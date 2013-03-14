Stage 4: Santa Clarita - Santa Barbara, 134.6km
May 15, 2013
Stage 4: Santa Clarita - Santa Barbara
This stage should result in a bunch sprint – and a good possibility for an in-form Peter Sagan to get his third win of the race. With the stage running from east to west there is a very real possibility that the riders will face a significant headwind for almost the entire stage.
This may put paid to any but the most serious breakaways – riders such as Jens Voigt live for days like this. However, it will also place a heavy burden on those teams, such as Cannondale, who feel they have a fast finisher who can rule the day. There are several small ascents, the first climbing up and into Ojai, ‘The Shangri-La of Southern California’.
The punchy climbs over East Casitas Pass and West Casitas Pass may split the field but there is enough distance to regroup before the final small bump and a quick plunge down to the Santa Barbara beach front where a large, tanned crowd of race fans is expected.
