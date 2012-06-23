Trudel wins junior race at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Hordivuk and Johnston round out top three
Frederique Trudel (Canada) won the junior women's World Cup on home soil in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. Dina Hordiyuk (Ukraine) was second ahead of Amber Johnston (New-Zealand) in third.
"On my first lap, I was falling everywhere, so on the last two laps, I had to come back," said Trudel, who had crossed the line in sixth place after the first lap.
By the end of lap two, Trudel was in second and she caught Hordiyuk on the final lap.
Racing her first World Cup, first-year-junior Johnston passed four people on the last lap and moved into third place on the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada
|1:18:30
|2
|Dina Hordiyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:02
|3
|Amber Johnston (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:02:39
|4
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada - B
|0:02:40
|5
|Shayna Powless (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:14
|6
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:53
|7
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:54
|8
|Samantha Hope (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:08:16
|9
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) United States Of America
|0:09:18
|10
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Canada
|0:09:47
|11
|Catherine Fleury (Can) Canada - B
|0:14:04
|DNF
|Gabrielle April (Can) Canada - B
