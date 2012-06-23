Image 1 of 2 Frederique Trudel (Canada) wins the junior women's race in Mont-Sainte-Anne in front of a home crowd (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 2 Frederique Trudel (Canada) after her win in the junior race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Frederique Trudel (Canada) won the junior women's World Cup on home soil in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec on Saturday afternoon. Dina Hordiyuk (Ukraine) was second ahead of Amber Johnston (New-Zealand) in third.

"On my first lap, I was falling everywhere, so on the last two laps, I had to come back," said Trudel, who had crossed the line in sixth place after the first lap.

By the end of lap two, Trudel was in second and she caught Hordiyuk on the final lap.

Racing her first World Cup, first-year-junior Johnston passed four people on the last lap and moved into third place on the day.

