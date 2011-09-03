Trending

Kulhavy wins world championship

,

Former champions Schurter, Absalon, Hermida battle for remaining medals

Image 1 of 18

The elite men's world championship cross country race started fast

The elite men's world championship cross country race started fast
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) wins the elite men's cross country world championship.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) wins the elite men's cross country world championship.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 18

World Champions: Catharine Pendrel and Jaroslav Kulhavy

World Champions: Catharine Pendrel and Jaroslav Kulhavy
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 18

Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon

Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 18

Jos

Jos
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 18

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) battled Jaroslav Kulhavy all day

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) battled Jaroslav Kulhavy all day
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Geoff Kabush (Canada) finished 10th

Geoff Kabush (Canada) finished 10th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Todd Wells (USA), top N. American

Todd Wells (USA), top N. American
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina) started well, but did not have the endurance

Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina) started well, but did not have the endurance
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Manuel Fumic (Germany) crashed many times

Manuel Fumic (Germany) crashed many times
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 18

Burry Stander (South Africa) had a mechanical

Burry Stander (South Africa) had a mechanical
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Maxime Marotte (France)

Maxime Marotte (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Julien Absalon (France) raced with the lead group until he crashed

Julien Absalon (France) raced with the lead group until he crashed
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) is the marathon world champion

Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) is the marathon world champion
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

Florian Vogel (Switzerland) was with the leaders for awhile

Florian Vogel (Switzerland) was with the leaders for awhile
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) in action

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) in action
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

Elite men's cross country world championship podium (l-r): Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic), Julien Absalon (France)

Elite men's cross country world championship podium (l-r): Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic), Julien Absalon (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) raced to his first-ever elite men's cross country world championship on Saturday afternoon in Champery, Switzerland. The victory capped off a perfect season for Kulhavy, who had also won the World Cup overall title two weeks ago in Val di Sole. Former world champion Nino Schurter (Switzerland) won the silver while still another former world champion Julien Absalon (French) earned bronze.  In fact, the race turned into a battle among three former world champions and one soon-to-be world champion.

"It's an incredible season for me - the best season in my life," said Kulhavy. "It's like what Julien did. I hope I will be the best like him. My future is just beginning. I think the Olympics will be a good race for me. I hope to get a medal."

From the start, it was a contest of six men: Kulhavy, Schurter, Florian Vogel (Switzerland), Absalon, Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain) and Maxime Marotte (France). The group formed on the start loop, and those who missed it were out of medal contention for the duration.

Marotte was the first to come off the back. Later it was Vogel's turn after he'd put in a big effort to help Schurter set the pace early on.

"I did not feel very good," said Vogel. "I was very motivated for this race, and I tried to stay with the leaders for the first few laps, but I probably put in too much effort and couldn't hold on the last few laps. I tried to work together with Nino."

Left with Schurter, Kulhavy and Hermida, Absalon hit a root and flew through the air in a spectacular crash that gapped him off the other three. He would never regain the leaders thereafter.

"As for the crash, these things happen," said Absalon. "For me, there was no other choice but full attack - before or after the crash. When Kulhavy is riding strong, you already have a hard time following him. When you have a crash it's even harder to chase him. I wanted to fight hard to get back in the chase group. I took lots of risks."

At about the midpoint of the race, the skies opened and it started to pour, making a technical course even more technical.

"Everybody started with slick tires, but then it started to rain and it was difficult for all of us. It would have been a good bet to start with rain tires," said Absalon. "It was a good course."

Kulhavy and Schurter spent most of the race at the front together, and in fact, Schurter spent a majority of the early laps setting the pace and giving Kulhavy a real challenge.

"I had a good tactic to put pressure on him," said Schurter. "Things turned out well at the beginning. I had my chance and tried my best. I'm pleased with my race because I tried to challenge him and I have no regrets. He deserved today - he had a good season."

But Kulhavy said he never really felt pressure for a result today. "I didn't feel pressure going into the race because my season has been so good. I was very satisfied already before this race."

Afterward, the Czech rider admitted he didn't feel well early on. But with about one and a half laps to go, he decided to go to the front and put the hammer down. Schurter made a small mistake, couldn't follow and began to slip back.

"In the beginning, the race was hard for me because Nino was strong," said Kulhavy. "I was dead then. But during the race, I felt better and better which was good.

"I attacked him after the hill because I felt strong on the flat sections. I kept it up and I had 10 seconds, then 20 seconds. It was good for me."

Hermida had been riding with the two leaders, but a flat tire cost him some time and places. As a result, Absalon moved up to third, but Hermida hung in there after a wheel change for fourth place.

"I made some mistakes and paid with a flat tire," said Hermida. "I got a flat, but if you don't have form all year, it wouldn't be fair to win. It's fair that Kulhavy is the champion - he was fighting all year and won most of the races. He deserves it."

Hermida pointed out a parallel between last year's Worlds and this year's Worlds. "Last year, (then defending champion) Nino flatted twice and finished fourth. This year, I flatted and finished fourth. Maybe next year, I'll be back up there again like Nino was this year."

The North Americans placed three riders in the top 20: Todd Wells (United States) in a Worlds career-best seventh place; Geoff Kabush (Canada) in 10th and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (United States) in 12th.

"After it started to rain, I got a groove going," said Wells, who was hoping to make a top 5 and secure an Olympic team qualification. "I generally die near the end of the race, but today I kept moving up at the end, and that was a big boost for me. I was surprisingly good on the climb today, too. It's funny how everyone is talking about how great it is to be done with this season, but for me I go straight into cyclo-cross and I don't get a break until October."

