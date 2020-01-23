Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Live Coverage

Out three leaders already have 2:40 on the peloton

The flag has dropped and we've already got a breakaway of three riders: Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Miles Scotson (FDJ)

The past two previous times the Torrens Hill Road climb to Paracombe was used as a stage finish, the winners there – Rohan Dennis (2015) and Richie Porte (2017) – went on to win the final Ochre jersey.

The peloton is rolling out for a 6km neutral start and then the flag will officially drop on stage 3! Are You Ready To Rumble!!

Simon Yates and Elia Viviani are both signed-on for today's race despite their injuries from yesterday's crash. We'll have a story on the site shortly

There was morning rain today in Unley, but the roads will be dry for the start and temperatures will once agin be moderate. We're less than 10 minutes form the start.

The big news form yesterday's stage, aside from the win by Caleb Ewan and taking over the race lead, was the late crash that took down a number of big-name riders, including Richie Porte, Elia Viviani, Ben Hermans and Simon Yates, who suffered a cut to his left knee.

There are two intermediate sprints with time bonuses today. Both are in Inglewood at 48km and 95km. One KOM comes at the finish line on Torrens Hill Road, a category 1 ascent with an average gradient of 9.3%.

After departing Unley under neutral, the peloton will climb the South Eastern Freeway and exit at Crafers before tackling the previously used route between Piccadilly, Summertown and Uraidla. Working its way back toward Lobethal, the peloton will descend Fox Creek Road towards Cudlee Creek, then turn back towards Lobethal, pass through the township’s main street and exit to Gumeracha. The peloton will then ride into Cudlee Creek and through Chain of Ponds to reach Inglewood, where the riders will again take on the circuit linking it to Houghton and Paracombe four times before doubling back towards Cudlee Creek and descending Gorge Road. At Torrens Hill Road, the riders will hit the final climb of the day into Paracombe.