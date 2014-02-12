Tour Méditerranéen past winners
Champions from 1974 to 2013
|2013
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2012
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2011
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2010
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|2008
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus)
|2007
|Iván Gutiérrez (Spa)
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra)
|2005
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger)
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2000
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|1998
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1997
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
|1996
|Franck Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1994
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1993
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1992
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1991
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1990
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Jan Nevens (Bel)
|1987
|Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
|1986
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Jean-Claude Bagot (Fra)
|1983
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Steffan Mutter (Swi)
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1979
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1976
|Roy Schuiten (Ned)
|1975
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel)
|1974
|Charles Rouxel (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy