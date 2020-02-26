Yates, Froome and Ewan at the dinosaur park – UAE Tour podcast

The UAE Tour continues and in the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville – we wrap up stages 3 and 4.

We hear from Adam Yates on his stage win and race lead, and both Caleb Ewan and Sam Bennett after both riders missed out on the win on stage 4. Ewan crashed and found himself out of position on Wednesday, while Bennett jumped too early and altered his lead-out train. We talk about both sprinters and just how competitive this race has been.

As in previous days, we also drop in at Team Ineos to talk to Chris Froome. The four-time Tour de France winner is using the UAE Tour as his comeback race, and in this latest catch-up we talk to him about his future beyond 2020 – he's out of contract this year – and how he's feeling after several days of competition.

Picking up from our previous discussion over the Australian emu wars of the 1930s – to remind you, the emus won – presenters Daniel Benson and Sophie Smith continue the theme by turning their attention to their limited dinosaurs facts after stage 4 started outside a dinosaur theme park in Dubai.

Spoiler: Their facts and knowledge on the subject really are limited.

