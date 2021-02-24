UAE Tour stage 4 - Live Coverage

Refresh

150km to go David Dekker (Jumbo) wins the first intermediate sprint but the peloton returns to a steady pace.

A huge flag shows there is some wind blowing but its not enough to excite the riders and inspire attacks and echelons.

Today's stager is the longest of this year's race and the longest of the last two years.

The Groupama riders are on the front but the pace is steady at 35km/h.

The Groupama riders are on the front but the pace is steady at 35km/h.

On Tuesday Tadej Pogacar extended his lead on Adam Yates by winning the stage atop Jebel Hafeet. With 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, Pogačar extended his overall lead to 43 seconds over Yates, with Almeida, who placed sixth on the stage, now third at 1:03.

The first intermediate sprint is coming up in 12km. We could see some action and a sprint amongst the overall contenders for the 3-2-1 bonus seconds.

The route begins by traversing the desert to reach Umm al Quwain (first intermediate sprint at km 51.3) then heads north along desert roads to Ras al Khaimah (second intermediate sprint at km 171.7) before returning to Marjan Island for the sprint finish. The entire stage follows smooth, wide and predominantly straight desert roads that may be affected by the wind (and even sand).

The riders are heading to the Al Marjan Islands, a series of four man-made, coral-shaped islands.

After three stages in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Tour has moved north to Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s northernmost emirate, above Dubai.

Thomas De Gendt is at the front of the peloton but even he does not seem to attack today after spending most of stage 3 off the front.

The riders turn off the highway and so we could soon see an attack as they head back towards the coast.

Today's stage is 204km long and the riders have covered 25km so far. After three intense days of racing, the riders seem happy to roll along.

Caleb Ewan seems happy today. All #smiles for the Hope Probe stage today!@CalebEwan @AbuDhabiSC @almarjanisland #UAETour pic.twitter.com/HXY6LRTrSbFebruary 24, 2021 See more

As the Cyclingnews virtual blimp takes height the stage is underway with the peloton enjoying a steady roll out. There is a risk of cross winds but the riders seem to be holding off their attacks for now.