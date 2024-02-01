Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio winners 1974-2023

By Cycling News
published

Champions since 1974

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Shirin Van Anrooij won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
2022Elisa Balsamo (ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2020Not held
2019Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
2018Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
2017Coryn Rivera (United States of America
2016Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
2015Lizzie Armitstead (United Kingdom)
2014Emma Johansson (Sweden)
2013Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
2012Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2011Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
2010Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2009Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2008Kingdom Emma Pooley (United Kingdom)
2007Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
2006Regina Schleicher (Germany)
2005Kingdom Nicole Cooke (United Kingdom)
2004Oenone Wood (Australia)
2003Diana Žiliute (Lithuania)
2002Svetlana Boebnenkova (Russia)
2001Nicole Brändli (Switzerland)
2000Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1999Fany Lecourtois (France)
1997-98No race held
1996Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
1995Valeria Cappellotto (Italy)
1994Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1993Roberta Ferrero (Italy)
1992Maria Canins (Italy)
1991Maria Paola Turcutto (Italy)
1990Maria Canins (Italy)
1989Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
1988Elisabetta Fanton (Italy)
1987Rossella Galbiati (Italy)
1986Stefania Carmine (Italy)
1985Maria Canins (Italy)
1984Maria Canins (Italy)
1983Michela Tomasi (Italy)
1982Lucia Pizzolotto (Italy)
1981Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
1980Francesca Galli (Italy)
1979Anna Morlacchi (Italy)
1978Cristina Menuzzo (Italy)
1977Nicoletta Castelli (Italy)
1976Morena Tartagni (Italy)
1975Nicolle Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
1974Giuseppina Micheloni (Italy)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews