Trofeo Alfredo Binda past winners

Champions 1974-2012

2012Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011Emma Pooley (GBr)
2010Marianne Vos (Ned)
2009Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008Emma Pooley (GBr)
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2006Regina Schleicher (Ger)
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr)
2004Oenone Wood (Aus)
2003Diana Ziliute (Ltu)
2002Svethlana Boubnenkova (Rus)
2001Nicole Brandli (Swi)
2000Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1999Fanny Lecourtois (Fra)
1998(not held)
1997(not held)
1996Valeria Cappellotto (Ita)
1995Valeria Cappellotto (Ita)
1994Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
1993Roberta Ferrero (Ita)
1992Maria Canins (Ita)
1991Maria Paola Turcutto (Ita)
1990Maria Canins (Ita)
1989Elisabetta Fanton (Ita)
1988Elisabetta Fanton (Ita)
1987Rossella Galbiati (Ita)
1986Stefania Carmine (Ita)
1985Silvia Conti (Ita)
1984Maria Canins (Ita)
1983Michela Tomasi (Ita)
1982Lucia Pizzolotto (Ita)
1981Cristina Menuzzo (Ita)
1980Francesca Galli (Ita)
1979Anna Morlacchi (Ita)
1978Cristina Menuzzo (Ita)
1977Nicoletta Castelli (Ita)
1976Morena Tartagni (Ita)
1975Nicole Van Der Broek (Ned)
1974Giuseppina Micheloni (Ita)

