Flueckiger tops Van der Poel in Albstadt
Sarrou rounds out podium
Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike) took the second World Cup win of his career in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday, flying through the rain and mud that everyone else struggled with.
The men's race began with light rain, that turned into a deluge for nearly 30 minutes mid-race, before the sun came out for the final lap and a half. World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) and his usual rival, short track winner Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus) took the lead on the start loop, but van der Poel then struggled for the next lap and a half, dropping back as far as 12th. Schurter was joined at the front by Flueckiger, Jordan Sarrou (Absolute-Absalon), Florian Vogel (KMC-Ekoi-Orbea) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory), but the group was quickly whittled down to Schurter, Flueckiger and Sarrou by Lap 3.
A lap later, and Flueckiger was off on his own in front, while the others struggled in the slippery mud. Van der Poel was recovering quickly, moving up to third behind Sarrou while Schurter was uncharacteristically falling back to eventually finish sixth. Flueckiger rolled in for the second World Cup win of his career, while van der Poel caught Sarrou in the final half lap to take second. Van der Poel keeps the World Cup jersey with 325 points, followed by Flueckiger with 305, and Schurter at 210.
"I just rode my own race," said Flueckiger. "I never had to go over my limit, just on the limit. And then I was in the lead and I had wings! I was just in a tunnel and riding to the finish line; in those conditions you just have to ride your own race."
"It was one of the most fun World Cups I've done so far," said van der Poel. "I said to my team that I was hoping for rain, so I was glad when it started pouring. It was a little bit stupid to follow Nino at the beginning and I blew the engine a little bit. It took me a few laps to get back on my pace. I got better and better, but unfortunately it was for second place."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
|1:23:54
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:32
|3
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:00:33
|4
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:01:20
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:01:22
|6
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|0:01:39
|7
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:01:44
|8
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|0:01:55
|9
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:02:08
|10
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|0:02:28
|11
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|0:02:31
|12
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:02:37
|13
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:02:39
|14
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:02:49
|15
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:03:01
|16
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:03:25
|17
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|18
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:03:41
|19
|Peter Disera (Can)
|0:03:53
|20
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:04:08
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:04:13
|22
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:04:24
|23
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:04:33
|24
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:04:47
|25
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex)
|0:04:49
|26
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:04:55
|27
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:05:02
|28
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:05:06
|29
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:05:09
|30
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:05:10
|31
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
|0:05:16
|32
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:05:22
|33
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:29
|34
|Daniel James Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:05:36
|35
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|36
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:05:48
|37
|Alan Hatherly (RSA)
|0:06:00
|38
|Márton Dina (Hun)
|0:06:07
|39
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:06:17
|40
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:06:20
|41
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:06:23
|42
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|0:06:33
|43
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:06:34
|44
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
|45
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:06:38
|46
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:06:58
|47
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)
|0:07:01
|48
|Jakub Zamrozniak (Pol)
|0:07:03
|49
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:07:09
|50
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:07:11
|51
|Ben Oliver (NZl)
|0:07:17
|52
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:07:30
|53
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:07:36
|54
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
|0:07:45
|55
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:07:56
|56
|Mário Costa (Por)
|0:07:58
|57
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:08:07
|58
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:08:26
|59
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:08:31
|60
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:08:51
|61
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
|0:09:00
|62
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|0:09:06
|63
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:09:07
|64
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|0:09:08
|65
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:09:09
|66
|Sven Strähle (Ger)
|0:09:16
|67
|Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)
|0:09:28
|68
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:09:44
|69
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:09:49
|70
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|0:09:50
|71
|Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)
|0:09:51
|72
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|73
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:10:11
|74
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|75
|Krzysztof Lukasik (Pol)
|0:10:12
|76
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|77
|David Rosa (Por)
|0:10:39
|78
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|0:10:52
|79
|Rok Naglič (Slo)
|80
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:10:59
|81
|Léo Lhomme (Swi)
|0:11:06
|82
|Zsombor Palumby (Hun)
|0:11:13
|83
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|0:11:35
|84
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|0:11:51
|85
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:11:59
|86
|Vincent Sibille (Fra)
|0:12:10
|87
|Lukáš Kobes (Cze)
|0:12:21
|88
|András Parti (Hun)
|89
|Davide Clerici (Ita)
|90
|Tobias Eise (Ger)
|91
|Moritz Bscherer (Aut)
|92
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|93
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|94
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|95
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|96
|Nick Vanpol (Bel)
|97
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|98
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|99
|Erwin Bakker (Ned)
|100
|Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel)
|101
|Bastien Rolland (Fra)
|102
|Bruno Vitali (Swi)
|103
|Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
|104
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger)
|105
|Mingrun Chen (Chn)
|106
|Guy Sessler (Isr)
|107
|Heiko Hog (Ger)
|108
|Rémi Groslambert (Fra)
|109
|Manuel Sanchez Aldeguer (Spa)
|110
|Andreas Egger (Ger)
|111
|Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukr)
|112
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|113
|Mattia Setti (Ita)
|114
|Stefan Schairer (Ger)
|115
|Jan Withaar (RSA)
|116
|Victor Selles Pardo (Spa)
|117
|Henrik Jansson (Swe)
|118
|Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)
|119
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|120
|Niklas Grobert (Ger)
|121
|David Duggan (GBr)
|122
|Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
|123
|Clément Noel (Fra)
|124
|Tumelo Makae (Les)
|125
|Adrian Heinz Willi Horchler (Ger)
|DNF
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|DNF
|Jochen Käß (Ger)
|DNF
|Ricardo Marinheiro (Por)
|DNF
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
|DNF
|Erno Mccrae (Bel)
|DNF
|Ondřej Cink (Cze)
|DNF
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|DNF
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|DNF
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)
|DNF
|Wout Alleman (Bel)
|DNS
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|DNS
|Goran Cerovic (Mne)
