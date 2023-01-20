Live coverage
Corkscrew climb GC battle awaits on Tour Down Under stage 3 - Live coverage
GC battle set to erupt on steep late hill during 116.8km stage to Campbelltown
We're now on the approach to Lobethal where the riders will cross the first intermediate sprint. Caleb Ewan is leading the points competition, with time bonuses also on offer, it will be interesting to see if any GC contenders have a go at it.
Jumbo Visma seem to be happy to let the duo up the road to gain even more time, as the gap is teetering close to four minutes with 94km to go.
The gap has catapulted up to 3'30" with Jumbo Visma at the helm of the peloton.
With that three points, Plapp is now virtually tied with Jay Vine for the KOM jersey.
We've reached the top of the first classified climb and Honore got over line first to scoop up 7 points. Felline was second for 5 and Plapp took third for 3 points.
102km to go
Honore has some help from Astana's Fabio Felline who just bridged across to join the EF Education Easypost rider. They have a gap of 1'44" with 108.7km to go.
Honore is the first to attack at on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
We have a move from EF Education-Eastpost's Mikkel Honore. He's up the road along, with no response from the peloton.
And we're away and racing! No attacks from the start, but the big teams are already at the front.
As soon as the flag drops, the peloton will be climbing toward Norton Summit for the next seven kilometres.
The race is still riding through neutral before race director Stuart O'Grady waves the flag for the official start.
It's going to be a huge stage for the GC contenders with three big climbs on tap. Rohan Dennis (TJV) is leading the race by 3 seconds ahead of Jay Vine (UAD). Third is Magnus Sheffield (IGD), who is also the best young rider, sitting at 12 seconds.
We're just moments away from the start of what could be a stage that decides the GC. It's a relatively short one at 117km, but it packs a punch with three of Adelaide’s toughest climbs, Norton Summit, Checker Hill and Corkscrew Road.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the potentially pivotal third stage of the 2023 Tour Down Under!
