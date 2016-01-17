Trending

Van der Poel solos to World Cup win

Van Aert, Van der Haar can't catch world champion

World champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) handed a blow to his rivals two weeks ahead of his rainbow jersey defence. With one fierce acceleration in the fifth of eight laps he decided the sixth round of the World Cup. With a wheelie at the finish the 20 year-old completed a flawless solo ride, capturing his third World Cup win in a row. When climbing up the podium in Lignières, France the winner – who turns 21 on January 19 – received a big hug from grandfather Raymond Poulidor.

“It was something special to celebrate. I had one really good acceleration. It was enough to get the win,” Van der Poel said.

Despite a troubled start Van der Poel patiently managed to work his way through traffic. Once he reached the front of the race he set off to the victory. “It was a hard race. I got boxed in at the start. I had to come from far. I couldn’t ride my own line because there were some guys ahead of me. It was a bit frustrating at the beginning. I just took it easy. I rode my tempo from the beginning to the end. I saw the guys in front sticking together. I knew the tempo wasn’t high enough. I rode my own tempo to the front. It was quite easy to come back.”

In the World Cup standings it was runner-up Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) who won the battle with European champion Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin). The World Cup leader managed to shake off the Dutch rider in the final lap, and increased his lead over Van der Haar in the standings with five points up to 21 points.

“The gap isn’t huge but today I did a good job,” Van Aert told Telenet Play Sports. During the first half of the race Van Aert controlled the race, always riding in the top three. The first accelerations from Van der Haar and Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate-Murprotec) didn’t cause too much damage. Halfway into the race there were still eight riders left in contention for the victory: Van der Poel, Van Aert, Van der Haar and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), Laurens Sweeck, Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games) and home rider Clément Venturini (Cofidis).

When Van der Poel moved to the front in the fifth lap all alarms went off. Van der Haar and Van Aert were attentive and marked his wheel. Meeusen was the rider in fourth place. At the first technical short off-camber climb Van Aert slid out sideways and the two Dutch riders blasted away.

“The sensations were good but I made too many mistakes on the technical sections," Van Aert told Telenet Play Sports. "My pedals were troubling me and I switched bikes. That’s when Mathieu attacked. Quickly it was clear that we were riding for second place. I tried to keep the pressure on but without a mistake from Mathieu he would be the deserving winner. I’m happy with the race. You can’t win everything.”

Van der Poel soon dropped Van der Haar, and the race was decided. Van Aert managed to work his way back up to Van der Haar but the other Belgian riders and Venturini were not able to make up any ground. In the closing laps Van der Poel pleased the crowd at the ‘Horse and Donkey Center’ by flicking his rear wheel sideways at the fly-over. His wheelie at the finish line was the icing on the cake. Van Aert put Van der Haar under pressure in the final lap and on a long straight-forward section the Belgian rider blasted away.

“It’s a bummer that I had to let go of both Van der Poel and Van Aert. Luckily there are two more weeks left ahead of the World championships to work on my accelerations,” Van der Haar told Telenet Play Sports.

Kevin Pauwels won the battle for fourth place ahead of Meeusen, Sweeck and a frustrated Nys. The latter stated that he struggled in the technical sections where he excelled as a young rider. Gianni Vermeersch (Marlux-Napoleon Games) beat Venturini in the sprint for eighth. U23 World champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) had a bad start, worked his way back to Vermeersch but then got dropped in the closing laps and finished tenth.

