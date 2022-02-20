Live coverage

Volta ao Algarve stage 5 live coverage

By published

Follow along with the final stage of the race up the Alto do Malhão

Volta ao Algarve 2022 stage 5

(Image credit: Volta ao Algarve)
Refresh

160km to go

It's all together at the moment after 13 kilometres of racing.

See more

Yesterday's time trial saw Remco Evenepoel take full control of the race, beating Stefan Küng by 58 seconds over the 32-kilometre test. 

The Belgian now leads the race by 1:06 ahead of Ethan Hayter heading into today's stage, while Brandon McNulty lies in third at 1:25.

He's all set to claim overall victory – barring disaster – following up his 2020 win.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep Alpha Vinyl pictured in action during the fourth stage of the Volta ao Algarve cycling race an individual time trial from Vila Real de Santo Antonio to Tavira 322km in Portugal Saturday 19 February 2022 The Tour of the Algarve is taking place from 16 to 20 Ferbuary in the south of Portugal BELGA PHOTO FILIPE FARINHA Photo by FILIPE FARINHABELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Nahuel D'Aquila (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) and Javier Romo (Astana Qazaqstan) are two non-starters on today's stage.

You can find out what happened on the opening stage of the UAE Tour here.

The peloton have just started racing the stage from Lagoa and riders are trying to get away off the front to make it into the final breakaway of the 2022 race.

Following the sprint finish on stage 1 of the UAE Tour, the racing continues with the finale of the Volta ao Algarve.

Elsewhere, there's action today on the final stages of the Vuelta a Andalucia, Tour du Var, and the Setmana Valenciana.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve. Today's stage takes the riders over the Alto do Malhão twice, with an uphill finish on the climb at the end of the stage.

Latest on Cyclingnews