Jeremiah Bishop, Karen Potter rule the day

Hot and humid conditions for prologue

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) begins his title defense at the Trans-Sylvania Epic with a win in the prologue in color!

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Taking third on the day, Kris Sneddon (Kona) in finding Pennsylvania's trails to his liking

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
2010 Champ Selene Yeager (TeamCF) finished second today

(Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews) takes the victory in the prologue TT for the women at the TSEpic

(Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) gets serious at Trans-Sylvania 2011

(Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
11-year-old Tanner Davis is taking part in the TSEpic as part of an Epic Team

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Epic Team racer Joey Boyle

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Vicki Barclay - NoTubes/Freeze Thaw/HoneyStinger - on the trails of her backyard

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Sonya Looney made the trip from CO to compete in the Trans-Sylvania Epic for Topeak Ergon

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Rich Straub (NoTubes/Freeze Thaw/HoneyStinger) defended local State College pride with a victory in the SS prologue

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Sea of ferns at the Trans-Sylvania Epic

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Second place 50+ racer Ed Moran of MaverickFab Endurance travels Old Stagecoach Road into Bald Eagle State Forest

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) begins his title defense at the Trans-Sylvania Epic with a win in the prologue

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)
James Taylor returns to the TSEpic for year two

(Image credit: Zachary Repp/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com)

The second annual Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race kicked off Sunday with a 12.5-mile prologue in hot and humid conditions, a stark reminder that when a heat wave hits eastern Pennsylvania it's serious business.

Racers agreed that this year's day one course was even better than last year, maximizing the use of serpentine singletrack found in the area. The major obstacle of the day was not the exposed, two-mile road climb off the start but the one-mile singletrack climb at about mile 5.5. The forest mostly protected it but its steepness and sweltering humidity took a toll that effected many racers for the last half of the stage.

Drama started early when Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl rider Ross Schnell showed up to State College yesterday sans race bike. A case of lost luggage left him with just a race kit and jersey. Luckily, a fellow racer loaned him shoes and race promoter Mike Kuhn handed over his personal bike so Schnell could ride the day.

In another near miss, Team CF's Chris Beck almost missed his start. In his usual "rock star" fashion Beck raced through though the start ramp and pulled onto the course without missing a beat and losing only one second, according to TSE timing.

Cannondale's Jeremiah Bishop dominated the day with a winning time of 47:56 but the big story was notable Boston, Massachusetts cyclo-cross racer Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe's garage/Scott) who took second less than four minutes back.

Schnell, for all his effort to get on course in the first place ended up getting lost and currently sits in last a 1:25.42. For the women Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews) took the surprising win over defending champion Selene Yeager (Team CF), less than a minute back.

Tomorrow's stage one, the second longest of the week is a 69km day in Cooper's Gap in Rothrock State Forest. With temperatures hitting the 90s, heat and humidity could play a role.

Results

Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )0:47:56
2Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:51:08
3Kris Sneddon (kona)0:51:40
4Barry Wicks (Kona)0:51:51
5Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)0:52:22
6Alex Grant (Cannondale)0:52:43
7Jason Sager (Team Jamis)0:53:46
8Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)0:54:02
9Ryan Leech0:55:26
10Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:56:04
11Christopher Beck (TeamCF)0:56:48
12Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)0:56:59
13Byran Foley (Orbea USA)0:57:50
14Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)0:59:29
15Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)0:59:37
16Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)1:01:18
17Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco)1:01:21
18Mike Festa (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)1:01:54
19Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)1:03:52
20Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)1:04:23
21Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)1:04:57
22Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag)1:12:25
23James Spurk1:15:42
24Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)1:25:42

Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews)1:01:13
2Selene Yeager (Team CF)1:01:55
3Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)1:02:10
4Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)1:02:38
5Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)1:03:40
6Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)1:05:27
7Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)1:08:14
8Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)1:15:46
9Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)1:17:50
10Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)1:18:32
11Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)1:23:25
12Donna Weiser1:27:59
13Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)1:32:33
14Kerry Combs1:39:26

Singlespeederific
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Straub (NoTubes / Freeze Thaw / Honey Stinger)1:01:43
2Doug Jenne1:02:50
3Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)1:03:38
4Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles)1:03:55
5Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)1:04:18
6Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)1:04:22
7Kelly Klett1:04:45
8Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)1:08:28
9Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)1:10:48
10Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)1:11:28

Master Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Merriam1:00:57
2Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)1:02:29
3Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)1:03:24
4Chris Merriam1:06:20
5Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)1:06:50
6Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)1:07:03
7Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)1:07:46
8Dave Stauffer1:09:19
9John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:09:28
10Robert Hayes1:16:23
11Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)1:19:16
12Mark Drogalis (Team CF)1:21:47
13Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club)1:26:59
14Carl Bush1:28:26
15Brendan Hickey1:31:00
16James Taylor1:31:46

Master Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomson1:05:20
2Edward Moran (Maverickfab Endurance)1:13:26
3James Wilson (Team CF)1:15:37
4Fred Baker (Baker Compound 125)1:29:02

Duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE)1:07:07
1Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)
2Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)1:17:52
2David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)1:17:53
3Mark Harding (Stoudts Brewing Co/JB Mountain Bikes)1:52:06
3Mathew Foley (Stoudts Brewing Co/JB Mountain Bikes)1:52:21

Epic Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Bissett (The CO/VA Connection)1:06:33
2Brandon Graham (Team Saratoga)1:11:32
3Joseph Castle (Twin Six/TSE Epic Team)1:30:11

Epic Team Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Wetzel (The CO/VA Connection)1:12:22
2Michael Boyes (The CO/VA Connection)1:15:42
3Tanner Davis (The CO/VA Connection)1:35:41
4Joey Boyle (The CO/VA Connection)1:35:47
5Patrick Jeanmenne (Team Saratoga)1:44:14

