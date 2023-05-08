Unbound Gravel past winners 2023
Champions for men and women 2006-2022
|Year
|Rider Name
|2022
|Ivar Slik
|2021
|Ian Boswell
|2020
|Race cancelled
|2019
|Colin Strickland
|2018
|Ted King
|2017
|Mat Stephens
|2016
|Ted King
|2015
|Yuri Hauswald
|2014
|Brian Jensen
|2013
|Dan Hughes
|2012
|Dan Hughes
|2011
|Dan Hughes
|2010
|Corey Godfrey
|2009
|Michael Marchand
|2008
|Cameron Chambers
|2007
|Steve Guetzelman
|2006
|Dan Hughes
|Year
|Rider Name
|Header Cell - Column 2
|2022
|Sofia Gomez Villafane
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Lauren De Crescenzo
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Race Cancelled
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|2019
|Amity Rockwell
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|2018
|Kaitlin Keough
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|2017
|Alison Tetrick
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|2016
|Amanda Nauman
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|2015
|Amanda Nauman
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|2014
|Rebecca Rusch
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|2013
|Rebecca Rusch
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|2012
|Rebecca Rusch
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|2011
|Betsy Shogren
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|2010
|Emily Brock
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|2009
|N/A
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|2008
|Kristen High
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|2007
|Leslie Hiemenz
|Row 15 - Cell 2
