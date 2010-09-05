Trending

Tour du Doubs past winners

1934-2009

Past winners
2009Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
2008Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2007Vincent Jérome (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2006Yoann Le Boulanger (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005Philip Deignan (Irl) AG2r Prévoyance
2004Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Brioches la Boulangère
2003Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2002Frédéric Finot (Fra) Jean Delatour
2001Eddy Lembo (Fra) Jean Delatour
2000Vladimir Miholjevic (Slo)
1999Jérôme Gannat (Fra)
1955-1998No race
1954Gaby Faillé (Fra)
1953Alexandre Sowa (Pol)
1952Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
1951Pino Cerami (Bel)
1950Robert Vanderstockt (Bel)
1949Adolphe Deledda (Fra)
1948Jean De Gribaldy (Fra)
19401947 No race
1939Alphonse Antoine (Fra)
1938Aldo Bertocco (Fra)
1937Guillaume Chavard (Fra)
1936Manuel Garcia (Fra)
1935Louis Thiétard (Fra)
1934René Debenne (Fra)

