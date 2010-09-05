Tour du Doubs past winners
1934-2009
|2009
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Vincent Jérome (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2006
|Yoann Le Boulanger (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Philip Deignan (Irl) AG2r Prévoyance
|2004
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Brioches la Boulangère
|2003
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2002
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2001
|Eddy Lembo (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2000
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Slo)
|1999
|Jérôme Gannat (Fra)
|1955-1998
|No race
|1954
|Gaby Faillé (Fra)
|1953
|Alexandre Sowa (Pol)
|1952
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1951
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1950
|Robert Vanderstockt (Bel)
|1949
|Adolphe Deledda (Fra)
|1948
|Jean De Gribaldy (Fra)
|1940
|1947 No race
|1939
|Alphonse Antoine (Fra)
|1938
|Aldo Bertocco (Fra)
|1937
|Guillaume Chavard (Fra)
|1936
|Manuel Garcia (Fra)
|1935
|Louis Thiétard (Fra)
|1934
|René Debenne (Fra)
