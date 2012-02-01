Tour of Britain stage 2 (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Nottingham - Knowsley





Last year’s King of the Mountains Jonathan Tiernan-Locke would be the obvious man to watch in these early skirmishes but could the Endura Racing man have his eyes on a bigger prize in 2012? After all, his team is the only British outfit openly targeting the overall classification this year. While the Siberian tigers living at the stage finish will be kept well away from the riders – we assume – they might not be the only big cats enjoying the ride today. The final KoM climb takes in Morridge Moor which, it’s rumoured, is home to a mysterious (and large) feline…

Mildly interesting stage fact off of the Internet