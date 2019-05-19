Image 1 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus-RN Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team) before the rain (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 22 Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon- Circus) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) rode his own race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 22 Nino Schurter (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 22 Florian Vogel (KMC- Ekoi- Orbea) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (ThÃ¶mus RN Swiss Bike Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon- Circus) caught and passed Schurter on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 22 Reto Indergand (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 22 Top team Scott- SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 22 World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon- Circus) leading just after the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 22 Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team) slowly transitions into mudman (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 22 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon- Circus) said this was a fun race? (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 22 It is a rare ocassion when Nino Schurter (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) finishes off the podium (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 22 An exhausted Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon- Circus) finishing 2nd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 22 Mathias Flueckiger contemplates chugging the entire glass of beer (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 22 Podium: l to r - Titouan Carod, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Jordan Sarrou, Florian Vogel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 22 Greeting the fans (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike) took the second World Cup win of his career in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday, flying through the rain and mud that everyone else struggled with.

The men's race began with light rain, that turned into a deluge for nearly 30 minutes mid-race, before the sun came out for the final lap and a half. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and his usual rival, short track winner Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus) took the lead on the start loop, but van der Poel then struggled for the next lap and a half, dropping back as far as 12th. Schurter was joined at the front by Flueckiger, Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon), Florian Vogel (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory), but the group was quickly whittled down to Schurter, Flueckiger and Sarrou by Lap 3.

A lap later, and Flueckiger was off on his own in front, while the others struggled in the slippery mud. Van der Poel was recovering quickly, moving up to third behind Sarrou while Schurter was uncharacteristically falling back to eventually finish sixth. Flueckiger rolled in for the second World Cup win of his career, while van der Poel caught Sarrou in the final half lap to take second. Van der Poel keeps the World Cup jersey with 325 points, followed by Flueckiger with 305, and Schurter at 210.

"I just rode my own race," said Flueckiger. "I never had to go over my limit, just on the limit. And then I was in the lead and I had wings! I was just in a tunnel and riding to the finish line; in those conditions you just have to ride your own race."

"It was one of the most fun World Cups I've done so far," said van der Poel. "I said to my team that I was hoping for rain, so I was glad when it started pouring. It was a little bit stupid to follow Nino at the beginning and I blew the engine a little bit. It took me a few laps to get back on my pace. I got better and better, but unfortunately it was for second place."

