide.com) 0:02:30 DNF Craig Anderson DNF Gary Bischoff DNF Robert Garcia DNF Jay Gleason DNF Don Jackson DNF Michael Pastore DNF Wade Wilderman (Team Totally Wired) DNF Douglas Hudson

Open men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Grove (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:11:29 2 Mark Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:00:59 3 Luther Barden (Bike Stop Pro Team) 0:02:01 4 Gary Fraser 0:02:37 5 David Strouse 0:03:09 6 Gil Goodrich 0:03:26 7 Woody Harris 0:07:30 DNF Wade Allmon DNF Scott Lideen DNF Jeff Townsend DNF James Van Manen

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:11:23 2 Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle.com) 0:00:15 3 Allison Mann 0:00:48 4 Elke Brutsaert (Durango Devo) 0:01:14 5 Julie Olsen (Standard Process) 0:01:16 6 Deidre York (Velobum.com) 0:01:21 7 Danae York (Mafia Racing) 0:01:39 8 Addie Stewart (Go-Ride / Hayes / Harlot Wear / Maxxis) 0:01:53 9 Lynn Bush 0:01:57 10 Heather Szabo (Tokyo Joes) 0:01:58 11 Lianna Miller (Mafia Racing) 0:02:21 12 Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes) 0:02:29 13 Kimber Gabryszak (Velo Bella) 0:04:21 DNF Sage Wilderman (Team Totally Wired) DNF Lindsey Richter (Specialized All Ride)

Open women 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaylee blevins 0:13:25 2 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete) 0:00:02 3 Ksenia Lepikhina 0:00:23 4 Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete) 0:00:26 5 Kelsey Anderson 0:00:33 6 Elizabeth Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:01:22 7 Elyse Massone (Get Out!) 0:01:23 8 Avra Saslow 0:02:52 9 Emily Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:03:29 DNF Rachael Dye

Open women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philicia Marion (Carpe Diem Racing) 0:13:50 2 Amanda Ryan (Wolverine Sports Club) 0:00:15 DNF Brittany Jackson

Open women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Pastore 0:12:42 2 Michelle Monroe 0:00:57 3 Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling p/b BVM Ecologics) 0:01:04 4 April Graham (Mafia Racing) 0:01:06 5 Christin McCurdy (White Pine Touring) 0:02:10 DNF Amber Broch DNF Soraya Khalje