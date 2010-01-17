Trending

Nash tops talented women's field

Van Den Brand takes over World Cup lead from Compton

World Champion Marianne Vos of the Netherlands

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos' face showed the strain of her effort.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Marianne Vos races to a third place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Germany's Hanka Kupfernagel had a good day and finished second.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Czech's Katerina Nash (Luna) on her way to a win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Katerina Nash (Luna) celebrates her World Cup win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgium's Sanne Cant runs with her bike.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daphny Van Den Brand of the Netherlands rode to fourth place in Roubaix.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant rides to seventh.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Czech Katerina Nash won her first-ever cyclo-cross World Cup in Roubaix, France, on Sunday. She battled with Hanka Kupfernagel, but got rid of the German national champion on the final lap of the season's penultimate World Cup. Kupfernagel finished second ahead of Marianne Vos and Daphny van den Brand.

American Katie Compton, who was leading the World Cup prior to this round, was absent from the starting line in the Roubaix vélodrome. She was suffering the same leg cramp problems that troubled her last year. Van den Brand took over the lead in the World Cup standings from Compton, and Vos now sits second, dropping Compton to third.

"I knew that on a good day I was capable of finishing on the podium in the World Cup," Nash said to Cyclingnews. "I'm riding the next World Cup mainly to gather World Cup points and improve my start position at worlds."

"I'm really motivated to perform well there, as I'll be riding on home soil," Nash said, referring to the cyclo-cross world championships to be hosted by the Czech city Tabor. "Afterward, I'll be back on the mountain bike, which is my main discipline, but rest assured that cyclo-cross has my full focus, whereas a few years ago I didn't consider it that important."

After two laps of racing in Roubaix, it didn't seem like Nash would grab the cobble trophy. World champion Marianne Vos started on a rampage, destroying the opposition on the muddy course. Vos powered away right from the start, and behind her all riders were making mistakes, including Nash.

First, Nash escaped a crash on the track when Van den Brand touched wheels and went down right behind her. Then the Czech rider crashed hard on a steep drop behind the track, but she was able to continue without major damages.

During the third lap, Vos had to shift down a gear, and this allowed Nash and Kupfernagel to join her in the lead. "I took a fast start, but I had to ease off on this demanding course," Vos said. Then, Nash and Kupfernagel quickly left Vos behind, and from then on, it was clear that the two strongest women were riding in front.

"We were taking turns, and it could have gone either way. Halfway through the last lap, I went for it after a technical section, and it worked out unbelievably well," Nash said to Cyclingnews.

Kupfernagel seemed happy with her second place - her best World Cup result of the season - and that will boost her motivation going into the World Championships. Vos finished third at almost one minute behind Nash and a wounded Van den Brand claimed fourth place, which was enough to take over the lead in the World Cup from Compton.

Van den Brand was in bad condition and she fancied crying, rather than laughing. "I was blinded by the light when I hit Nash," was the only thing Van den Brand was able to say. Before the race, she had expressed to Katie Compton - and Cyclingnews - that she hadn't want to fight for the World Cup lead without Compton there.

One World Cup round remains and will be contested in Hoogerheide, in The Netherlands, next weekend.

American racer Meredith Miller claimed 12th place and the best US finish. She was two spots ahead of compatriot Amy Dombroski, and Maureen Bruno-Roy was the last American rider to finish on the same lap, in 23rd.

British 'Cross Champion Helen Wyman finished 15th.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna0:40:55
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:00:13
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:52
4Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)0:01:31
5Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:01:52
6Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:03
7Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:28
8Reza Hormes (Ned)0:02:44
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:55
10Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:08
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:03:22
12Meredith Miller (USA) Tibco0:03:34
13Sanne Cant (Bel)0:03:48
14Amy Dombroski (USA)0:03:55
15Helen Wyman (GBr)0:03:59
16Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:04:07
17Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:04:16
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:21
19Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:04:46
20Gabriella Day (GBr)0:05:21
21Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)0:05:29
22Jana Kyptova (Cze)0:05:50
23Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)0:05:52
24Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:06:24
25Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:06:48
26Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:06:53
27Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
28Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:08:05
29Nancy Bober (Bel)0:08:15
30Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)0:08:35
31Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:08:52
32Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:09:21
33Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:09:29
34Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)0:10:06
35Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:10:08
-1lapSusanne Juranek (Ger)
-1lapZuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
-1lapKatrien Vermeiren (Bel)
-1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel)
DNFNikki Harris (GBr)
DNFChristine Vardaros (USA)
DNSKatherine Compton (USA)

Elite women World Cup standings after seven rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)285pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned)265
3Katherine Compton (USA)260
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)218
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)200
6Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)181
7Sanne Cant (Bel)157
8Caroline Mani (Fra)156
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze)118
10Helen Wyman (GBr)108
11Linda Van Rijen (Ned)100
12Katerina Nash (Cze)95
13Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)85
14Gabriella Day (GBr)80
15Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)79
16Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)77
17Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)77
18Eva Lechner (Ita)76
19Reza Hormes (Ned)75
20Sophie De Boer (Ned)67
21Jana Kyptova (Cze)66
22Arenda Grimberg (Ned)58
23Nikki Harris (GBr)55
24Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)50
25Katrin Leumann (Swi)42
26Evelyn Staffler (Ita)38
27Amy Dombroski (USA)35
28Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)29
29Saskia Elemans (Ned)29
30Veronica Alessio (Ita)29
31Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)20
32Jasmin Achermann (Swi)20
33Martina Zwick (Ger)20
34Meredith Miller (USA)19
35Nancy Bober (Bel)18
36Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)15
37Susan Butler (USA)14
38Camille Darcel (Fra)11
39Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)10
40Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)8
41Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)8
42Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)8
43Suzie Godart (Lux)7
44Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)6
45Veerle Ingels (Bel)6
46Elke Riedl (Aut)6
47Nikoline Hansen (Den)6
48Rebecca Talen (Ned)4
49Stefania Vecchio (Ita)4
50Agnes Naumann (Ger)3
51Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)3
52Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)3
53Birgit Hollmann (Ger)3
54Vicki Thomas (Can)3
55Christine Vardaros (USA)2
56Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)1
57Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)1
58Ellen Van Loy (Bel)1

 

