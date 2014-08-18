Trending

Tour du Limousin past winners

Champions from 1968-2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Martin Elmiger (SUI) IAM Cycling
2012Yukiya Arashiro (JPN) Team Europcar
2011Björn Leukemans (BEL) Vacansoleil-DCM
2010Gustav Larsson (SWE) Team Saxo Bank
2009Mathieu Perget (FRA) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Sébastien Hinault (FRA) Crédit Agricole
2007Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
2006Leonardo Duque (COL) Cofidis
2005Sébastien Joly (FRA) Crédit Agricole
2004Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Crédit Agricole
2003Massimiliano Lelli (ITA) Cofidis
2002Patrice Halgand (FRA) Jean Delatour
2001Franck Bouyer (FRA) Bonjour
2000Patrice Halgand (FRA) Jean Delatour
1999Stéphane Heulot (FRA) Française des Jeux
1998Vincent Cali (FRA) Casino-Ag2r
1997Lauri Aus (EST) Casino
1996Laurent Brochard (FRA) Festina-Lotus
1995Andrei Tchmil (UKR)
1994Jens Heppner (DEU)
1993Charly Mottet (FRA)
1992Eric Boyer (FRA)
1991Michel Vermote (BEL)
1990Martial Gayant (FRA)
1989Thierry Claveyrolat (FRA)
1988Jean-Marc Manfrin (FRA)
1987Charly Mottet (FRA)
1986Dominique Gaigne (FRA)
1985Thierry Marie (FRA)
1984Kim Andersen (DEN)
1983Dominique Arnaud (FRA)
1982Eric Salomon (FRA)
1981Marc Madiot (FRA)
1980René Bittinger (FRA)
1979Bernard Vallet (FRA)
1978Gilbert Chaumaz (FRA)
1977Bernard Hinault (FRA)
1976Bernard Hinault (FRA)
1975Francis Campaner (FRA)
1974Ryszard Szurkowski (POL)
1973François Dubreuil (FRA)
1972Juri Dimitriev (URS)
1971François Dubreuil (FRA)
1970Francis Duteil (FRA)
1969Paul Gutty (FRA)
1968Pierre Martelozzo (FRA)

Latest on Cyclingnews