Preview: Tour of Britain stage 3
Jedburgh - Dumfries
There’s plenty of work for the riders to do between the finish and the start in Jedburgh, as the beautiful Borders countryside offers up two Cat. 1 climbs within the first 50km of the stage at Fire Stane Edge and Turner Cleuch Law. Chances are that this will be another stage for the fast men, but with teams limited to just six riders – and most of the British teams targeting stage victories rather than the overall classification – a small breakaway might just succeed.
Mildly interesting stage fact off of the Internet
The folk of start town Jedburgh still enjoy a good old ‘ba game’. It’s a traditional ‘street football’ game that’s been played for 50 Years and supposedly derives from the Men of Jedburgh playing with the heads of English soldiers.
