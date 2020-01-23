Live coverage
Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Live Coverage
Complete coverage from the third day of the WorldTour opener in Australia
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today's 131km third stage from Unley to Paracombe.
How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results
Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage
Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling
Viviani, Yates, Hermans, Valls injured in Tour Down Under crash – Video
Out three leaders already have 2:40 on the peloton
The flag has dropped and we've already got a breakaway of three riders: Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Miles Scotson (FDJ)
The past two previous times the Torrens Hill Road climb to Paracombe was used as a stage finish, the winners there – Rohan Dennis (2015) and Richie Porte (2017) – went on to win the final Ochre jersey.
The peloton is rolling out for a 6km neutral start and then the flag will officially drop on stage 3! Are You Ready To Rumble!!
Simon Yates and Elia Viviani are both signed-on for today's race despite their injuries from yesterday's crash. We'll have a story on the site shortly
There was morning rain today in Unley, but the roads will be dry for the start and temperatures will once agin be moderate. We're less than 10 minutes form the start.
Our reporters on the ground in Australia, Ellis Bacon and Stephen Farrand, have put together a comprehensive preview of today's stage that you'll want to read. You can find it HERE
The big news form yesterday's stage, aside from the win by Caleb Ewan and taking over the race lead, was the late crash that took down a number of big-name riders, including Richie Porte, Elia Viviani, Ben Hermans and Simon Yates, who suffered a cut to his left knee. Find out more about the crash and riders' injuries HERE
There are two intermediate sprints with time bonuses today. Both are in Inglewood at 48km and 95km. One KOM comes at the finish line on Torrens Hill Road, a category 1 ascent with an average gradient of 9.3%.
After departing Unley under neutral, the peloton will climb the South Eastern Freeway and exit at Crafers before tackling the previously used route between Piccadilly, Summertown and Uraidla.
Working its way back toward Lobethal, the peloton will descend Fox Creek Road towards Cudlee Creek, then turn back towards Lobethal, pass through the township’s main street and exit to Gumeracha.
The peloton will then ride into Cudlee Creek and through Chain of Ponds to reach Inglewood, where the riders will again take on the circuit linking it to Houghton and Paracombe four times before doubling back towards Cudlee Creek and descending Gorge Road. At Torrens Hill Road, the riders will hit the final climb of the day into Paracombe.
Hello race fans! We're in store for some good action today. Stage 3 is going to provide the first real test for the general classification contenders. It's definitely one for the climbers, with the uphill finish at Paracombe back in the race and the riders following a 131km route from Unley
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Live CoverageComplete coverage from the third day of the WorldTour opener in Australia
-
Tour Down Under set to take shape on slopes of Paracombe - Preview'If you win there, you'll be hard to beat overall' says Dennis of stage 3 summit finish
-
Pidcock, Richards lead Team GB at Cyclo-cross World Championships'I've been building up towards it so I know I’ll be there in good shape' says Pidcock
-
Romain Bardet: A full kit overviewWe take a look at the French climber's kit from head to toe: Featuring Ekoi, Bolle, Mavic and more
-
Van Aert facing third-row start at Cyclo-cross World ChampionshipsBelgian handicapped by absence from 'cross season
-
3T bikes and components for 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of 3T bikes and components for 2020
-
Sofie De Vuyst's B-sample positive for anabolic steroidsBelgian rider to seek representation from Denise Betsema's lawyer
-
Beginner's guide to strength training for cyclistsIncorporating strength work into endurance training can be a balancing act but, done correctly, it can lead to significant rewards on the bike
-
George Bennett ready to take on Porte and Dennis on decisive Tour Down Under uphill finishes'I don't put as much emphasis on it as the Australian guys do but I can still be good on 20-hour weeks'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy