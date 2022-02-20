Live coverage
UAE Tour stage 1 live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from the flat sprint opener
Situation
Break: Luca Rastelli, Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Pavel Kochetkov, Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Xandres Vervloesem (Lotto Soudal)
125km to go
There has been an upping of pace in the peloton and now the break's advantage is down to 2:20.
Bahrain Victorious and UAE Team Emirates now at the front of the peloton in two separate trains.
133km to go
2:50 is the current advantage for the break. The same teams continue to work on the front of the peloton.
Then you have Alberto Dainese and Cees Bol, Kaden Groves, Olav Kooij, Marc Sarreau, Marijn van den Berg, Rudy Barbier, Matteo Malucelli, Sacha Modolo...
There are a lot of sprinters here at the race with four days likely to end with bunch sprints.
It would take something bizarre to happen for today's breakaway riders to have any chance of winning the stage.
They're being kept on a relatively tight leash and numerous teams behind are working for the top lineup of sprinters at the race: Mark Cavendish, Dylan Groenewegen, Arnaud Démare, Pascal Ackermann, Sam Bennett, Jasper Philipsen, Elia Viviani...
The five riders have a solid gap which is fluctuating at around the three-minute mark.
Obviously, there's not a ton else going on at the moment...
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè have two men in the break with Luca Rastelli and Alessandro Tonelli. Gazprom-RusVelo also have two with Pavel Kochetkov and Dmitry Strakhov. Lotto Soudal's Xandres Vervloesem rounds off the quintet.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, BikeExchange-Jayco, UAE Team Emirates and Astana Qazaqstan are all at the front of the peloton at the moment.
We do already have a breakaway at 2:50 up the road.
It's a very flat parcours today with no climbs on the way to the finish, so few obstacles for the sprinters.
Today's first stage of the race takes the riders on a straight out and back course into the desert south of Madinat Zayed in the south of the country.
We currently have 140 kilometres to go of the 184-kilometre day.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first WorldTour race of the 2022 season – the UAE Tour!