"It was great. I felt like I had this course dialed all week," said Horgan-Kobelski. "I was doing all right and then it started raining and I started moving up fast. I was riding all the technical stuff very clean and I was climbing well. It's great to have a result like this."

Race notes

Overall, the riders were pleased with the course. "Conditions were difficult, but it was an exciting race," said Absalon. "It was a great race to promote mountain biking. The Swiss cheered everyone on."

"This course is the most legitimate mountain biking in the world," said Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (United States). "This is the hardest course we've raced on."

Talking with Adam Craig and Sam Schultz (both United States) after the race, both agreed that the jump on the US Pro XCT course in Missoula was a much bigger deal than the jump on this course.

"Missoula was way bigger and scarier," said Craig. "Here I rode it every lap - no big deal. In Missoula it took me four laps to not be scared."

Craig and Schultz finished 34th and 35th respectively, and the latter said the result left him hungry for a chance to do well when next season comes around.

Full Results
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)1:44:30
2Nino Schurter (Switzerland)0:00:47
3Julien Absalon (France)0:01:26
4José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)0:02:09
5Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)0:04:29
6Florian Vogel (Switzerland)0:04:56
7Todd Wells (United States of America)0:04:57
8Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)0:05:16
9Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:05:22
10Geoff Kabush (Canada)0:05:27
11Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:05:50
12Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (United States of America)0:06:21
13Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)0:06:44
14Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spain)0:06:52
15Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)0:07:02
16Maxime Marotte (France)0:07:21
17Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)0:07:46
18Emil Lindgren (Sweden)0:07:52
19Fabian Giger (Switzerland)0:08:01
20Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
21Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
22Max Plaxton (Canada)0:08:23
23Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)0:08:24
24Milan Spesny (Czech Republic)0:08:31
25Martin Gujan (Switzerland)0:08:43
26Derek Zandstra (Canada)0:08:45
27Jochen Kass (Germany)0:09:06
28Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)0:09:22
29Karl Markt (Austria)0:10:20
30Stéphane Tempier (France)0:10:30
31Moritz Milatz (Germany)0:10:40
32Periklis Ilias (Greece)0:10:43
33Jiri Friedl (Czech Republic)
34Adam Craig (United States of America)0:11:18
35Samuel Schultz (United States of America)0:11:38
36Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)0:14:11
37Chris Jongewaard (Australia)-1lap
38Marek Galinski (Poland)
39Umberto Corti (Italy)
40Sid Taberlay (Australia)
41Rotem Ishai (Israel)
42Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation)
43Jeremiah Bishop (United States of America)
44Michal Lami (Slovakia)
45Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
46Martin Loo (Estonia)
47Robert Mennen (Germany)
48Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)
49Uwe Hochenwarter (Austria)
50Ole Christian Fagerli (Norway)
51David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
52Carl Jones (New Zealand)
53Andras Parti (Hungary)
54Alban Lakata (Austria)
55Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
56Adam Morka (Canada)
57Hannes Metzler (Austria)
58Michele Casagrande (Italy)
59Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
60Evgeniy Pechenin (Russian Federation)-2laps
61Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
62Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)
63Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
64Eddie Andres Rendon (Colombia)
65Robert Gehbauer (Austria)
66Spencer Paxson (United States of America)
67Matous Ulman (Czech Republic)
68Michael Broderick (United States of America)
69Ken Onodera (Japan)
70Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
71Matthew Hadley (Canada)-3laps
72Tony Longo (Italy)
73Mario Alberto Rojas Rojas (Colombia)
74Marc Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)
75Luciano Caraccioli (Argentina)
76Edivando Cruz De Souza (Brazil)
77Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Japan)
78Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Denmark)
79Seiya Hirano (Japan)
80Lachlan Norris (Australia)
81Klaus Nielsen (Denmark)
82Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chile)
83Dani Simcic (Croatia)
84Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica)-4laps
85Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)
86Philip Buys (South Africa)
87Weisong Tong (People's Republic of China)
88Claus Plaut Guzman (Chile)
89Emmanuel Valencia Guadarrama (Mexico)
90Andrew Watson (Canada)
91Sang Hoon Na (Korea)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
DNFLiam Killeen (Great Britain)
DNFBurry Stander (South Africa)
DNFRuben Ruzafa Cueto (Spain)
DNFDario Alejandro Gasco (Argentina)
DNFAnton Sintsov (Russian Federation)
DNFJavier Eduardo Puschel (Chile)
DNFAlexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
DNFChristoph Soukup (Austria)
DNFGeorgios Pattes-Toumanis (Greece)
DNFMagnus Darvell (Sweden)
DNFHakan Yildirim (Turkey)
DNSJukka Vastaranta (Finland)
DNSSzilard Buruczki (Hungary)
DNSBojan Djurdjic (Serbia)
DNSGonzalo Eduardo Aravena Garcia (Chile)
DNSRuben Parra (Venezuela)
DNSAntonio Guzman (Venezuela)
DNSAdrian Brzozka (Poland)
DNSDmitry Medvedev (Russian Federation)

Teams
1Switzerland299pts
2Spain277
3Czech Republic276
4France263
5United States of America259
6Canada254
7Germany245
8Italy208
9Austria180
10Australia180
11Japan143
12Colombia112
13Russian Federation106
14Argentina97
15Portugal95
16Belgium89
17Ukraine88
18Sweden86
19Brazil84
20Netherlands83
21Greece72
22Poland66
23Israel63
24Slovakia60
25Estonia58
26Norway54
27New Zealand52
28Hungary51
29Denmark49
30Chile38
31Namibia30
32Croatia21
33Costa Rica20
34Hong-Kong, China19
35South Africa18
36People's Republic Of China17
37Mexico15
38Korea13

 

Latest on Cyclingnews