Live coverage
Volta ao Algarve stage 5 live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
Follow along with the final stage of the race up the Alto do Malhão
160km to go
It's all together at the moment after 13 kilometres of racing.
Km 13Pelotão compactoAll together#VAlgarve2022 pic.twitter.com/jPiGeLeVOKFebruary 20, 2022
Yesterday's time trial saw Remco Evenepoel take full control of the race, beating Stefan Küng by 58 seconds over the 32-kilometre test.
The Belgian now leads the race by 1:06 ahead of Ethan Hayter heading into today's stage, while Brandon McNulty lies in third at 1:25.
He's all set to claim overall victory – barring disaster – following up his 2020 win.
Nahuel D'Aquila (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) and Javier Romo (Astana Qazaqstan) are two non-starters on today's stage.
The peloton have just started racing the stage from Lagoa and riders are trying to get away off the front to make it into the final breakaway of the 2022 race.
Following the sprint finish on stage 1 of the UAE Tour, the racing continues with the finale of the Volta ao Algarve.
Elsewhere, there's action today on the final stages of the Vuelta a Andalucia, Tour du Var, and the Setmana Valenciana.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve. Today's stage takes the riders over the Alto do Malhão twice, with an uphill finish on the climb at the end of the stage.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta ao Algarve stage 5 live coverageFollow along with the final stage of the race up the Alto do Malhão
-
Philipsen sprints to victory in UAE Tour openerAlpecin-Fenix rider nudges Bennett, Viviani in opening sprint
-
UAE Tour stage 1 live coverageAll the action from the flat sprint opener
-
Simon Yates says 'I'll always give it a crack' after relentless day at Ruta del SolBriton very active in GC break and keeps options open overall ahead of final day summit finish
-
Maeve Plouffe's sprint power snags first Warrnambool Women’s Cycling ClassicJosie Talbot takes second in podium deciding break showdown at end of first edition of the 160km stand-alone women’s event
-
Luke Plapp makes WorldTour debut with Ineos at UAE Tour'I'd love to be able to give almost every single type of race and parcours a crack, try and work out where I fit in' says Australian champion
-
O'Connor: high-voltage Ruta del Sol finale was 'racing people want to see''I picked a good move, just not the right one,' says Australian
-
Hayter limits losses but Evenepoel is out of reach at Volta ao Algarve'To be a minute behind, I'm really not surprised'
-
Remco Evenepoel: I think this was my best time trial everBelgian dominates the field to take race lead at Volta ao Algarve