Day four featured the third special stage, an abridged 8.5km time trial at the Nant y Arian trail centre loop.

For the riders fighting it out in the general classification, this was a pivotal special stage as there was quite simply nowhere to hide: either barrelling downhill or hauling up again. There was no flat. And so any mistake here would play into the hands of competitors and any time loss could easily become significant.

Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) is riding in the solo men's category and has been having plenty of fun out on the trail; unfortunately he has been the unwilling recipient of special stage bad luck following his success on the climbing special stage on day one. Today, he had a front puncture as he was pinning it; however, his luck must be improving as even with the flat, his time of 23:15 was enough to take the stage win by 21 seconds from Greig Walker, who was 13 seconds ahead of third placed Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion). This means that Hawson (Ayup Lighting) retook the lead in the general classification ahead of Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) by 24 seconds.

In the solo women's category, Rickie Cotter was out for blood after missing out on the podium on the downhill special stage due to double punctures. "I smashed it," she said of her run afterwards: "I'm really happy."

Her efforts certainly paid off as she beat her closest rival by just under two and a half minutes in a time of 26:09. Hannah Thorne pushed hard and came in second in a time of 28:37. The previous leader in the category, Fi Spotswood (For Goodness Shakes), has returned home to Bristol which opened the door and laid down the welcome mat for Hannah Thorne to take the overall women's lead, just 12 seconds ahead of Cotter.

In the duo men's category, Neil Richardson and Dan Lewis (RAFCC) put in the fastest performance of the entire stage in an average combined time of 22:57, a time that would have given either of them the win in the solo category. It was also a clear two minutes faster than the pairing of Darren Koslicki and Adam Wroz (Team Unknown), who were convincingly beaten into second on the stage and the general classification by some 2:10.

Elsewhere, in the mixed duo category, the overall changed hands due to the solid consistency of previously second-placed pair Claire Neuhoff and Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons). With a third on the first special stage followed by two second places - including on today's special stage - they succeeded in making up enough time on the previous leaders (Elizabeth Docherty and James Docherty (Ohh!) to take the lead by just five seconds. This all means that each of the top three teams (Team Ohh!, The Clantons, and Double Dutch) have held the lead in the overall at some point, and they are now separated by less than 20 seconds.

The pressure will continue for the fourth special stage tomorrow, the night stage at Cwm Rhaidr. Cotter will be looking to stamp her authority on the women's solo competition, whilst Hawson will be looking for a trouble-free but flawless run to extend his fragile lead. However, Cwm Rhaidr has a reputation for slicing sidewalls so he needs to be careful as another puncture could see him slip down the rankings.

In every category, nothing is settled so there's all to play for on the fifth day. Blend into this backdrop one of the most loved trails in the race's history: the Doethie Valley singletrack descent as the highlight of the linking stage and the fifth day promises to be the best so far.

Special stage 3 results

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC) 0:26:09 2 Hannah Thorne 0:02:28 3 Amanda Brooks 0:05:07 4 Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry) 0:07:42 5 Annie Marson (Annie) 0:08:52 6 Camilla Edlin 0:11:29 7 Gill Crane (Clifton CC) 0:12:16 8 Claire Pinder 0:17:22 9 Emma Johnstone 0:36:27

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) 0:23:15 2 Greig Walker 0:00:31 3 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) 0:00:44 4 Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) 0:01:19 5 Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild) 0:01:23 6 Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB) 0:01:26 7 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles) 0:01:40 8 Eddy Rossini 0:02:20 9 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:02:35 10 Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union) 0:02:49 11 Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) 0:03:05 12 Richard Morgan (Bike4life) 0:04:09 13 Matthew Bertram 0:04:38 14 Green Groenewald 0:04:41 15 Lee Price 0:05:08 16 Richard Querelle 0:05:17 17 Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven) 0:05:28 18 Charles Boucher 0:05:43 19 Andrew Gardner 0:05:49 20 Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club) 0:05:54 21 Marco Kaiser 0:05:56 22 Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln) 0:06:05 23 Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard) 0:06:16 24 Doug Inge (Team Dig It!) 0:06:47 25 Christopher Snook 0:06:59 26 Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:07:06 27 Bram Duin (CTWT) 0:07:20 28 Joshua Brady 0:07:31 29 Victor Potgieter 0:07:32 30 Russell Mawson 0:07:35 31 Paul Crowley 0:07:42 32 Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force) 0:07:47 33 Mark Whelan 0:08:15 34 Richard Edge (TreadHunters) 0:08:25 35 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:08:38 36 Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC) 0:08:42 37 Dan Nisbet 0:09:06 38 Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com) 0:09:07 39 Daryn Thompson 0:09:09 40 Johan Putter (Superiato) 0:09:11 41 David Hinks 0:09:21 42 Brian Kierwan (Iplod) 0:09:52 43 Paul Burton 0:10:37 44 Myles Pawley 45 Andrew Smith 0:11:25 46 Andrew Latham 0:11:55 47 Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk) 0:12:05 48 Johan Diamond 0:13:51 49 Alan Griffin 0:13:53 50 Benjamin Smith 0:14:07 51 Alex Cameron 0:14:11 52 Matthew Breakwell 0:14:32 53 Matthew Cockerham (Chew) 0:14:47 54 Matthew Woodall 0:15:47 55 Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com) 0:16:14 56 Mark Holroyd 0:22:35 57 Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear) 0:41:21

