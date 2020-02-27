UAE Tour Stage 5 – Live report

UAE Team Emirates, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Ineos are among the teams working at the front of the peloton. Astana lie just behind.

The break are working well together and their gap is hovering around the six-minute mark.

Just over 100km of flat roads lie between the riders and the climb to finish. It's windy out there, though much of the action today should be confined to the mountain slopes.

The men out in the break are James Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Andrea Garosio (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Cristian Scaroni (Gazprom-RusVelo).

We join the action with 120km of racing left on the stage. Five riders are up the road as the peloton rides through the desert. They have an advantage of 5:50 at the moment.