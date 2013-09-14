Kalentieva wins the elite women's cross country at Hafjell World Cup
Zakelj celebrates overall standings victory
Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) won the eighth cross country World Cup of her career in Hafjell, Norway on Saturday. Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) narrowly beat Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) for the second spot while Lea Davison (Specialized) put in a top five finish for fourth and home crowd favorite Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) was fifth.
"It's unbelievable," said Kalentieva after winning. "This year I had a lot of bad luck. I was fourth in the Worlds, like at the Olympics. I know this feeling from earlier, when I won many times in the World Cup and Worlds. I'm so happy."
"I knew that in this race, I'd have to be at the front in the beginning. It was so fast and today I did it - I was near the front. When I was in third and fourth, I was thinking, today I can win, so I tried and gave everything."
The short 4.1-kilometre course proved to be very tough, with many riders underestimating the constant climbing and rough, rocky descents. Four riders went to the front on the first lap of the six lap women's race, and attrition gradually whittled their numbers down. Kalentieva was joined at the front by round one winner Lechner, world champion Bresset and Davison.
Behind, local favourite Dahle Flesjaa rode her own pace for the entire race to stay in fifth, while the lead was constantly shuffled at the front.
Davison was the first to get dropped, on lap three, while Kalentieva, Lechner and Bresset took turns pushing each other. Lechner made a strong attack with a lap and a half to go, dropping Bresset for good, but Kalentieva clawed her way back up and then broke clear on the one of the final climbs, to solo in by 20 seconds ahead of Lechner.
The race came down to the last lap. With one and a half laps to go, Bresset made her attack and distanced Lechner and Kalentieva while Davison chased alone in fourth. However, after a flat tire, Bresset was reeled back in and passed. She was not near a tech zone and lost substantial time on her way to getting a wheel change, dropping back to fourth.
The French woman put in an impressive comeback to catch and pass Davison. She also caught up to Lechner on the final lap, but the Italian held her off.
Kalentieva, alone at the front after Bresset's flat, had plenty of time to celebrate her win while Lechner held off the chase from Bresset.
Behind, Zakelj rode back in eighth place for the first half of the race before starting to move forward to eventually finish sixth, cementing her overall World Cup title, and becoming the first Slovenian to win both an individual World Cup (rounds two and three), as well as an overall title. Lechner's second place moved her into second overall from fourth, leapfrogging Katerina Nash (Luna), who dropped from second to third.
"It's so amazing. I never expected it at the beginning of this season," said the new World Cup champion Zakelj. "I never expected before this season that something this awesome would happen to me. This race was so tough - the toughest in my whole career. I felt a lot of pressure and wanted to keep focused. What I achieved is so important and simply amazing, I haven't been able to think about it yet."
"All the pressure that I felt (made the race hard) and the conditions were not perfect for me. I like it more warm and more sunny, but the conditions were the same for everybody. And I think it was normal that the other girls to be at the front that were not so strong at the beginning of the season, because it is very tough to keep so high every race,. This day I still managed to be very close to the podium and I am very happy about it."
"I hope I will continue to do races like that in my future. I am still young, and I have many opportunities in front of me, I am looking forward to next season," said Zakelj.
Race note
Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) sat out the race after injuring herself in a crash during training at the world championships two weeks ago. She has since undergone surgery on her shoulder.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|1:25:34
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:20
|3
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|0:00:22
|4
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:00:54
|5
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:17
|6
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:23
|8
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:17
|9
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:04:46
|10
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:05:15
|11
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:41
|12
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team
|0:05:56
|13
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:06:07
|14
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:06:47
|15
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:07:01
|16
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:07:03
|17
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:13
|18
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:07:58
|19
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:08:48
|20
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:24
|21
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:09:56
|22
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:10:17
|23
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:10:33
|24
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:10:36
|25
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:10:44
|26
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:10:49
|27
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|0:11:00
|28
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|0:11:08
|29
|Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor) Team Giant/United Bakeries
|0:11:13
|30
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:12:05
|31
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|0:12:33
|32
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:13:12
|33
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:13:20
|34
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:14:06
|35
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:14:38
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-1lap
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|-1lap
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|-1lap
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|-4laps
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|DNF
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|DNF
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|DNF
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|DNS
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|DNS
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|52
|3
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|50
|4
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|48
|5
|Giant Pro XC Team
|45
|6
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|32
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|30
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|28
|9
|Unior Tools Team
|26
|10
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|22
|11
|Wheeler - iXS Team
|19
|12
|Scott-3Roxracing
|13
|13
|Toka Print MTB Team
|9
|14
|Team Protek
|3
|15
|Team Giant/United Bakeries
|2
|16
|Calcit Bike Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1080
|pts
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|960
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|955
|4
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|890
|5
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|680
|6
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi)
|606
|7
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|605
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|600
|9
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|589
|10
|Lea Davison (USA)
|582
|11
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|578
|12
|Emily Batty (Can)
|485
|13
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|482
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|450
|15
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|434
|16
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|394
|17
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|386
|18
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|350
|19
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|344
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|323
|21
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|316
|22
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|311
|23
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|286
|24
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|264
|25
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|250
|26
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
|244
|27
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|242
|28
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|242
|29
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|232
|30
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|226
|31
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|222
|32
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|220
|33
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|194
|34
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|168
|35
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra)
|164
|36
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|155
|37
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|153
|38
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|150
|39
|Annie Last (GBr)
|141
|40
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|135
|41
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|130
|42
|Erin Huck (USA)
|130
|43
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|126
|44
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|123
|45
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|119
|46
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|118
|47
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|117
|48
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|117
|49
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|116
|50
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|108
|51
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|107
|52
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|104
|53
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|88
|54
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|86
|55
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|80
|56
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|79
|57
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|79
|58
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|79
|59
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|74
|60
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|74
|61
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|73
|62
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|70
|63
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|70
|64
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|64
|65
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|57
|66
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|56
|67
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|52
|68
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|50
|69
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)
|49
|70
|Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor)
|48
|71
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|48
|72
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|48
|73
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|46
|74
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|45
|75
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|44
|76
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|44
|77
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|42
|78
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|41
|79
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|40
|80
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|39
|81
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|38
|82
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA)
|36
|83
|Annick Chretien (Can)
|34
|84
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|34
|85
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|32
|86
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|32
|87
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|32
|88
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|30
|89
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|29
|90
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|28
|91
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|28
|92
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|26
|93
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|94
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|95
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
|96
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|97
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|98
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|99
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|360
|pts
|2
|Giant Pro XC Team
|330
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|330
|4
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|227
|5
|Unior Tools Team
|196
|6
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|192
|7
|Specialized Racing XC
|153
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|126
|9
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|117
|10
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|116
|11
|Wheeler - iXS Team
|98
|12
|BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|94
|13
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|59
|14
|Calcit Bike Team
|56
|15
|Scott-3Roxracing
|37
|16
|Fischer-BMC
|33
|17
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|31
|18
|Team Protek
|28
|19
|Toka Print MTB Team
|23
|20
|Isd MTB Team
|8
|21
|Team Giant/United Bakeries
|2
|22
|4F Racing Team
|1