Solo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club) 0:25:08 2 Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club) 0:00:43 3 Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd) 0:02:00 4 Graham Hughes (Manx MTB) 0:02:31 5 Steve Whitehouse 0:02:41 6 Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de) 0:02:43 7 Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path) 0:03:23 8 Adrian Brown 0:04:14 9 Henry Harris 0:04:24 10 Johan Jansen 0:04:32 11 Erik Deferme (Warringa) 0:05:13 12 Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier) 0:05:24 13 William Jones (Bilbo) 0:07:11 14 Ray Blaber 0:07:38 15 Craig Murdoch 0:08:04 16 Kevin Rolt 0:08:25 17 Tim Hubert (jersey beans) 0:08:47 18 Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio) 0:08:56 19 Chris Roberts 0:09:33 20 Paul Markland (Evans Cycles) 0:10:33 21 Graham Hughes (Corinium CC) 0:10:47 22 Tony Munoz 0:16:24 23 Doug Little 0:18:06 24 Laurence Moore (old fart) 0:21:58 25 Steffan Van Molendorff 0:26:26 26 Stephen Burke 0:39:28

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC) 0:22:57 2 Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown) 0:02:01 3 Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:03:02 4 Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles) 0:03:31 5 Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland) 0:03:55 6 Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx) 0:06:05 7 Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek) 0:06:57 8 Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny) 0:07:04 9 Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe) 0:07:24 10 Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts) 0:08:19 11 Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl) 0:08:21 12 Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing) 0:08:49 13 Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard) 0:09:11 14 Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark) 0:12:39 15 Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.) 0:13:33 16 Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring) 0:13:40 17 Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine) 0:20:42 19 Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees) 0:22:42 20 Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber)

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC) 0:32:38 2 Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes) 0:00:10

Duo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard 0:35:13 2 Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids) 0:02:39

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luc Selen & Wendy De Graaf (Double Dutch) 0:28:19 2 Claire Neuhoff & Simon Neuhoff (The Clantons) 0:00:17 3 Elizabeth Docherty & James Docherty (Ohh!) 0:02:17 4 Nikki Lane & Chris Watson (The old Goats) 0:04:53 5 Rachael Stow & Andy Whitlum (Team WS) 0:06:04 6 Kimiko Holder & John Roberts (Red Dirt Rollers) 0:08:10 7 Tony Stimpson & Sophie David (Specialicious) 0:13:55

General classification after day four

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Thorne 26:12:02 2 Rickie Justine Cotter (WXC) 0:00:12 3 Amanda Brooks 0:03:31 4 Annie Marson (Annie) 0:10:47 5 Joy Bringer (justgiving.com/Cymru-Cry) 0:12:22 6 Gill Crane (Clifton CC) 0:14:59 7 Camilla Edlin 0:15:02 8 Claire Pinder 0:21:25 9 Emma Johnstone 0:40:54

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson (Ayup Lighting) 26:04:07 2 Sean Grosvenor (Summit Cycles / Conti) 0:00:24 3 Greig Walker 0:01:01 4 Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles) 0:02:17 5 Michael Mccutcheon (Mad MTB) 0:02:19 6 Paul Whittaker (Stockport Clarion) 0:02:20 7 James Davies (Brooks Cycles) 0:02:46 8 Nickson Mwaura (JW Seagon - Team Gild) 0:03:23 9 Graham Mcconaghy (Army Cycling Union) 0:03:36 10 Alex Metcalfe (Gore Bike Wear) 0:03:39 11 Eddy Rossini 0:04:41 12 Richard Morgan (Bike4life) 0:05:41 13 Green Groenewald 0:06:33 14 Matthew Bertram 0:06:36 15 Stuart Reid (Tread of Heaven) 0:07:26 16 Lee Price 0:07:39 17 Neil Hardwood (Darwen MTB Club) 0:08:09 18 Charles Boucher 0:08:45 19 Doug Inge (Team Dig It!) 0:08:51 20 Edward Reynolds (Royal Air Force) 0:08:55 21 Marco Kaiser 0:08:59 22 Robin Calverley (RAF CC) 0:09:07 23 Andrew Gardner 0:09:31 24 Richard Querelle 0:09:34 25 Howard Stinton (Dan and Howard) 0:09:43 26 Russell Mawson 0:09:52 27 Christopher Snook 0:10:13 28 Richard Edge (TreadHunters) 0:10:34 29 Martin Macgregor (VC Lincoln) 0:11:19 30 Mark Whelan 0:11:20 31 Matt Wood (West Dragon MBC) 0:11:32 32 Victor Potgieter 0:11:33 33 Johan Putter (Superiato) 0:11:51 34 Joshua Brady 0:12:12 35 Stuart Bruce (Cotswold Outdoor) 0:12:18 36 Paul Clark (phase9clothing.com) 37 Brian Kierwan (Iplod) 0:12:21 38 Dan Nisbet 0:12:35 39 Paul Crowley 0:13:10 40 Daryn Thompson 0:13:22 41 Bram Duin (CTWT) 0:13:43 42 David Hinks 0:13:51 43 Paul Burton 0:14:09 44 Andrew Latham 0:14:24 45 Myles Pawley 0:16:05 46 Rob Birmingham (www.MBNW.co.uk) 0:16:11 47 Alan Griffin 0:17:49 48 Andrew Smith 0:17:58 49 Benjamin Smith 0:19:17 50 Alex Cameron 51 Matthew Breakwell 0:20:13 52 Matthew Cockerham (Chew) 0:20:38 53 Johan Diamond 0:20:41 54 Paul Latchem (www.phase9clothing.com) 0:21:48 55 Matthew Woodall 0:23:45 56 Mark Holroyd 0:34:05 57 Andy Cook (Gore Bike Wear) 0:52:43