Next week the final round of the World Cup is held in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon1:00:50
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:13
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:17
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:45
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:56
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:01:01
7Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink0:01:03
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:10
9Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:26
11Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:42
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:57
13Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
14David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon0:01:58
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:20
16Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:31
17Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:02:36
18Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:02:40
19Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:45
20Simon Zahner (Swi)0:02:49
21Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:56
22Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:01
23Jeremy Powers (USA)0:03:09
24Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:03:13
25Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:15
26Sascha Weber (Ger)0:03:16
27Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)0:03:19
28Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:40
29Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:59
30Ismael Esteban Aguando (Spa)0:04:03
31Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:04:05
32Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:04:12
33Severin Saegesser (Swi)0:04:36
34Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:04:39
35Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec0:04:42
36Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:04:49
37Niels Wubben (Ned)0:05:06
38Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon0:05:11
39Ian Field (GBr)0:05:14
40Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:05:16
41Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:05:19
42Alois Falenta (Fra)0:05:28
43Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:05:29
44Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)0:05:32
45Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:05:33
46Andreas Moser (Swi)0:05:49
47Garry Millburn (Aus)0:06:24
48Julien Roussel (Fra)0:06:34
49Ludovic Renard (Fra)0:06:46
50Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
51Aaron Schooler (Can)
52Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
53Mark Mcconnell (Can)
54Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
55Matej Lasak (Cze)
56Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
57Michal Malik (Cze)
58Philipp Heigl (Aut)
59Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team406pts
2Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin385
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team356
4Sven Nys (Bel)351
5Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon305
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec271
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team266
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team234
9Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Era - Murprotec227
10Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team226
11Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team218
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team213
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team210
14Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team197
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team190
16Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits188
17Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon178
18Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec172
19Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team170
20Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon168
21Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team166
22Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team158
23Niels Wubben (Ned)153
24Simon Zahner (Swi)151
25Jeremy Powers (USA)143
26Marcel Meisen (Ger)137
27Ian Field (GBr)127
28Steve Chainel (Fra)115
29Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)115
30Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team114
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon103
32Sascha Weber (Ger)103
33Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)100
34Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept89
35Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)88
36Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec83
37Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Corendon82
38Severin Saegesser (Swi)73
39Ismael Esteban Aguando (Spa)70
40Lukas Winterberg (Swi)62
41Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels58
42Stephen Hyde (USA)56
43Mariusz Gil (Pol)45
44Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica44
45Lukas Fluckiger (Swi)41
46Ryan Trebon (USA)39
47Vojtech Nipl (Cze)39
48Travis Livermon (USA)38
49Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon34
50Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games Cycling Team32
51Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling31
52Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)31
53Michael Van Den Ham (Can)30
54Fabien Doubey (Fra)29
55Adam Craig (USA)29
56Andreas Moser (Swi)29
57Josep Betalu (Spa)27
58Jeremy Martin (Can)27
59Tomas Paprstka (Cze)23
60James Driscoll (USA)23
61Alois Falenta (Fra)22
62Lubomir Petrus (Cze)21
63Miguel Martinez (Fra)19
64Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels19
65Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team19
66Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)18
67Kenneth Hansen (Den)18
68Derek Zandstra (Can)15
69Matej Lasak (Cze)14
70Mark Mcconnell (Can)14
71Gusty Bausch (Lux)14
72Ole Quast (Ger)13
73John Gadret (Fra)13
74Brian Matter (USA)13
75Aaron Schooler (Can)12
76Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger)11
77Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling11
78Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)11
79Cristian Cominelli (Ita)10
80Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)10
81Allen Krughoff (USA)10
82Michal Malik (Cze)10
83Craig Richey (Can)9
84Garry Millburn (Aus)9
85Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)8
86Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team8
87Ondrej Bambula (Cze)8
88Dan Timmerman (USA)8
89Marco Bianco (Ita)7
90Kerry Werner (USA)6
91Jack Clarkson (GBr)5
92Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)5
93Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
94Julien Roussel (Fra)3
95Maximilian Holz (Ger)3
96Geoff Kabush (Can)3
97Ludovic Renard (Fra)2
98Michael Wildhaber (Swi)2
99Christopher Aitken (Aus)2
100Antonin Marecaille (Fra)1
101Robert Marion (USA)1
102Tobin Ortenblad (USA)1

