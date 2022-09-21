Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships Live - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay
The battle of national teams takes place against the clock in Wollongong
Race notes
- Technical 28.2km course made up of two laps of 14.1km Wollongong circuit
- 16 nations will compete after USA pulled out of the competition
- The Dutch team enter as favourites while Germany are reigning champions
Samoa have lost one rider from its team on the climb.
Now the UCI World Cycling Centre's team is going. It's not one nation, it's a bit of a mix of riders from Algeria, South Africa and Ethiopia.
Tahiti is about to get up over the climb and still together. They're close to switching off with the women's team.
Next team out is New Caledonia. A new nation to compete at the world championships. It looks like we're going to get a little bit of rain out there today.
Now Tahiti's men are underway. They have to get back around to switch off with the women's squad with at least two riders.
The first team to roll down the start line is Tahiti. Germany is the final team down the ramp as defending champions.
Our first team will be rolling down the start line in about four minutes time.
The total distance is 28.2km, with the men teams and women's teams doing 14.1km each.
The weather is overcast and 17 degrees Celsius. The wind is blowing hard out there at 27 kph.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews' live coverage of the team time trial mixed relay.