Solo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Parkinson (South Western (London) Road Club) 26:07:52 2 Daryl Cavill (Tenby Aces Cycling Club) 0:00:08 3 Tony Higgins (Accordia Consulting Ltd) 0:01:41 4 Graham Hughes (Manx MTB) 0:02:16 5 Steve Whitehouse 0:02:35 6 Thomas Wilkens (Dirtworker.de) 0:02:36 7 Hal Jubb (Oakuille Cycle Path) 0:04:23 8 Adrian Brown 0:06:30 9 Henry Harris 0:07:06 10 Steven Marsh (Gordano Worrier) 0:07:08 11 Ray Blaber 0:08:25 12 William Jones (Bilbo) 0:09:30 13 Erik Deferme (Warringa) 0:09:34 14 Johan Jansen 0:09:42 15 Craig Murdoch 0:10:23 16 Tim Hubert (jersey beans) 0:11:21 17 Graham Hughes (Corinium CC) 0:11:26 18 Chris Roberts 0:12:03 19 Kevin Rolt 0:12:07 20 Paul Markland (Evans Cycles) 0:12:49 21 Enzo Rivella (Cicli Gorgio) 0:13:05 22 Doug Little 0:20:25 23 Tony Munoz 0:22:46 24 Laurence Moore (old fart) 0:32:17 25 Steffan Van Molendorff 0:36:53 26 Stephen Burke 0:41:03 26 Jason Stephens 0:42:26

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Richardson & Dan Lewis (RAFCC) 26:03:41 2 Darren Koslicki & Adam Wroz (Team Unknown) 0:02:10 3 Gary Cousins & Andy Edwards (phasen9clothing.co.uk) 0:03:27 4 Nicholas Jones & Ross Farley (M+D Cycles) 0:04:41 5 Philip Richmond & Nik Ringwood (Team Hayland) 0:04:51 6 Rupert Denny & Shane Dickenson (Cytek) 0:08:46 7 Andrew Clark & Jonathan Hill (Ken & Jonny) 0:09:09 8 Steve Bone & Chris Smith (Fineworx) 0:09:44 9 Rolf Woodward & Jeremy Woodward (Pukka Parts) 0:11:00 10 Dick Smith & Joe Castle (Dick & Joe) 0:11:14 11 Andrew Heywood & Jon Stapley (Bat Fastard) 0:12:23 12 Hand Leen & Lawrence Spierings (BikeTeam Kabeljauws.nl) 0:12:38 13 Philip Mastro & Gareth Stewart (M & S Racing) 0:13:59 14 Martin Zepler & John Moore (Fellowship of the Granny Ring) 0:24:56 15 Olivier De crem & Raf Van Overstraeten (V.S.B.) 0:25:01 16 Anders Schødt Jørgensen & Jeppe Thing (KiteDanmark) 0:25:19 17 Graham Brown & Nathan Crabtree (Magic Knees) 0:27:54 19 Nathan Clarke & William Clarke (Singletrack Magazine) 0:41:53 20 Jonathan Tizzard & Jonathan Felton (Dumb and Dumber) 0:46:06

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steph Fountain & Lisa Bolton (Clifton CC) 26:17:10 2 Julie Neuhoff & Victoria Moorhouse (2 Non Blondes) 0:01:28

Duo veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Marshall & David Sheppard 26:22:40 2 Mark Olivier & Andrew Donkin (Invalids) 0:00:03