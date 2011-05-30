Jeremiah Bishop, Karen Potter rule the day
Hot and humid conditions for prologue
The second annual Trans-Sylvania Epic mountain bike stage race kicked off Sunday with a 12.5-mile prologue in hot and humid conditions, a stark reminder that when a heat wave hits eastern Pennsylvania it's serious business.
Racers agreed that this year's day one course was even better than last year, maximizing the use of serpentine singletrack found in the area. The major obstacle of the day was not the exposed, two-mile road climb off the start but the one-mile singletrack climb at about mile 5.5. The forest mostly protected it but its steepness and sweltering humidity took a toll that effected many racers for the last half of the stage.
Drama started early when Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl rider Ross Schnell showed up to State College yesterday sans race bike. A case of lost luggage left him with just a race kit and jersey. Luckily, a fellow racer loaned him shoes and race promoter Mike Kuhn handed over his personal bike so Schnell could ride the day.
In another near miss, Team CF's Chris Beck almost missed his start. In his usual "rock star" fashion Beck raced through though the start ramp and pulled onto the course without missing a beat and losing only one second, according to TSE timing.
Cannondale's Jeremiah Bishop dominated the day with a winning time of 47:56 but the big story was notable Boston, Massachusetts cyclo-cross racer Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe's garage/Scott) who took second less than four minutes back.
Schnell, for all his effort to get on course in the first place ended up getting lost and currently sits in last a 1:25.42. For the women Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews) took the surprising win over defending champion Selene Yeager (Team CF), less than a minute back.
Tomorrow's stage one, the second longest of the week is a 69km day in Cooper's Gap in Rothrock State Forest. With temperatures hitting the 90s, heat and humidity could play a role.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale )
|0:47:56
|2
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|0:51:08
|3
|Kris Sneddon (kona)
|0:51:40
|4
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:51:51
|5
|Drew Edsall (Super Cool Bike Shop / Firstplaceracing.)
|0:52:22
|6
|Alex Grant (Cannondale)
|0:52:43
|7
|Jason Sager (Team Jamis)
|0:53:46
|8
|Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)
|0:54:02
|9
|Ryan Leech
|0:55:26
|10
|Mark Weir (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)
|0:56:04
|11
|Christopher Beck (TeamCF)
|0:56:48
|12
|Jonathan Davis (Trek Bike Store Boulder)
|0:56:59
|13
|Byran Foley (Orbea USA)
|0:57:50
|14
|Nate Byrom (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)
|0:59:29
|15
|Kip Biese (Big Wheel Racing/Old Town Bike Shop)
|0:59:37
|16
|Sloane Anderson (ProAir HFA)
|1:01:18
|17
|Michael Wissel (B2C2/ Boloco)
|1:01:21
|18
|Mike Festa (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)
|1:01:54
|19
|Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)
|1:03:52
|20
|Ben Cruz (WTB/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox Racing Shox)
|1:04:23
|21
|Michael Cushionberry (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)
|1:04:57
|22
|Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag)
|1:12:25
|23
|James Spurk
|1:15:42
|24
|Ross Schnell (Trek/SRAM/Easton/Giro/Pearl)
|1:25:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews)
|1:01:13
|2
|Selene Yeager (Team CF)
|1:01:55
|3
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|1:02:10
|4
|Sue Haywood (Shenandoah Bikes,Kenda,Turner,I-9)
|1:02:38
|5
|Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)
|1:03:40
|6
|Vicki Barclay (Notubes/FTC/Performance Labs)
|1:05:27
|7
|Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)
|1:08:14
|8
|Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles/Steelwool Bicycles)
|1:15:46
|9
|Karen Brooks (Dirt Rag)
|1:17:50
|10
|Kaarin Tae (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)
|1:18:32
|11
|Laura Gleason (Giordana-Clif Bar - BRICA)
|1:23:25
|12
|Donna Weiser
|1:27:59
|13
|Jill Weist (Don Wiest Stables)
|1:32:33
|14
|Kerry Combs
|1:39:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Straub (NoTubes / Freeze Thaw / Honey Stinger)
|1:01:43
|2
|Doug Jenne
|1:02:50
|3
|Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)
|1:03:38
|4
|Peter Buckland (FreezeThaw Cycles)
|1:03:55
|5
|Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)
|1:04:18
|6
|Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)
|1:04:22
|7
|Kelly Klett
|1:04:45
|8
|Mark Elsasser (Independent Fabrication)
|1:08:28
|9
|Craig Dupree (Milk Pail Racing)
|1:10:48
|10
|Morgan Miller (West Virginia Night Club)
|1:11:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Merriam
|1:00:57
|2
|Rich Oneil (Trans-Sylvania Epic / NoTubes)
|1:02:29
|3
|Garth Prosser (Ashford Surgical / Cannondale)
|1:03:24
|4
|Chris Merriam
|1:06:20
|5
|Bruce Stauffer (Trek Bicycle Store Charlotte, NC)
|1:06:50
|6
|Bruce Pisarek (COBC/National Engineering)
|1:07:03
|7
|Lawrence Plug (Bicycles Plus / Bedford)
|1:07:46
|8
|Dave Stauffer
|1:09:19
|9
|John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)
|1:09:28
|10
|Robert Hayes
|1:16:23
|11
|Dave Pryor (Kapelmuur Independent)
|1:19:16
|12
|Mark Drogalis (Team CF)
|1:21:47
|13
|Garnett Abbey (Oakville Cycling Club)
|1:26:59
|14
|Carl Bush
|1:28:26
|15
|Brendan Hickey
|1:31:00
|16
|James Taylor
|1:31:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thomson
|1:05:20
|2
|Edward Moran (Maverickfab Endurance)
|1:13:26
|3
|James Wilson (Team CF)
|1:15:37
|4
|Fred Baker (Baker Compound 125)
|1:29:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE)
|1:07:07
|1
|Mark Hixon (Team ERRACE)
|2
|Cissy Fowler (Pisgah Area Cycling)
|1:17:52
|2
|David Cook (Pisgah Area Cycling)
|1:17:53
|3
|Mark Harding (Stoudts Brewing Co/JB Mountain Bikes)
|1:52:06
|3
|Mathew Foley (Stoudts Brewing Co/JB Mountain Bikes)
|1:52:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Bissett (The CO/VA Connection)
|1:06:33
|2
|Brandon Graham (Team Saratoga)
|1:11:32
|3
|Joseph Castle (Twin Six/TSE Epic Team)
|1:30:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Wetzel (The CO/VA Connection)
|1:12:22
|2
|Michael Boyes (The CO/VA Connection)
|1:15:42
|3
|Tanner Davis (The CO/VA Connection)
|1:35:41
|4
|Joey Boyle (The CO/VA Connection)
|1:35:47
|5
|Patrick Jeanmenne (Team Saratoga)
|1:44:14
