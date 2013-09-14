Image 1 of 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Multivan Merida) with Norwegian family and friends who came out to support her. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 19 Elite women's cross country podium at the Hafjell World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 19 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) wins the elite women's cross country World Cup in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 19 Hanna Klein, Nadine Rieder (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 19 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 19 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 19 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) and Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 19 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 19 Tanja Zakelj fan club (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 19 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 19 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 19 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 19 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 19 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 19 Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC) and Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 19 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) celebrates winning the overall World Cup standings. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 19 Elite women's cross country World Cup podium in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 19 Elite women's final World Cup overall cross country podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) won the eighth cross country World Cup of her career in Hafjell, Norway on Saturday. Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) narrowly beat Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) for the second spot while Lea Davison (Specialized) put in a top five finish for fourth and home crowd favorite Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) was fifth.

"It's unbelievable," said Kalentieva after winning. "This year I had a lot of bad luck. I was fourth in the Worlds, like at the Olympics. I know this feeling from earlier, when I won many times in the World Cup and Worlds. I'm so happy."

"I knew that in this race, I'd have to be at the front in the beginning. It was so fast and today I did it - I was near the front. When I was in third and fourth, I was thinking, today I can win, so I tried and gave everything."

The short 4.1-kilometre course proved to be very tough, with many riders underestimating the constant climbing and rough, rocky descents. Four riders went to the front on the first lap of the six lap women's race, and attrition gradually whittled their numbers down. Kalentieva was joined at the front by round one winner Lechner, world champion Bresset and Davison.

Behind, local favourite Dahle Flesjaa rode her own pace for the entire race to stay in fifth, while the lead was constantly shuffled at the front.

Davison was the first to get dropped, on lap three, while Kalentieva, Lechner and Bresset took turns pushing each other. Lechner made a strong attack with a lap and a half to go, dropping Bresset for good, but Kalentieva clawed her way back up and then broke clear on the one of the final climbs, to solo in by 20 seconds ahead of Lechner.

The race came down to the last lap. With one and a half laps to go, Bresset made her attack and distanced Lechner and Kalentieva while Davison chased alone in fourth. However, after a flat tire, Bresset was reeled back in and passed. She was not near a tech zone and lost substantial time on her way to getting a wheel change, dropping back to fourth.

The French woman put in an impressive comeback to catch and pass Davison. She also caught up to Lechner on the final lap, but the Italian held her off.

Kalentieva, alone at the front after Bresset's flat, had plenty of time to celebrate her win while Lechner held off the chase from Bresset.

Behind, Zakelj rode back in eighth place for the first half of the race before starting to move forward to eventually finish sixth, cementing her overall World Cup title, and becoming the first Slovenian to win both an individual World Cup (rounds two and three), as well as an overall title. Lechner's second place moved her into second overall from fourth, leapfrogging Katerina Nash (Luna), who dropped from second to third.

"It's so amazing. I never expected it at the beginning of this season," said the new World Cup champion Zakelj. "I never expected before this season that something this awesome would happen to me. This race was so tough - the toughest in my whole career. I felt a lot of pressure and wanted to keep focused. What I achieved is so important and simply amazing, I haven't been able to think about it yet."

"All the pressure that I felt (made the race hard) and the conditions were not perfect for me. I like it more warm and more sunny, but the conditions were the same for everybody. And I think it was normal that the other girls to be at the front that were not so strong at the beginning of the season, because it is very tough to keep so high every race,. This day I still managed to be very close to the podium and I am very happy about it."

"I hope I will continue to do races like that in my future. I am still young, and I have many opportunities in front of me, I am looking forward to next season," said Zakelj.

Race note

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) sat out the race after injuring herself in a crash during training at the world championships two weeks ago. She has since undergone surgery on her shoulder.

Full Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 1:25:34 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:00:20 3 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:00:22 4 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:00:54 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:17 6 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:02:48 7 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:03:23 8 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:17 9 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:04:46 10 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:05:15 11 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:05:41 12 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - iXS Team 0:05:56 13 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:06:07 14 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:06:47 15 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:07:01 16 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:07:03 17 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:13 18 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:07:58 19 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:08:48 20 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:09:24 21 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:09:56 22 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:10:17 23 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:10:33 24 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:10:36 25 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:10:44 26 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:10:49 27 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 0:11:00 28 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 0:11:08 29 Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor) Team Giant/United Bakeries 0:11:13 30 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:12:05 31 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 0:12:33 32 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:13:12 33 Lee Craigie (GBr) 0:13:20 34 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:14:06 35 Erin Huck (USA) 0:14:38 -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) -1lap Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) -1lap Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) -1lap Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -2laps Cindy Montambault (Can) -4laps Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) DNF Oksana Rybakova (Rus) DNF Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team DNF Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC DNS Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC DNS Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 55 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 52 3 Team Colnago Sudtirol 50 4 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 48 5 Giant Pro XC Team 45 6 BH - SR Suntour - KMC 32 7 Specialized Racing XC 30 8 Multivan Merida Biking Team 28 9 Unior Tools Team 26 10 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 22 11 Wheeler - iXS Team 19 12 Scott-3Roxracing 13 13 Toka Print MTB Team 9 14 Team Protek 3 15 Team Giant/United Bakeries 2 16 Calcit Bike Team 1

Elite women cross country World Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) 1080 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) 960 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) 955 4 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 890 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 680 6 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) 606 7 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 605 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 600 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 589 10 Lea Davison (USA) 582 11 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 578 12 Emily Batty (Can) 485 13 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 482 14 Esther Süss (Swi) 450 15 Julie Bresset (Fra) 434 16 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 394 17 Georgia Gould (USA) 386 18 Annika Langvad (Den) 350 19 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) 344 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) 323 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) 316 22 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 311 23 Hanna Klein (Ger) 286 24 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 264 25 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 250 26 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) 244 27 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) 242 28 Githa Michiels (Bel) 242 29 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 232 30 Lene Byberg (Nor) 226 31 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 222 32 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 220 33 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 194 34 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 168 35 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) 164 36 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 155 37 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 153 38 Marianne Vos (Ned) 150 39 Annie Last (GBr) 141 40 Judy Freeman (USA) 135 41 Amanda Sin (Can) 130 42 Erin Huck (USA) 130 43 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 126 44 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 123 45 Lee Craigie (GBr) 119 46 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 118 47 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 117 48 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 117 49 Kate Fluker (NZl) 116 50 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 108 51 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 107 52 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) 104 53 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 88 54 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 86 55 Cindy Montambault (Can) 80 56 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 79 57 Anja Gradl (Ger) 79 58 Barbara Benko (Hun) 79 59 Sandra Walter (Can) 74 60 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 74 61 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 73 62 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) 70 63 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 70 64 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 64 65 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 57 66 Amy Dombroski (USA) 56 67 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 52 68 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 50 69 Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr) 49 70 Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor) 48 71 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) 48 72 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 48 73 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 46 74 Franziska Brun (Swi) 45 75 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 44 76 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 44 77 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 42 78 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 41 79 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 40 80 Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr) 39 81 Jamie Busch (USA) 38 82 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 36 83 Annick Chretien (Can) 34 84 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 34 85 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 32 86 Erica Tingey (USA) 32 87 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 88 Ann Berglund (Swe) 30 89 Sarah Koba (Swi) 29 90 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 28 91 Irina Slobodyan (Ukr) 28 92 Joana Barbosa (Por) 26 93 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 94 Laura Metzler (Fra) 95 Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) 96 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 97 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 98 Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) 99 Laura Turpijn (Ned)